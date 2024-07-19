SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction MINY 43 % Chance of Winning SAN 57 % Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns take on MI New York in the 16th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 06:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one loss in the first four games and with five points thus far, they are in the mix and competing for a playoff spot this term. In the last game against the Seattle Orcas, San Francisco scored 165 runs and eventually won the game by 23 runs.

On the other hand, MI New York have struggled thus far as they are winless in the last four games which includes back to back defeats in the last two games. In the last game they got battered by Washington Freedom as they lost the game by 94 runs. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 57%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 43%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips

Finn Allen has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 107 runs in three matches with an average of 35.66 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. In the last game against Seattle Orcas, Allen scored 34 off 18 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant thus far and one of the main reasons for their bright start to this campaign has been their approach in the first six overs. So far this season, San Francisco Unicorns have scored 67, 74 and 55 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have one loss in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Seattle Orcas by 23 runs.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

MI New York got off to a great start as they beat Seattle Orcas but are winless in the last four matches. They are currently fifth on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York have gone head to head last season and SF Unicorn won the game by 22 runs.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 1

MI New York: 0

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Betting Odds

MI New York to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns go head to head in what could be a decisive game for both teams as both try to make the playoffs this term. Even though San Francisco Unicorns have had a better campaign thus far they have lost early wickets in all matches. In three games, San Francisco Unicorns have managed an opening stand of 15, 11 and 20 and in two of the three matches thus far they conceded a bigger opening stand so far. Even though MI New York have struggled with the new ball thus far we believe MI New York would end up with a better opening partnership and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Batters

Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Matthew Short has had a phenomenal campaign thus far, in the last game against Seattle Orcas, Short scored a brilliant half century and with 147 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game against Washington Freedom we are going to back him once again as in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns he scored 40 off 28 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Liam Plunkett did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be MI New York’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the defending champions thus far. With six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.