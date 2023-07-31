MINY (MI New York) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction
SEA
55%
Chance of Winning
MINY
45%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts
- With 251 runs, MI NewYork’s Nicholas Pooran is the top scorer in the tournament.
- Trent Boult is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 19 wickets in seven games.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
Both teams head into this penultimate game of the season and stakes could not be higher as the winner’s name would go down in the history books as the first team to lift the trophy in Major League cricket. What makes this final even more fitting is the contrary style of play of both teams. On one hand, MI New York has mesmerised the crowd with their hard hitting potential on other hand, you have an effective style of play of Seattle Orcas which saw them top the group in this inaugural season. As per our estimation this would be an absolute thriller with Seattle Orcas being slight favourites heading into this tie.
- MI New York’s chances of winning - 45%
- Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 55%
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
MI New York have showcased inconsistencies at the top end. MI New York’s opening stand in the last five games has been 4, 67, 15, 9 and 21, they average 20.28 runs as opening stand. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas average 27.16 and in three of the four games have managed a better opening stand than their opponents. We believe Seattle Orcas would have a better opening partnership than MI New York in the finals.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
In eight of the 11 games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket.
Weather Report
We expect a hot and sunny day with chances of any disruption down to bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C making it a great day for cricket.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
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Steven Taylor
|
Batter
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Monank Patel
|
Batter
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Tim David
|
Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
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Kieron Pollard
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All-rounder
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Hammad Azam
|
Batter
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Sarbjeet Ladda
|
All-rounder
|
Ehsan Adil
|
All-rounder
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Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Trent Bould
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
After a slow start to the season, MI New York managed to win two of the three games as they booked a place in the Playoffs. MI New York bowlers were star of the show as they beat Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in-route to the finals in the inaugural season.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nauman Anwar
|
Batter
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Shehan Jayasuriya
|
Batter
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Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Quinton De Cock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Cameron Gannon
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Andre Tye
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
The Seattle Orcas has arguably been the best team in the tournament. With four wins in five games they topped the group, their only loss came against bottom feeders LA Knight Riders. In the last game Seattle Orcas registered a comprehensive victory against Texas Super Kings as they won the game by nine wickets.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
Both teams went head to head in the final group game with the top spot in the group up for grab. Seattle Orcas managed to successfully chase down a mammoth score of 194 and won the game with two wickets to spare.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
MI New York to score more sixes than Seattle Orcas
MI New York have showcased power hitting throughout the tournament. In seven games thus far, MI New York have bagged 64 sixes averaging 9.14 sixes a game which is highest in the tournament. In the last four games, the New York outfit has overpowered their opponents and have scored more sixes in the game. On the other hand, power hitting has not been the strongest suit of Seattle Orcas in this tournament as they average six sixes a game with only Washington Freedom having a lower average in the tournament. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact MI New York managed to bag more sixes than Seattle Orcas in the last meeting. We believe this is a great opportunity to get some lucrative financial returns.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran has been the most consistent batter for MI New York this season and with 251 runs is the leading run scorer of the tournament thus far. In the last game against Seattle Orcas Pooran scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer for MI New York in the game which makes him the top pick for the game
Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter
The South African sensation has been phenomenal throughout the tournament. His best game was against MI New York were he scored an unbeaten century as he single handedly took his team over the line and sealed the top spot in the group which makes him our top pick for the game.
MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers
Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler
We have run out of superlatives to describe Trent Boult in this tournament. Boult has now four wicket haul in each of the last three games making him the most lethal weapon in MI New York’s locker in the upcoming game. Boult ended up with 4/24 against Texas Super Kings as MI booked a place in the finals which makes him our top pick for the game.
Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler
Even though Cameron Gannon had an underwhelming game against Texas Super Kings, Gannon with 11 wickets is tied with Andrew Tye as the top wicket taker for Seattle Orcas but what's even more impressive is the economy of 7.32 which he has maintained throughout the campaign. We believe the Australian would come good in the finals and is the top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Seattle Orcas
MI New York went head to head against Washington Freedom in the eliminator round and Texas Super Kings in the challenger round in-route to finals. In both games Trent Boult was the star of the show as he ended up with four wicket haul in both games. In the last game, MI New York restricted Texas Super Kings to 158 behind an outstanding display by MI bowlers in the game. The New York outfit managed to chase down the score in the 19th over and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
Seattle Orcas have had answers to every question that was thrown at them and have been the team to beat in the tournament with the only defeat came against LA Knight Riders which was the shocker of the season. Seattle Orcas went head to head against MI New York in the final group game and were victorious in a closely fought contest as they managed to chase down 194 with four balls to spare. Seattle Orcas were at their mesmerising best against Texas Super Kings as they dismantled them for 126 and won the game by nine wickets and registered a place in this year’s finals.
On paper, MI New York has so much firepower but it's hard to go against the Seattle Orcas who have been so effective in all departments. Bookmakers have played safe on this game and have given equal odds to both teams. We believe the Seattle Orcas are the most balanced side and have already shown their batting prowess against MI New York in the group game. We reckon Seattle would just nick the game and would be crowned champions come July 31
- MI New York to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)