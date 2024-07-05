MINY (MI New York) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction MINY 58 % Chance of Winning SEA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI New York take on Seattle Orcas in the opening game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 01:00 AM IST.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

MI New York and Seattle Orcas went head to head in the finals of the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament last year which turned out to be a spectacle. Seattle Orcas batted first in the game and posted 183 runs on the scoreboard thanks to a brilliant half century by Quinton de Kock who scored 87 off 52 balls. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show for MI New York, he played one of the most majestic knocks in any T20 finals as he scored 137 off 55 balls and MI won the game with seven wickets to spare. The Seattle Orcas had a brilliant run in the group stages as they won four of the five matches and would be hoping to repeat the feat once again this season. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York’ chances of winning - 58%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 42%

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MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips

MI New York did not have a great campaign in the group stages but they definitely had one of the most explosive batting lineup which resulted in 79 sixes in the tournament. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas played a similar number of games and could only manage 43 sixes which makes us believe MI New York would hit most sixes in the upcoming game.

Both games between the two sides ended up being high scoring games which showcased batting prowess of both teams. In the first game the total boundary count was 53 and then in the finals the total boundary count was 54 which makes us believe the total boundary count would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI New York Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Seattle Orcas 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the chasing side which was the case in the last tournament as well in each of the last four matches were won by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

MI New York struggled to get going in the group stages last season but managed to make the playoffs and then all the way and were crowned champions.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Aaron Jones, Ali Sheikh, Hammad Azam, Nauman Anwar, Harmeet Singh, Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Ayan Desai, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Aaron Jones Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Shubham Ranjane Bowler Hammad Azam All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas had a sublime start to the campaign last term as they dominated the group stages but fell short in the finals against MI New York.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

MI New York and Seattle Orcas went head to head twice last season. In the group stages Seattle Orcas won the game but when it mattered the most, in the finals, MI New York won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

MI New York: 1

Seattle Orcas: 1

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Seattle Orcas and MI New York go head to head in what would be a repeat of last year’s finals which turned out to be one of the matches of the tournament. MI New York did not have a great start to the tournament last season as they lost two of the first three games. They went head to head against Seattle Orcas in the group stages as Seattle Orcas won the game with two wickets to spare. MI New York avenged their loss in the biggest stage as they beat Seattle Orcas with seven wickets to spare in the finals. In both matches, Seattle Orcas had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand once again in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas T20 Church Street Park, null Mi New York Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.451 Bet Now!

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran heads into this tournament after a solid campaign in the T20 World Cup. He was the star of the show for MI New York last season as he ended up with 388 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Quinton de Kock heads into this tournament after a sublime display in the World Cup. In the last game against MI New York, De Kock scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult had an exceptional T20 World Cup campaign even though New Zealand was knocked out in the group stages. Last year, Boult had a brilliant campaign as he was the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Imad Wasim had a brilliant campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Seattle Orcas. In the group game against MI New York, Wasim ended up with the best bowling figures of the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.