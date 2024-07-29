SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction WAS 57 % Chance of Winning SAN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR San Francisco Unicorns take on Washington Freedom in the finals of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 29 at 06:00 AM IST.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have been pretty consistent throughout the campaign. They lost against Washington Freedom in the Qualifier round but managed to turn things around as San Francisco Unicorns were brilliant in the last game against Texas Super Kings as they won the match by 10 runs.

On the other hand, Washington Freedom have been the best side in this tournament as they were top of the table in the group stages. Washington Freedom have lost just one game thus far which came against San Francisco Unicorns in the group stage. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 43%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 57%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

Even though Steve Smith did not have a great game in the last outing against San Francisco Unicorns, he has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 248 runs with an average of 49.60 this season which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the powerplay thus far as in six of the last seven matches they have managed to score high in the first six overs. So far this season they have managed to score 67, 74, 55, 26, 55, 42 (four overs) and 66 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, two of the last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (c), Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton, Matthew Short, Wiaan Mulder, Tajinder Dhillon, Abrar Ahmed, Karima Gore, Brody Couch

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Juanoy Drysdale All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Carmi le Roux Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with four wins on the bounce. They were beaten by Washington Freedom in the Qualifier round.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Andries Gous (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Ian Holland, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Akeal Hosein, Andrew Tye, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom surrendered their six games unbeaten run against San Francisco Unicorn in the group stages but they avenged their loss as they beat them in the playoffs with seven wickets to spare.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 1

Washington Freedom: 2

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns go head to head in the penultimate game of this year's Major League Cricket. They have been the two best sides in this tournament as both teams ended up with 11 points in the group stages and were first and second on the points table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, in the group game it was San Francisco Unicorns who dominated the game but in the playoffs Washington Freedom won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last five matches, San Francisco Unicorns have managed an opening stand of 2, 84, 0, 7 and 79 which clearly showcases their inconsistency. On the other hand, Travis Head and Steve Smith have dominated for Washington Freedom throughout the season and we expect them to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 George Mason Stadium, Fairfax Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.234 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen played one of the best knocks in this tournament in the last game against Texas Super Kings as he scored 101 off 53 balls. With 293 runs, Allen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Travis Head was sensational in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he scored 77 off 44 balls and took his team over the line. With 327 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan had a solid outing in the game against Texas Super Kings as he ended the game with the best bowling figures in the game. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar has had a solid campaign thus far as with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game against San Francisco Unicorns he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.