SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction
SAN
45%
Chance of Winning
WAS
55%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium
Facts:
- With 186 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this tournament.
- With 194 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational thus far as they head into this game after winning three games on the bounce. With nine points thus far in six games, San Francisco Unicorns are second on the table and are already through to the playoffs. In the last game, they beat Seattle Orcas with six wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Washington Freedom remain the only team in this tournament who are unbeaten thus far and with five wins in six matches, they are at the top of the table. In the last game against the Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom won the game by 42 runs. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips
Steve Smith was once again brilliant in the last game Texas Super Kings as he scored a brilliant half century as Washington Freedom won the game. So far this season, Smith has scored 191 runs with an average of 63.66 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the powerplay thus far as in four of the five matches they have managed to score over 50 runs in the first six overs. So far this season they have managed to score 67, 74, 55, 26 and 55 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Hassan Khan
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table. The head into this game after winning three games on the bounce.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Dill
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom remains the only unbeaten side in this tournament as with 11 points thus far they are currently at the top of the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom went head to head last season and Washington Freedom won the game by 30 runs.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 0
Washington Freedom: 1
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game hoping to take the top spot this term. Some might say this game is just a dress rehearsal as its highly likely both sides would face off once again in the Qualifier-1. San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant in the second half of the tournament as they head into this game on the back of three wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though they have dominated thus far they have struggled to find consistency in the top order which is probably why only twice in six matches they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, null
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen had a monstrous game in the last outing against Seattle Orcas as he scored 77 off 30 balls. This was his second half century of the tournament and with 186 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Travis Head continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his third half century of the campaign against Texas Super Kings and with 194 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers
Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Hassan Khan had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bowled two overs and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/5 and is the leading wicket taker for San Francisco Unicorns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar did not play the last game but is expected to return to the starting 11. He has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 2.03 (1XBet)
- Washington Freedom to win @ 1.82 (1XBet)
1xBet