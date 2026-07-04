MINY (MI New York) vs TEX (Texas Super Kings) Match Prediction

MI New York and Texas Super Kings go head to head as the Seattle Orcas await the winner of the game in the finals of the inaugural Major League Cricket. The game will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas and is scheduled to be played on July 29 at 6:00 AM IST.

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MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

MI New York and Texas Super Kings square off one final time in the challenger round of the tournament as both teams battle it out for a place in the finals where they play Seattle Orcas on June 30. Both teams have displayed contrasting forms heading into this pivotal game. On one hand, we have Texas Super Kings who head into this tie with two defeats in three games and on other hand, we have MI New York who ended up victorious in the first play-off round and have registered two crucial wins in the last three games. As per our calculations, MI New York are slight favourites heading into this fixture

MI New York’s chances of winning - 55%

Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 45%

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MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Faf du Plessis has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and his patchy form has continued in the playoffs as once again Du Plessis had a disappointing outing against Seattle Orcas. So far Du Plessis has scored 0, 14, 8, 13, 0 and 5 averaging 6.66 this season. We reckon South African’s struggles to continue as we head into this pivotal game and to score low in the upcoming game against MI New York.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

In eight of the ten games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket.

Weather Report

We expect a bright and sunny day in Dallas on the game day with zero chances of any disruptions. The maximum temperature is expected to be 39C and minimum is expected to be 27C. Even though the conditions are expected to be slightly warm regardless, conditions are well suited for the cricket.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel Batter Tim David Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Sarbjeet Ladda All-rounder Ehsan Adil All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

With two wins in three games, MI New York head into this game in a better form than their opponents. In the last game, MI New York defended a par score of 141 as they beat Washington Freedom by 16 runs.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Lahiru Milantha Batter David Miller Batter Milind Kumar Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santer All-rounder Calvin Savage Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings were battered in two of the three games which includes a nine wicket defeat against Seattle Orcas in the playoffs. Texas Outfit has struggled with inconsistencies in batting and bowling throughout the season which makes this game tough to call as we do not know which team would show up in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Both teams went head to head in the group stage. Texas Super Kings bowling attack was the star of the show, they successfully defended 154 as they restricted MI New York to 137/8 in 20 overs and eventually won the game by 17 runs.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

MI New York to score more sixes than Texas Super Kings

MI New York fire power has been on display throughout the tournament, with 53 sixes they have scored most sixes in the tournament averaging 8.33 sixes a game which is the highest by any team thus far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact that only once in six games have MI New York conceded more sixes than they have scored in the tournament. Texas Super Kings have recently struggled to clear the boundary ropes in the last three games as they have conceded more sixes in the games. In the last game between the two sides MI New York led the way in regards to sixes 3-2. We believe MI New York would have enough firepower to score more sixes in the upcoming encounter and you should encash on this great betting tip.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter

Even though NIcholas Pooran did not fare well in the playoff game against Washington Freedom, it doesn't change the fact he has been sensational this season and one of the reasons why MI New York was able to recover and qualify for the playoffs. We believe Pooran would play a major role in the upcoming game which is why he is the top pick for this fixture.

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter

Devon Conway was on the receiving end as Texas Super Kings batting lineup collapsed once again against Seattle Orcas, Conway still scored 24 off 19 balls and was the second highest scorer for Texas Super Kings in the game. We believe Texas Super Kings hopes rest on Conway to get them over the line which makes him our top pick for the game.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler

We are going to stick with our guns and back Trent Boult once again. Boult was once again lethal in the playoff game against Washington Freedom as he ended up with yet another four wicket howl which makes him our top pick for the game.

Gerald Coetzee to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler

Texas Super Kings bowlers had nothing to bowl at as Texas only managed to score 127 runs hence it would be hard to pick out bowlers based on one game. Gerald Coetzee have had a brilliant season thus far and with eight wickets is tied with Mohammad Mohsin as leading wicket taker having played only four games thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.