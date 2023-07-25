SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs TEX (Texas Super Kings) Match Prediction SAN 44 % Chance of Winning TEX 56 % Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings go head to head in the penultimate game between the two sides as a win of either side would seal a playoff spot. The game will be played at Church Street Park, Morrisville and is scheduled to be played on July 24 at 2:30 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

As we enter the tail end of the campaign in the inaugural Major League Cricket, both teams have a chance to seal a playoff spot. A loss for either side can make things very tricky for the teams as their play-off hopes would depend on the MI New York game against table toppers Seattle Orcas. Both teams are level on points with identical records of two wins and two losses in the four games thus far. As per our calculations, on paper Texas Super Kings are much stronger and should seal a place in play-offs with a win against San Francisco Unicorns

San Francisco Unicorns’s chances of winning - 44%

Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 56%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though San Francisco Unicorns have managed to score most sixes in the tournament, we believe in the upcoming game against Texas Super Kings, the Texas outfit would score more sixes than San Francisco Unicorns. In each of the first three games, Texas Super Kings scored more sixes than they conceded and in the last game even though they batting collapsed for 127 they still managed to score four sixes. Even with all the sixes San Francisco has scored, only once have they managed to grab more sixes than their opponent which makes us believe San Francisco would concede more sixes in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the last three of the four games at the venue, the team batting second has won the game. With both teams heading into this game after a humiliation we believe whoever wins the toss would prefer to negate any risk and would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect a cloudy day in Morrisville but chances of any disruptions are bare minimum. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30C and minimum is expected to be 19C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Aaron Finch (c ) Batter Tajinder Singh All-rounder Finn Allen Batter Corey Anderson Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Carmi le Roux Bowler Shadab Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Chaitanya Bishnoi All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

Much like their opponents San Francisco Unicorns have failed to reach a level of consistency so far this season. They head into this game with two wins and two defeats which includes a humiliation against Washington Freedom in the last outing.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Lahiru Milantha Batter David Miller Batter Milind Kumar Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santer All-rounder Calvin Savage Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the tournament as they have failed to string together a couple of wins so far. Each victory is followed by a comprehensive defeat which has resulted in third spot on the table level on points with San Francisco Unicorns

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

San Francisco to have a better opening stand than Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings have failed to put together a good opening stand throughout the tournament. Texas Super have managed an opening partnership of 12, 6, 20 and 0 in the four games thus far averaging mere 9.5. On the other hand, Texas have conceded an average of 25.25 as opening stand in those games. Even though San Francisco only managed an opening stand of 18 runs in the last game, their tournament average has been 38.5 which is higher than what Texas Super Kings have conceded and on a different stratosphere when you compare it with Texas Super Kings average. We believe this trend will continue in the upcoming game and should provide you with handsome financial rewards.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Batters

Corey Anderson to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top batter

In the last game Corey Anderson proved why he is one of the key players even though San Francisco batters crumbled, he still managed to galvanise the innings and scored a brilliant 34 in difficult circumstances. Anderson with 176 is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorn and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter

Even though Devon Conway failed to show up in the last game we would still go with the Texas Super Kings opener for the upcoming game. There were only two contenders for the pick Conway and Dawyne Bravo but considering the fact Bravo comes down the order and Conway has already been in thick of runs in the tournament, we opt for him as our top pick for the game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top bowler

Even though Haris Rauf has shown his worth in the last game, we would still stick with Liam Plunkett who has been the most consistent bowler for San Francisco Unicorns throughout the campaign and on top of that is the leading wicket taker for his team. In the last game Plunkett ended up with 2/24 and is our top pick for the game.

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler

Mohammad Mohsin with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker in the tournament and arguably the best player for Texas Super Kings this term. Even though he had a bad outing in the last game we still believe he will step up in this crucial game and is without doubt the top pick for the game.