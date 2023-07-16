SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction SAN 58 % Chance of Winning SEA 42 % Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas go head to head in the 4th game of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on July 16 at 6:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Both teams have kick started their campaign with a win in the opening round of games. Hence a win for either side would give them firm control in the group as each team only plays five games in the group stage. In a short format every game would have a significant bearing in regards to group standings as the margin of error is so small which makes this a significant game for both sides. As per our calculations, San Francisco’s superiority in quality and experience makes them clear favourites heading into this game.

San Francisco Unicorns’s chances of winning - 58%

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 42%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Teams have struggled to get a good start in each of the first three games thus far. In six innings so far, teams have managed to get an opening stand of 12, 0, 4, 20, 6 and 1 which makes us believe the pitch is difficult to bat on especially at the start of the innings. In the opening game of the season San Francisco only managed to get an opening stand of six runs while Seattle managed to score a decent 20 runs opening stand at the venue which is the highest opening stand so far in the tournament. We believe Seattle would have a better opening stand than San Francisco Unicorns.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

In two of the three games thus far, the team batting first has won the game. With high temperatures in Dallas we believe weather could play an important role as teams would prefer to bat first as temperatures would be low in the second innings.

Weather Report

We expect another hot and sunny day in Texas which could create some hindrance as both teams take the field having played a day prior. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38C and minimum is expected to be 26C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Correy Anderson (B), Chaitanya Bishnoi (B), Brody Couch (Fast), Aaron Finch (B), Sanjay Krishnanurthy (Spin), Carmi Le Roux (Fast), Lungi Ngidi (Fast), Smit Patel (WK), Matthew Wade(WK), Liam Plunkett (Fast), Tajinder Singh (AR), Marcus Stoinis (AR), David White (B), Finn Allen, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Aaron Finch Batter Correy Anderson Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Tajinder Singh Batter Chaitanya Bishnoi All-rounder Carmi Le Roux All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns had a great start to the tournament as they ended up scoring the first 200 plus score of the tournament and eventually won the game by 22 runs

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, Andrew Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Imad Wasim Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shubham Ranjane Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas registered their first points on board as they beat Washington Freedom in the season opener by five wickets.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Both teams to score low in powerplay overs

With three games played at the venue thus far, the first impression of the wicket is that its fairly difficult to get quick runs early on in the innings as in all six innings thus far teams have lost early wickets which kinda hinders good start for the teams. Even though we saw LA knight Riders score 64 in the powerplay in the season opener, their batting lineup collapsed for mere 112 as they lost five wickets in the powerplay overs. No team apart from LA Knight Riders have scored more than 50 in the powerplay overs at the venue thus far which makes us believe once again both teams would struggle to get a decent start and would struggle to score well in the first six overs overs

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Batters

Aaron Finch to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top batter

Aaron Finch would be one of the key players if Unicorns aspire to make the playoffs this season. Regardless of his failure in the season opener we believe Australian would come good in the upcoming game and without a doubt he is our top pick for the game.

Nauman Anwar to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

On a wicket where teams have struggled to get a good start in the opening round of fixtures, Nauman Anwar scored 48 off 37 balls as Seattle registered their first win. We believe Anwar to be the top batter in upcoming game

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Team Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top bowler

Liam Plunkett had a solid start to the season. In the season opener he turned the game around with the wicket of Kieron Pollard which basically sealed the game. He ended up with best bowling figures of the match with 2/30 and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

Harmeet Singh played a key role in the Seattle’s victory against Washington Freedom as he took a couple of wickets in 11th and 13th over which included the wicket of Andries Gous who looked great in the opening overs. Washington failed to capitalise in the middle overs and were restricted to mere 144. Harmeet Singh's spell of 2/24 in the opening game makes him our top pick for the game.