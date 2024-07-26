SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction SAN 42 % Chance of Winning WAS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.763 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Washington Freedom in the Qualifier-1 of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 26 at 06:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have had a sensational end to the group stages as they won four games in a row and ended the group stages with 11 points and were second on the table, level on points with Washington Freedom. This is the first time in two seasons San Francisco Unicorns have made the playoffs and would be hoping to go all the way as in terms of form they are the best team in this competition.

On the other hand, Washington Freedom had a brilliant run in the group stages as they sealed the top spot. They surrendered their six games unbeaten run in the last match against San Francisco Unicorns who were brilliant on the day as they won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 42%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 58%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

Steve Smith was once again brilliant in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season, Smith has been pretty consistent as he has scored 247 runs with an average of 61.75 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the powerplay thus far as in five of the six matches they have managed to score high in the first six overs. So far this season they have managed to score 67, 74, 55, 26, 55 and 42 (four overs) in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with four wins on the bounce.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom surrendered their six games unbeaten run in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns but still managed to top the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom went head to head in the last game and San Francisco Unicorns won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 1

Washington Freedom: 1

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after a brilliant game between the two sides in the group stages. Washington Freedom got off to a brilliant start as both their openers scored half centuries as they posted 174 runs but San Francisco Unicorns managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Washington Freedom had a better opening partnership in the match. San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant in the second half of the tournament as they head into this game on the back of four wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though they have dominated thus far they have struggled to find consistency in the top order which is probably why only twice in seven matches they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.763 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen did not have a good game against Washington Freedom in the last outing, regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 186 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Travis Head continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his fourth half century of the campaign against San Francisco Unicorns and with 250 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan had an underwhelming game in the last outing but regardless he has been pretty consistent this season and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Even though Saurabh Netravalkar did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been brilliant thus far and with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.