MINY (MI New York) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction MINY 59 % Chance of Winning WAS 41 % Bet Now! MI New York and Washington Freedom go head to head in the 13th game of the tournament at Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on July 24 at 2:30 AM IST.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

MI New York head into this must win game as anything other than a win would send them packing home. On the other hand, Washington Freedom has already sealed a playoff spot which could be helpful for MI New York as Washington outfit could incline towards resting players before the playoffs. As per our calculation, considering the fact MI New York is the only team who has something to play for in the game they head into this game as slight favourites as it wouldn’t be a surprise if they get maximum points in the upcoming game.

MI New York’s chances of winning - 59%

Washington Freedom’s chances of winning - 41%

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MI New York vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the key reasons why Washington Freedom has been so effective in the tournament is the fact they have managed to outscore their opponents in the powerplay. Washington averages 56 runs in the powerplay this season but has conceded just 34.33 runs in those games. On the other hand, MI New York averages 38.33 runs in first six overs and have conceded more runs in powerplay than they have scored in two of the three games thus far. We believe Washington Freedom will score more in the first six overs than MI New York.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

In the three games at the venue, on two occasions team bowling first has won the game but on the last game Washington Freedom managed to defend a below par score on the wicket which was down to the bad batting by San Francisco Unicorns. Considering how games have been played out on the wicket and with chances of disruptions later in the day we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect some disruptions in the game as there is a 40% chance of rain at the venue. Regardless of these disruptions we do expect the game to be played out but it's highly likely we might see some reductions in the overs especially in the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 29C and minimum is expected to be 21C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Steven Taylor Batter Monank Patel Batter Tim David Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Sarbjeet Ladda All-rounder Ehsan Adil All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Bould Bowler

MI New York Team Form

With one win in three games MI are on the brink of elimination and need to bag maximum points in final two games if they aspire to make the playoffs.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mukhtar Ahmed (B), Saad Ali (B), Akhilesh Bodugum (Spin), Justin Dill (AR), Ben Dwarshuis (Fast), Andries Gous (Wk), Sujith Gowda (B), Wanindu Hasaranga (AR), Moises Henriques (AR), Marco Jansen (Fast), Adam Milne (Fast), Saurabh Netravalkar (Fast), Anrich Nortje (Fast), Josh Phillippe (Wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Dane Piedt (Spin), Obus Pienaar (AR), Matthew Short, Glen Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Glen Phillip Batter Obus Pienaar Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Moises Henriques All-rounder Akeal Hosein Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Dane Piedt All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

After the opening day defeat, Washington Freedom have managed to bag maximum points in the next three games and are the second team to book a place in the playoffs after a stunning 30 run victory over San Francisco Unicorns.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

MI New York to score more sixes than Washington Freedom

When you see a game which is played by the team which is the worst in regards to clearing the rope you know this is a great opportunity to make some financial gains. Washington Freedom has been abysmal in regards to hitting sixes in the game as they have bagged just 15 sixes in four games thus far averaging 3.75 sixes in the tournament which is very underwhelming in T20 format. On the other hand, MI New York even with all the struggles have managed to hit 23 sixes in three games averaging 7.66 sixes a game which is much higher than their opponent in the upcoming fixture. We believe this is a great tip for you to act upon.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Team Batters

Tim David to be MI New York’s top batter

Tim David has been the most consistent batter for MI New York this term. In three games David has scored 53, 48 and 24 and with 125 runs is the leading run scorer for the New York outfit which makes him our top pick for the game.

Andries Gous to be Washington Freedom’s top batter

Even though Matthew Short has been the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom we would still back Andries Gous in this game. Gous has been Mr Consistent for his team scoring 23, 28, 7 and 40 so far this season. We believe Gous would come good once again against MI New York and would remain our top pick for the game.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI New York’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Kagiso Rabada as the top bowler for MI New York. Once again in the last outing Rabada was brilliant as he ended up with 2/30 against Texas Super Kings and with six wickets is tied with Trent Boult as the leading wicket taker for New York outfit.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’s top bowler

We saw one of the great bowling spells in T20 format in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as Saurabh Netravalkar ended up with bowling figures of 6/9 as they toppled San Francisco to mere 103. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom and our top pick for the upcoming game.