SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction
SAN
42%
Chance of Winning
WAS
58%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts:
- With 186 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this tournament.
- With 250 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns have had a sensational end to the group stages as they won four games in a row and ended the group stages with 11 points and were second on the table, level on points with Washington Freedom. This is the first time in two seasons San Francisco Unicorns have made the playoffs and would be hoping to go all the way as in terms of form they are the best team in this competition.
On the other hand, Washington Freedom had a brilliant run in the group stages as they sealed the top spot. They surrendered their six games unbeaten run in the last match against San Francisco Unicorns who were brilliant on the day as they won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 42%
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 58%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips
Steve Smith was once again brilliant in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season, Smith has been pretty consistent as he has scored 247 runs with an average of 61.75 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the powerplay thus far as in five of the six matches they have managed to score high in the first six overs. So far this season they have managed to score 67, 74, 55, 26, 55 and 42 (four overs) in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Hassan Khan
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with four wins on the bounce.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Dill
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom surrendered their six games unbeaten run in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns but still managed to top the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom went head to head in the last game and San Francisco Unicorns won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 1
Washington Freedom: 1
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after a brilliant game between the two sides in the group stages. Washington Freedom got off to a brilliant start as both their openers scored half centuries as they posted 174 runs but San Francisco Unicorns managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Washington Freedom had a better opening partnership in the match. San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant in the second half of the tournament as they head into this game on the back of four wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though they have dominated thus far they have struggled to find consistency in the top order which is probably why only twice in seven matches they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom
T20
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen did not have a good game against Washington Freedom in the last outing, regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 186 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Travis Head continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his fourth half century of the campaign against San Francisco Unicorns and with 250 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers
Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Hassan Khan had an underwhelming game in the last outing but regardless he has been pretty consistent this season and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Even though Saurabh Netravalkar did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been brilliant thus far and with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Washington Freedom to win @ 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch