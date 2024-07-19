SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction
MINY
43%
Chance of Winning
SAN
57%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium
Facts:
- With 147 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this tournament.
- With 111 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this tournament.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one loss in the first four games and with five points thus far, they are in the mix and competing for a playoff spot this term. In the last game against the Seattle Orcas, San Francisco scored 165 runs and eventually won the game by 23 runs.
On the other hand, MI New York have struggled thus far as they are winless in the last four games which includes back to back defeats in the last two games. In the last game they got battered by Washington Freedom as they lost the game by 94 runs. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 57%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 43%
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips
Finn Allen has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 107 runs in three matches with an average of 35.66 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. In the last game against Seattle Orcas, Allen scored 34 off 18 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant thus far and one of the main reasons for their bright start to this campaign has been their approach in the first six overs. So far this season, San Francisco Unicorns have scored 67, 74 and 55 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5
MI New York Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Hassan Khan
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have one loss in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Seattle Orcas by 23 runs.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batter
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
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Dewald Brevis
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All-rounder
|
Monank Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Ehsan Adil
|
All-rounder
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
MI New York Team Form
MI New York got off to a great start as they beat Seattle Orcas but are winless in the last four matches. They are currently fifth on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York have gone head to head last season and SF Unicorn won the game by 22 runs.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 1
MI New York: 0
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Betting Odds
MI New York to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns go head to head in what could be a decisive game for both teams as both try to make the playoffs this term. Even though San Francisco Unicorns have had a better campaign thus far they have lost early wickets in all matches. In three games, San Francisco Unicorns have managed an opening stand of 15, 11 and 20 and in two of the three matches thus far they conceded a bigger opening stand so far. Even though MI New York have struggled with the new ball thus far we believe MI New York would end up with a better opening partnership and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Batters
Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Matthew Short has had a phenomenal campaign thus far, in the last game against Seattle Orcas, Short scored a brilliant half century and with 147 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter
Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game against Washington Freedom we are going to back him once again as in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns he scored 40 off 28 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Liam Plunkett did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be MI New York’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the defending champions thus far. With six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch