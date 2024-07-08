SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction SAN 45 % Chance of Winning LOS 55 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.806 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the fourth game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 08 at 06:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns had a great start to the tournament last season as they won two of the first three games but when it mattered the most San Francisco Unicorns stuttered and lost the last two matches. SF Unicorn ended up fifth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season but have had a positive start to the tournament. In the opening game against Texas Super Kings, LA Knight Riders bowlers stepped by as they won the game by 12 runs. As per our calculations, Los Angeles Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips

Jason Roy had a dismal campaign last season as in three games he scored 54 runs with an average of 18 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the opening game against Texas Super Kings once again Roy failed to show up as he scored two runs which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk was a revelation for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and from being in the fringes, in one tournament he turned into a household name. We expect McGurk to open the innings for San Francisco Unicorns and to have a brilliant season this term. We believe McGurk would score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Carmi le Roux, Finn Allen, Jahmar Hamilton, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Corey Anderson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Matthew Short, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hassan Khan, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins, Sanjay Krishnamurthi

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jahmar Hamilton Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Abrar Ahmed Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Carmi le Roux All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns did not have a great outing in the last campaign as they ended up with two wins in five games and were knocked out of the group stage.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Derone Davis All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season but have won the opening game against Texas Super Kings by 12 runs.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders have gone head to head once prior to this fixture. San Francisco Unicorns won the game by 21 runs.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 1

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign for both sides. On one hand, after a brilliant start to the tournament San Francisco Unicorns lost the last two matches and were knocked out in the group stages. On the other hand, LA Knight Riders ended up sixth on the table. In the head to head game, San Francisco Unicorn dominated the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. LA Knight Riders top order struggled last season and continued to struggle in the opening game against Texas Super Kings which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.03 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.806 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Corey Anderson to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Corey Anderson had a phenomenal campaign in the last outing as he scored 190 runs in five matches and was the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand did not have a great campaign last season but have had a sensational start to the campaign as in the opening game against Texas Super Kings, Chand scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf had a solid campaign last year for San Francisco Unicorns as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for San Francisco Unicorns and with seven wickets, he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ali Khan to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

We are going to back Ali Khan once again as he was sensational in the opening game against Texas Super Kings as he bagged four wickets and ended the game with best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.