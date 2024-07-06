MINY (MI New York) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction WAS 38 % Chance of Winning MINY 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.622 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI New York take on Washington Freedom in the third game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 07 at 12:30 AM IST.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

MI New York could not have hoped for the better start to the campaign as they outplayed Seattle Orcas in the opening game of the tournament. Seattle Orcas batted first and were restricted to mere 108 in 19 overs. MI New York lost early wickets in the run chase but managed to win the game with six wickets to spare.

Washington Freedom had a solid campaign last season as they ended up with three wins in five matches in the group stages and made the playoffs last term. In the playoffs they got outplayed by MI New York who completed the double in the last campaign. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York’ chances of winning - 62%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 38%

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MI New York vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

MI New York did not have a great campaign in the group stages but they definitely had one of the most explosive batting lineup which resulted in 79 sixes in the tournament. In both matches against Washington Freedom, MI New York hit the most sixes which makes us believe they would once again hit most sixes in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel did not have a great season last year as in six matches he scored 63 runs with an average of 10.50 which is pretty low for an opening batsman. In the opening game against Seattle Orcas, Patel once again struggled as he scored eight which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI New York Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the chasing side which was the case in the last tournament as well in each of the last four matches were won by the bowling team and the trend has continued this season which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI





Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

The defending champions could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they beat Seattle Orcas with six wickets to spare.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom had a solid campaign last season as they qualified for the playoffs last term. They were beaten by MI New York in the elimination round in the playoffs.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

MI New York and Washington Freedom went head to head twice last season and on both occasions MI New York emerged victorious.

Head to Head

MI New York: 2

Washington Freedom: 0

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Washington Freedom and MI New York go head to head for the third time in this competition. Both matches prior to this fixture were dominated by MI New York. In the first game, MI New York batsmen dominated the game and won the game with eight wickets to spare and in the second game it was the bowlers who stepped up as Washington Freedom was restricted to 125 as MI New York won the game by 16 runs. MI New York’s top order was a cause of concern last season and it has continued in this campaign as they lost both their openers early on in the opening game against Seattle Orcas. With Travis Head and Steve Smith expected to open the innings for Washington Freedom this season, we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom T20 Church Street Park, null Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Mi New York Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now!

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was sensational in the opening game against Seattle Orcas as he scored a brilliant half century. In the last game against Washington Freedom, Pooran scored 62 off 33 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Travis Head heads into this tournament after a sublime display in T20 format in the IPL and then in the T20 World Cup for Australia. We expect Head to play a key role this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

As expected Trent Boult showcased his class in the opening game against Seattle Orcas as he was class with the new ball and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar was the centrepiece in what was a stunning campaign for USA in the T20 World Cup where they qualified for the finals. Netravalkar was the top wicket taker for USA in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.