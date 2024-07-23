SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction SAN 45 % Chance of Winning WAS 55 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.755 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Washington Freedom in the 20th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 23 at 06:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational thus far as they head into this game after winning three games on the bounce. With nine points thus far in six games, San Francisco Unicorns are second on the table and are already through to the playoffs. In the last game, they beat Seattle Orcas with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Washington Freedom remain the only team in this tournament who are unbeaten thus far and with five wins in six matches, they are at the top of the table. In the last game against the Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom won the game by 42 runs. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

Steve Smith was once again brilliant in the last game Texas Super Kings as he scored a brilliant half century as Washington Freedom won the game. So far this season, Smith has scored 191 runs with an average of 63.66 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the powerplay thus far as in four of the five matches they have managed to score over 50 runs in the first six overs. So far this season they have managed to score 67, 74, 55, 26 and 55 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table. The head into this game after winning three games on the bounce.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom remains the only unbeaten side in this tournament as with 11 points thus far they are currently at the top of the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom went head to head last season and Washington Freedom won the game by 30 runs.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 0

Washington Freedom: 1

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game hoping to take the top spot this term. Some might say this game is just a dress rehearsal as its highly likely both sides would face off once again in the Qualifier-1. San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant in the second half of the tournament as they head into this game on the back of three wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though they have dominated thus far they have struggled to find consistency in the top order which is probably why only twice in six matches they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.03 Bet Now! Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.755 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen had a monstrous game in the last outing against Seattle Orcas as he scored 77 off 30 balls. This was his second half century of the tournament and with 186 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Travis Head continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his third half century of the campaign against Texas Super Kings and with 194 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bowled two overs and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/5 and is the leading wicket taker for San Francisco Unicorns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar did not play the last game but is expected to return to the starting 11. He has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.