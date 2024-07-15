SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction SEA 55 % Chance of Winning SAN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.949 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Seattle Orcas in the 13th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 16 at 01:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns haven’t had the greatest of starts and have struggled to find consistency thus far. With three points thus far, they are currently fifth on the table but with only three points separating all six teams, a couple of wins could see them right in the mix for playoffs spots this term. The last game against the LA Knight Riders was called off due to rain.

Much like their opponents, Seattle Orcas had struggled thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table. They were beaten by MI New York in the opening game and in the last game they got outplayed by Washington Freedom who won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Seattle Orcas are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the tournament as in the opening game against MI New York he failed to show up. Expectations were high as De Kock had a brilliant World Cup prior to this tournament. In the second game against LA Knight Riders, De Kock scored a brilliant half century and even though he did not fare well in the last game we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Even though San Francisco Unicorns got outplayed in the last game against Texas Super Kings, they were outstanding in the powerplay as they continued their aggressive approach and scored 74 in the powerplay. In the opening game, they scored 67 in the first six overs which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have one win in three games, the last game against the LA Knight Riders was called off due to rain.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shubham Ranjane Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Zaman Khan All-rounder

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas have had a difficult start to the campaign as they have lose two of the first three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas have gone head to head last season and Seattle Orcas won the game by 35 runs.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 0

Seattle Orcas: 1

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns head into this tournament after a disappointing start to the campaign. With only three points separating all six sides this could turn out to be a potential four pointer as a win for either side could have a significant impact on the points table. One of the key areas where Seattle Orcas has struggled thus far in this campaign has been the inconsistencies in the top order. In two of the three games, Seattle Orcas have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorn would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas T20 Church Street Park, null Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.896 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

San Francisco Unicorn failed to show up in the last game as they were bowled out for 127. Matthew Short scored 33 and was the leading run scorer in this game. Short is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Even though Ryan Rickelton did not have a great outing in the last game, in his first game against LA Knight Riders, Rickelton scored a brilliant century and is the leading runs scorer for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and bagged two wickets against LA Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon did not have a good outing in the last game regardless we are going to stick with him as with four wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.