SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction
SAN
59%
Chance of Winning
SEA
41%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium
Facts:
- With 151 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this tournament.
- With 225 runs, Ryan Rickelton is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns has had a brilliant campaign thus far, last season after a brilliant start, San Francisco Unicorn stuttered in the second half of the campaign and were knocked out of the tournament. This season has been a different story as they have already qualified for the playoffs with two games to spare.
On the other hand, Seattle Orcas have struggled throughout the season and with one win in five matches are currently sixth on the table. Seattle Orcas need a perfect run in the final two matches to have any chance to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 59%
- Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 41%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips
Expectations were high for Aaron Jones to perform after the World Cup but he has struggled to make an impact this term. In three games thus far, Jones has scored 27 runs with an average of nine runs which is pretty low. We expect Jones' struggles to continue and for him to score low in the upcoming game.
Even though San Francisco Unicorns did not score well in the powerplay in the last game they have been pretty dominant in the first six overs thus far. In previous games they have scored 67, 74 and 55 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Highest Opening Partnership: San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Hassan Khan
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat MI New York by three runs.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nauman Anwar
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
All-rounder
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas have had a difficult campaign thus far as they are sixth on the table and need maximum points in the last two games to stay in contention for the playoffs.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game by 28 runs.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 1
Seattle Orcas: 1
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns head into this tournament in contrasting form as on one hand, San Francisco Unicorn have been dominant in the group stages as they have bagged three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table and have sealed a playoff spot. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas have failed to find their footing throughout this campaign and need a perfect run in the final two matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorn won the game but Seattle Orcas had a better opening stand in the game. Seattle Orcas have had a better opening stand in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters
Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Even though Matthew Short did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant campaign thus far and with 151 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ryan Rickelton to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
Ryan Rickelton has had a sensational tournament thus far as he has scored 225 runs in four games and is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas. In the last game he scored 89 off 52 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers
Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Liam Plunkett was not used in the bowling attack in the last game hence we are going to stick with him once again as with five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Cameron Gannon continued his brilliant form in the last game against LA Knight Riders as he ended the game with two wickets. With nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.18 (PariMatch)
Parimatch