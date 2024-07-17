SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction SEA 43 % Chance of Winning LOS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.705 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Seattle Orcas take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 15th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 18 at 12:30 AM IST.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table. With teams around them struggling they are one point shy of MI New York who currently hold the final playoff slot. In the last game against the San Francisco Unicorns, they lost the game by 23 runs.

Much like their opponents, Los Angeles Knight Riders have also struggled thus far and have one win in five matches thus far and need maximum points in the last two games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, Los Angeles Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 43%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 57%

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Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips

Sunil Narine had a dismal campaign last season as in five games he scored 53 runs with an average of 13.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Narine’s struggles have continued this season and he has scored 13 runs in four matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Another important reason for the Los Angeles Knight Riders struggle in this campaign has been the inability to get a good start in games. LA Knight Riders have lost early wickets in all four games thus far and have scored 38, 42, 40 and 39 in powerplay which makes us believe they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Los Angeles Knight Riders 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the chasing team which has been the case this season as four of the five matches have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shubham Ranjane Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Zaman Khan All-rounder

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas have had a difficult start to the campaign as they have lost three of the first four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Saif Badar All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign but are winless in the last four games which includes three defeats and are currently fifth on the table.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

This would be the third time the Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders go head to head in this tournament. Both sides have managed to share the spoils in the first two encounters.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 1

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 1

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas go head to head in what feels like a four pointer game as loss for either side could have serious ramifications for rest of the campaign. Both sides are desperate to end the rut. LA Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas went head to head earlier this campaign and it turned out to be a one sided game as Seattle Orcas dominated the game and eventually won the match with nine wickets to spare. LA Knight Riders had a better opening stand on the day. In three of the four matches, LA Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening stand on the other hand in each of the last two games, Seattle Orcas have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe, Seattle Orcas would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Church Street Park, null Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.705 Bet Now!

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Seattle Orcas struggled in the batting department in the last game as Ryan Rickelton scored 29 off 21 balls and had a decent showing. With 136 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Jason Roy did not have a great outing in the last game against Washington Freedom we are going to stick with him as with 109 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon continued his brilliant form in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he ended the game with three wickets. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for LA Knight Riders and in the last game he had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.