SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction
SAN
58%
Chance of Winning
SEA
42%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts
- San Francisco with 13 sixes have scored the most sixes in the opening round of games.
- With an Econ. of 7.20, Seattle Orcas has the best economy rate thus far in the tournament.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
Both teams have kick started their campaign with a win in the opening round of games. Hence a win for either side would give them firm control in the group as each team only plays five games in the group stage. In a short format every game would have a significant bearing in regards to group standings as the margin of error is so small which makes this a significant game for both sides. As per our calculations, San Francisco’s superiority in quality and experience makes them clear favourites heading into this game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’s chances of winning - 58%
- Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 42%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Teams have struggled to get a good start in each of the first three games thus far. In six innings so far, teams have managed to get an opening stand of 12, 0, 4, 20, 6 and 1 which makes us believe the pitch is difficult to bat on especially at the start of the innings. In the opening game of the season San Francisco only managed to get an opening stand of six runs while Seattle managed to score a decent 20 runs opening stand at the venue which is the highest opening stand so far in the tournament. We believe Seattle would have a better opening stand than San Francisco Unicorns.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
In two of the three games thus far, the team batting first has won the game. With high temperatures in Dallas we believe weather could play an important role as teams would prefer to bat first as temperatures would be low in the second innings.
Weather Report
We expect another hot and sunny day in Texas which could create some hindrance as both teams take the field having played a day prior. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38C and minimum is expected to be 26C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Correy Anderson (B), Chaitanya Bishnoi (B), Brody Couch (Fast), Aaron Finch (B), Sanjay Krishnanurthy (Spin), Carmi Le Roux (Fast), Lungi Ngidi (Fast), Smit Patel (WK), Matthew Wade(WK), Liam Plunkett (Fast), Tajinder Singh (AR), Marcus Stoinis (AR), David White (B), Finn Allen, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
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Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Correy Anderson
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Tajinder Singh
|
Batter
|
Chaitanya Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
|
Carmi Le Roux
|
All-rounder
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns had a great start to the tournament as they ended up scoring the first 200 plus score of the tournament and eventually won the game by 22 runs
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, Andrew Tye
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nauman Anwar
|
Batter
|
Shehan Jayasuriya
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Quinton De Cock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
Batter
|
Cameron Gannon
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas registered their first points on board as they beat Washington Freedom in the season opener by five wickets.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
Both teams to score low in powerplay overs
With three games played at the venue thus far, the first impression of the wicket is that its fairly difficult to get quick runs early on in the innings as in all six innings thus far teams have lost early wickets which kinda hinders good start for the teams. Even though we saw LA knight Riders score 64 in the powerplay in the season opener, their batting lineup collapsed for mere 112 as they lost five wickets in the powerplay overs. No team apart from LA Knight Riders have scored more than 50 in the powerplay overs at the venue thus far which makes us believe once again both teams would struggle to get a decent start and would struggle to score well in the first six overs overs
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters
Aaron Finch to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top batter
Aaron Finch would be one of the key players if Unicorns aspire to make the playoffs this season. Regardless of his failure in the season opener we believe Australian would come good in the upcoming game and without a doubt he is our top pick for the game.
Nauman Anwar to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter
On a wicket where teams have struggled to get a good start in the opening round of fixtures, Nauman Anwar scored 48 off 37 balls as Seattle registered their first win. We believe Anwar to be the top batter in upcoming game
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers
Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top bowler
Liam Plunkett had a solid start to the season. In the season opener he turned the game around with the wicket of Kieron Pollard which basically sealed the game. He ended up with best bowling figures of the match with 2/30 and is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler
Harmeet Singh played a key role in the Seattle’s victory against Washington Freedom as he took a couple of wickets in 11th and 13th over which included the wicket of Andries Gous who looked great in the opening overs. Washington failed to capitalise in the middle overs and were restricted to mere 144. Harmeet Singh's spell of 2/24 in the opening game makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns opened the account with a comprehensive victory against MI New York. The Unicorns were 50 for four after seven overs but Correy Anderson and Shabad Khan changed the script as they dismantled MI New York’s bowling attack as both scored brilliant half centuries as they boosted their teams total to 215. Eventhough San Francisco Unicorn bowlers had a subpar game, Unicorns won the tie by 22 runs and registered their first points of the tournament.
Seattle Orcas, much like their opponents, registered their first win of the tournament against Washington Freedoms. Unlike the first game off the double header at the venue, this turned out to be a low scoring affair. It took Imad Wasim’s brilliant unbeaten 43 off 38 balls as Seattle chased down the target of 144 and won the game with five wickets to spare.
On paper San Francisco Unicorns look far superior and have a much deeper batting lineup which had been proven in the first game. Considering this is the first t20 tournament in the US, historical data makes no relevance as to how the game would play out. Considering how strong San Francisco looks on paper, bookmakers have sided with them and have tagged them as favourites in the upcoming game. We believe this would be a close game considering the fact all games are being played at a neutral venue. We reckon you should side with the bookies on this one as experience would eventually prevail.
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.73 (MelBet)
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.0 (Melbet)