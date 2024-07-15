SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction
SEA
55%
Chance of Winning
SAN
45%
T20
Church Street Park
Facts:
- With 91 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this tournament.
- With 107 runs, Ryan Rickelton is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns haven’t had the greatest of starts and have struggled to find consistency thus far. With three points thus far, they are currently fifth on the table but with only three points separating all six teams, a couple of wins could see them right in the mix for playoffs spots this term. The last game against the LA Knight Riders was called off due to rain.
Much like their opponents, Seattle Orcas had struggled thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table. They were beaten by MI New York in the opening game and in the last game they got outplayed by Washington Freedom who won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Seattle Orcas are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%
- Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 55%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips
Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the tournament as in the opening game against MI New York he failed to show up. Expectations were high as De Kock had a brilliant World Cup prior to this tournament. In the second game against LA Knight Riders, De Kock scored a brilliant half century and even though he did not fare well in the last game we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Even though San Francisco Unicorns got outplayed in the last game against Texas Super Kings, they were outstanding in the powerplay as they continued their aggressive approach and scored 74 in the powerplay. In the opening game, they scored 67 in the first six overs which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Hassan Khan
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have one win in three games, the last game against the LA Knight Riders was called off due to rain.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nauman Anwar
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
All-rounder
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas have had a difficult start to the campaign as they have lose two of the first three matches and are currently sixth on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas have gone head to head last season and Seattle Orcas won the game by 35 runs.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 0
Seattle Orcas: 1
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns head into this tournament after a disappointing start to the campaign. With only three points separating all six sides this could turn out to be a potential four pointer as a win for either side could have a significant impact on the points table. One of the key areas where Seattle Orcas has struggled thus far in this campaign has been the inconsistencies in the top order. In two of the three games, Seattle Orcas have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorn would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
T20
Church Street Park, null
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters
Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
San Francisco Unicorn failed to show up in the last game as they were bowled out for 127. Matthew Short scored 33 and was the leading run scorer in this game. Short is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ryan Rickelton to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
Even though Ryan Rickelton did not have a great outing in the last game, in his first game against LA Knight Riders, Rickelton scored a brilliant century and is the leading runs scorer for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and bagged two wickets against LA Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Cameron Gannon did not have a good outing in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him as with four wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Seattle Orcas
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch