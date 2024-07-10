SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction LOS 58 % Chance of Winning SEA 42 % Bet Now! Seattle Orcas take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the sixth game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 10 at 06:00 AM IST.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas had a great start to the tournament last season but have stuttered in the opening game this term against the defending champions MI New York. Seattle Orcas’ batters failed to show up as they were bowled out for 108 and MI New York eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, unlike last season Los Angeles Knight Riders got off to a great start as they beat Texas Super Kings in the opening fixture. In the last game, they got outplayed by San Francisco Unicorn as LA Knight Riders lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Los Angeles Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 42%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

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Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips

Jason Roy had a dismal campaign last season as in three games he scored 54 runs with an average of 18 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the opening game against Texas Super Kings once again Roy failed to show up and even though he scored 26 in the last game we believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

One of the main reasons for Los Angeles Knight Riders struggles last season was inconsistency in the top order which has been the case this season as well as in the first two games they have managed an opening stand of four and ten which makes us believe LA Knight Riders opening stand would be low in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Los Angeles Knight Riders 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but three of the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shubham Ranjane Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Zaman Khan All-rounder

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against defending champions MI New York.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Derone Davis All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a positive start to the campaign as they beat Texas Super Kings in the opening fixture but they lost the last game against San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders went head to head last season and LA Knight Riders won the game with two wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 0

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 1

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas head into this tournament after a disappointing start to the campaign for both sides. On one hand, after a brilliant start to the tournament Los Angeles Knight Riders lost the last game against San Francisco Unicorns. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas got outplayed in the opening game against MI New York who won the game with six wickets to spare. One of the biggest reasons for LA Knight Riders struggles this season has been the form of their openers, in two matches thus far LA Knight Riders have managed an opening stand of four and ten and in both matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Seattle Orcas would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Even though Quinton de Kock did not have a great game against MI New York in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant prior to the tournament especially in the T20 World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Russell to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

With LA Knight Riders’ top order struggling thus far we believe this is a safe bet as Andre Russell was the top run scorer last season for his side and in the last game he scored 40 off 25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon had a brilliant season last season as he was the most consistent bowler for Seattle Orcas. In the opening game this year against MI New York he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game against Texas Super Kings he bagged two wickets and then in the last game he bagged another three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.