SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction LOS 45 % Chance of Winning SAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.102 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the tenth game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 14 at 12:30 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns had a great start to the tournament, they dominated Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game as they won the game six wickets to spare. In the last game they got outplayed by Texas Super Kings, they were bowled out for 127 as Texas Super Kings won the game with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season and have been disappointing thus far. After an impressive win in the opening game against Texas Super Kings, LA Knight Riders lost back to back games. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 55%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine had a dismal campaign last season as in five games he scored 53 runs with an average of 13.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Narine’s struggles have continued this season and he has scored 13 runs in three matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Even though San Francisco Unicorns got outplayed in the last game against Texas Super Kings, they were outstanding in the powerplay as they continued their aggressive approach and scored 74 in the powerplay. In the opening game, they scored 67 in the first six overs which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns won the opening game against the LA Knight Riders but in the last game they lost against the Texas Super Kings.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Saif Badar All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign but last back to back game and are currently fourth on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders have gone head to head twice and on both occasions San Francisco Unicorns were victorious.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 2

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns head into this tournament after a disappointing start to the campaign. LA Knight Riders head into this game after two defeats on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns were outplayed in the last game by Texas Super Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare. One of the biggest reasons of LA Knight Riders struggles has been their inconsistency in the top order as in three games they have had a opening stand of 4, 10 and 25 and in two of the three games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Church Street Park, null Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.102 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

San Francisco Unicorn failed to show up in the last game as they were bowled out for 127. Matthew Short scored 33 and was the leading run scorer in this game. Short is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Jason Roy did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last two matches Roy has played well and scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and bagged two wickets against LA Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game he bagged two wickets and then in the last game he bagged another three wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.