MINY (MI New York) vs TEX (Texas Super Kings) Match Prediction
MI New York and Texas Super Kings go head to head as the Seattle Orcas await the winner of the game in the finals of the inaugural Major League Cricket. The game will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas and is scheduled to be played on July 29 at 6:00 AM IST.
Facts
- With an average of 8.33 sixes, MI New York has hit the most sixes in the tournament thus far.
- With 15 wickets, Trent Boult is the top wicket taker of the tournament.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning
MI New York and Texas Super Kings square off one final time in the challenger round of the tournament as both teams battle it out for a place in the finals where they play Seattle Orcas on June 30. Both teams have displayed contrasting forms heading into this pivotal game. On one hand, we have Texas Super Kings who head into this tie with two defeats in three games and on other hand, we have MI New York who ended up victorious in the first play-off round and have registered two crucial wins in the last three games. As per our calculations, MI New York are slight favourites heading into this fixture
- MI New York’s chances of winning - 55%
- Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 45%
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Faf du Plessis has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and his patchy form has continued in the playoffs as once again Du Plessis had a disappointing outing against Seattle Orcas. So far Du Plessis has scored 0, 14, 8, 13, 0 and 5 averaging 6.66 this season. We reckon South African’s struggles to continue as we head into this pivotal game and to score low in the upcoming game against MI New York.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
In eight of the ten games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket.
Weather Report
We expect a bright and sunny day in Dallas on the game day with zero chances of any disruptions. The maximum temperature is expected to be 39C and minimum is expected to be 27C. Even though the conditions are expected to be slightly warm regardless, conditions are well suited for the cricket.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)
Predicted Playing XI
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Dewald Brevis
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Batter
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Steven Taylor
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Batter
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Monank Patel
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Batter
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Tim David
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
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Kieron Pollard
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All-rounder
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Hammad Azam
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Batter
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Sarbjeet Ladda
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All-rounder
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Ehsan Adil
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All-rounder
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Kagiso Rabada
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Bowler
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Trent Boult
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Bowler
MI New York Team Form
With two wins in three games, MI New York head into this game in a better form than their opponents. In the last game, MI New York defended a par score of 141 as they beat Washington Freedom by 16 runs.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin
Predicted Playing XI
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Faf du Plessis
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Batter
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Lahiru Milantha
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Batter
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David Miller
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Batter
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Milind Kumar
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Batter
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Devon Conway
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Wicket-keeper
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Mitchell Santer
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All-rounder
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Calvin Savage
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Batter
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Dwayne Bravo
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All-rounder
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Gerald Coetzee
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All-rounder
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Mohammad Mohsin
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Bowler
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Rusty Theron
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Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings were battered in two of the three games which includes a nine wicket defeat against Seattle Orcas in the playoffs. Texas Outfit has struggled with inconsistencies in batting and bowling throughout the season which makes this game tough to call as we do not know which team would show up in the upcoming game.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head
Both teams went head to head in the group stage. Texas Super Kings bowling attack was the star of the show, they successfully defended 154 as they restricted MI New York to 137/8 in 20 overs and eventually won the game by 17 runs.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds
MI New York to score more sixes than Texas Super Kings
MI New York fire power has been on display throughout the tournament, with 53 sixes they have scored most sixes in the tournament averaging 8.33 sixes a game which is the highest by any team thus far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact that only once in six games have MI New York conceded more sixes than they have scored in the tournament. Texas Super Kings have recently struggled to clear the boundary ropes in the last three games as they have conceded more sixes in the games. In the last game between the two sides MI New York led the way in regards to sixes 3-2. We believe MI New York would have enough firepower to score more sixes in the upcoming encounter and you should encash on this great betting tip.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter
Even though NIcholas Pooran did not fare well in the playoff game against Washington Freedom, it doesn't change the fact he has been sensational this season and one of the reasons why MI New York was able to recover and qualify for the playoffs. We believe Pooran would play a major role in the upcoming game which is why he is the top pick for this fixture.
Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter
Devon Conway was on the receiving end as Texas Super Kings batting lineup collapsed once again against Seattle Orcas, Conway still scored 24 off 19 balls and was the second highest scorer for Texas Super Kings in the game. We believe Texas Super Kings hopes rest on Conway to get them over the line which makes him our top pick for the game.
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Bowlers
Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler
We are going to stick with our guns and back Trent Boult once again. Boult was once again lethal in the playoff game against Washington Freedom as he ended up with yet another four wicket howl which makes him our top pick for the game.
Gerald Coetzee to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler
Texas Super Kings bowlers had nothing to bowl at as Texas only managed to score 127 runs hence it would be hard to pick out bowlers based on one game. Gerald Coetzee have had a brilliant season thus far and with eight wickets is tied with Mohammad Mohsin as leading wicket taker having played only four games thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: MI New York
After a disappointing loss against Seattle Orcas, MI New York squandered a great opportunity to finish top two on points table which resulted in a eliminator game against Washington Freedom. MI New York lost early wickets as they were 24/2 after six overs. Dewald Brevis scored a brilliant half century and along with Tim David managed to recover and put up 141 runs on the scoreboard. Trent Bould had yet another game winning performance as he ended up with 4/20 as MI New York beat Washington Freedom by 16 runs.
The Texas Super Kings had an evening to forget as the Seattle Orcas inflicted yet another humiliation to the Texas outfit. This was the second drubbing by Seattle Orcas in six days as there are so many question marks in the lineup which need answering as they head into this all important game against MI New York. In the last game, Texas Super Kings skipper Faf dy Plessis had yet another disappointing outing as he saw his side crumble to mere 127 which was chased down with ease as Seattle Orcas won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Regardless of the fact Texas Super Kings beat MI New York in the group stage, Bookmakers have sided with the New York outfit on this one giving them lucrative odds as low as 1.76. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings are viewed as slight underdogs in the game with PariMatch offering odds as high as 2.06. We believe this is a close game to call and considering the fact MI New York has not fared well at the venue, we reckon Texas Super Kings will pull off an upset and book a place in the finals of this inaugural tournament.
- MI New York to win @ 1.82 (PariMatch)
- Texas Super Kings to win @ 1.99 (PariMatch)