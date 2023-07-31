MINY (MI New York) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction SEA 55 % Chance of Winning MINY 45 % Bet Now! The stage is set for MI New York and Seattle Orcas to battle it out for the 2023 Major League Cricket crown, both teams go head to head at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on July 31 at 6:00 AM IST.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this penultimate game of the season and stakes could not be higher as the winner’s name would go down in the history books as the first team to lift the trophy in Major League cricket. What makes this final even more fitting is the contrary style of play of both teams. On one hand, MI New York has mesmerised the crowd with their hard hitting potential on other hand, you have an effective style of play of Seattle Orcas which saw them top the group in this inaugural season. As per our estimation this would be an absolute thriller with Seattle Orcas being slight favourites heading into this tie.

MI New York’s chances of winning - 45%

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 55%

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MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

MI New York have showcased inconsistencies at the top end. MI New York’s opening stand in the last five games has been 4, 67, 15, 9 and 21, they average 20.28 runs as opening stand. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas average 27.16 and in three of the four games have managed a better opening stand than their opponents. We believe Seattle Orcas would have a better opening partnership than MI New York in the finals.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

In eight of the 11 games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket.

Weather Report

We expect a hot and sunny day with chances of any disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C making it a great day for cricket.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel Batter Tim David Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Sarbjeet Ladda All-rounder Ehsan Adil All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Bould Bowler

MI New York Team Form

After a slow start to the season, MI New York managed to win two of the three games as they booked a place in the Playoffs. MI New York bowlers were star of the show as they beat Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in-route to the finals in the inaugural season.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andre Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

The Seattle Orcas has arguably been the best team in the tournament. With four wins in five games they topped the group, their only loss came against bottom feeders LA Knight Riders. In the last game Seattle Orcas registered a comprehensive victory against Texas Super Kings as they won the game by nine wickets.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

Both teams went head to head in the final group game with the top spot in the group up for grab. Seattle Orcas managed to successfully chase down a mammoth score of 194 and won the game with two wickets to spare.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

MI New York to score more sixes than Seattle Orcas

MI New York have showcased power hitting throughout the tournament. In seven games thus far, MI New York have bagged 64 sixes averaging 9.14 sixes a game which is highest in the tournament. In the last four games, the New York outfit has overpowered their opponents and have scored more sixes in the game. On the other hand, power hitting has not been the strongest suit of Seattle Orcas in this tournament as they average six sixes a game with only Washington Freedom having a lower average in the tournament. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact MI New York managed to bag more sixes than Seattle Orcas in the last meeting. We believe this is a great opportunity to get some lucrative financial returns.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran has been the most consistent batter for MI New York this season and with 251 runs is the leading run scorer of the tournament thus far. In the last game against Seattle Orcas Pooran scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer for MI New York in the game which makes him the top pick for the game

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

The South African sensation has been phenomenal throughout the tournament. His best game was against MI New York were he scored an unbeaten century as he single handedly took his team over the line and sealed the top spot in the group which makes him our top pick for the game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler

We have run out of superlatives to describe Trent Boult in this tournament. Boult has now four wicket haul in each of the last three games making him the most lethal weapon in MI New York’s locker in the upcoming game. Boult ended up with 4/24 against Texas Super Kings as MI booked a place in the finals which makes him our top pick for the game.

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

Even though Cameron Gannon had an underwhelming game against Texas Super Kings, Gannon with 11 wickets is tied with Andrew Tye as the top wicket taker for Seattle Orcas but what's even more impressive is the economy of 7.32 which he has maintained throughout the campaign. We believe the Australian would come good in the finals and is the top pick for the game.