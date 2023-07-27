MINY (MI New York) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction
WAS
43%
Chance of Winning
MINY
57%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts
- With 21 sixes in five games, Washington Freedom have scored the lowest number of sixes in the tournament.
- With 11 wickets, Trent Boult is the top wicket taker of the tournament.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning
Both teams head into playoffs with no room for errors. Both teams failed to capitalise in the final round of games which has resulted in both teams finishing outside the top two spots this season. As the scene shifts back to Texas for the play-offs, both teams have had underwhelming performances at the venue which makes this a very compelling contest between the two sides. As per our calculations, MI New York has a slight edge heading into this fixture as their batsmen have showcased great form in the last two games which does give them a slight edge over Washington Freedom.
- MI New York’s chances of winning - 57%
- Washington Freedom’s chances of winning - 43%
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the key reasons why Washington Freedom has been so effective in the tournament is the fact they have managed to outscore their opponents in four of the five games thus far in powerplay. Washington Freedom averages 49.40 runs in the powerplay this season but has conceded just 40.20 runs in those games and only once have their opponent scored over 40 runs in first overs in the group stages. On the other hand, MI New York averages 47.66 runs in the first six overs which is slightly below the Washington average. We believe Washington Freedom will score more in the first six overs than MI New York.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction
In seven of the eight games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket
Weather Report
We expect a bright and sunny day in Texas on the game day with zero chances of any disruptions. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38C and minimum is expected to be 26C. Even though the conditions are expected to be slightly warm regardless, conditions are well suited for the cricket.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Ehsan Adil (Fast), Hammad Azam (AR), Jason Behrendorff (Fast), Trent Bould (Fast), Dewald Brevis (AR), Tim David (AR), Saideep Ganesh (Wk), Shayan Jahangir (Wk), Nosthush Kenjige (Spin), Rashid Khan (AR), Sarbjeet Ladda (Spin), Monank Patel (Wk), Kyle Phillip (Fast), Kieron Pollard (AR), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Kagiso Rabada (Fast), Steven Taylor (B), David Wiese (AR)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
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Steven Taylor
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Batter
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Monank Patel
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Batter
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Tim David
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
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Kieron Pollard
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All-rounder
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Hammad Azam
|
Batter
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Sarbjeet Ladda
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All-rounder
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Ehsan Adil
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All-rounder
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Kagiso Rabada
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Bowler
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Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
With one win in three games MI are on the brink of elimination and need to bag maximum points in the final two games if they aspire to make the playoffs. MI New York inflicted a comprehensive defeat to Washington Freedom but lost to Seattle Orcas in the final game which kept them out of the top two spots on the table.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Mukhtar Ahmed (B), Saad Ali (B), Akhilesh Bodugum (Spin), Justin Dill (AR), Ben Dwarshuis (Fast), Andries Gous (Wk), Sujith Gowda (B), Wanindu Hasaranga (AR), Moises Henriques (AR), Marco Jansen (Fast), Adam Milne (Fast), Saurabh Netravalkar (Fast), Anrich Nortje (Fast), Josh Phillippe (Wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Dane Piedt (Spin), Obus Pienaar (AR), Matthew Short, Glen Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
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Batter
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Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
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Glen Phillip
|
Batter
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Obus Pienaar
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Piedt
|
All-rounder
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
After the opening day defeat, Washington Freedom managed to bag maximum points in the next three games and were second on the table. But a defeat against MI New York in the final game and Texas Super Kings beating San Francisco Unicorn saw them miss the top two place in the points table.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Head to Head
Both teams went head to head in the group stage. MI New York inflicted a demoralising defeat to Washington Freedom as they chased down the target of 160 in 15.3 overs and won the game with eight wickets to spare.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
MI New York to score more sixes than Washington Freedom
This almost feels like double bonanza as this tip returns once again after a great payoff when both sides met in the group stages. Since then nothing has changed much, Washington Freedom are still the worst side in regards to clearing ropes in the competitions and MI New York are the team with most sixes in the tournament. Washington Freedom averages 4.2 sixes in the tournament which is underwhelming in this format. On the other hand, MI New York averages 9.4 sixes a game which seems to be astronomical when you compare it to Washington Freedom. We believe this is a great tip and make some quick financial gains.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Team Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran is one of key reasons for MI New York’s change in fortunes after an underwhelming start to the campaign. With two half centuries in two games, Pooran is the leading run scorer for MI New York and our top pick for the game.
Andries Gous to be Washington Freedom’s top batter
Even though Matthew Short has been the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom we would still back Andries Gous in this game. Gous has been consistently among runs for his team scoring 23, 28, 7, 40 and 20 so far this season. We believe Gous would come good again against MI New York after scoring 20 runs in the previous game and would remain our top pick for the game.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Team Bowlers
Trent Boult to be MI New York’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Trent Boult as he was magnificent in what was an underwhelming bowling display by MI bowlers. Boult ended up with 4/31 in the game and took his tally of wickets to 11 which makes him the leading wicket taker in the campaign and without doubt our top pick for the game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’s top bowler
Like all of his team mates, Saurabh Netravalkar had an underwhelming game against MU New York in the final game. Regardless, we have seen enough of him in the first four games to side with him once again. We saw one of the great bowling spells in T20 format in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as Netravalkar ended up with bowling figures of 6/9 which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: MI New York
With two losses in three games, MI New York had an underwhelming start to the campaign and needed maximum points in the remaining games to make the play-offs. Their comprehensive eight wickets win against Washington Freedom turned things around as it sealed a playoff spot and gave them a realistic chance of finishing in top two. In the last game against Seattle Orcas, MI New York failed to defend 194 runs and eventually lost their chance to seal a top two spot on the table as they lost the game with two wickets to spare.
Washington Freedom headed into the final fixture with three wins on the bounce and were destined to make the top two finish but eventually fell short against their current opponent in the final group game. MI New York dominated the proceedings as they restricted Washington Freedom to 160/6. MI New York made the chase a formality as they chased down the target in 15.3 overs and inflicted a gruesome defeat to Washington Freedom.
Bookmakers have looked at the previous game and have given MI New York the favourites tag with PariMatch offering odds as low as 1.76. The underwhelming performance in the final game have prompted bookies to view Washington Freedom as underdogs in the Playoff eliminator with odds as high as 2.06. We believe this would be a close game as the Washington outfit would want to avenge their humiliating defeat and send MI NewYork packing home. On paper, MI New York have a far superior batting and bowling which would eventually take them over the line and setup a clash against either Texas Super Kings or Seattle Orcas in the next round.
- MI New York to win @ 1.76 (PariMatch)
- Washington Freedom to win @ 2.06 (PariMatch)