SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs TEX (Texas Super Kings) Match Prediction SEA 44 % Chance of Winning TEX 56 % Bet Now! Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings go head to head in the 10th game of the tournament at Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on July 22 at 3:00 AM IST.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

Both teams have had a great start to the tournament as both, Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings have managed two wins so far and are level on point at the summit with Seattle Orcas having played a game less than their opponent on the table. Seattle Orcas remain the only team unbeaten in the tournament but as per our calculation, Texas Super Kings are clear favourites as they head into this game and with a victory would be able to extend the gap at the summit.

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 44%

Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 56%

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Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe on paper the Texas Super Kings has a much superior batting lineup which could just explode on any given day. Seattle averages six sixes a game which makes them one of the worst teams in regards to scoring sixes with only Washington Freedom having the worst record in the tournament. Even though Texas Super Kings batting line still haven't clicked in all gears still they have averaged 7.33 sixes a game which is higher than the Seattle Orcas. We believe Texas Super Kings would score more sixes than Seattle Orcas in the upcoming fixture.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Like we mentioned in the previous game, Church Street Park hasn’t hosted cricket in the past hence it would be hard to predict how the game would play out. Considering the fact this is the first time both teams would be playing at the venue we believe both teams would like to get used to the conditions and would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect a cloudy day in Morrisville but chances of any disruptions are bare minimum. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30C and minimum is expected to be 19C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andre Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament having taken maximum points so far. In the last outing they beat San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Lahiru Milantha Batter David Miller Batter Milind Kumar Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santer All-rounder Calvin Savage Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

With two wins in the first three games, Texas Super Kings are level on points with Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns at the summit. In the last game, the Texas Super Kings beat MI New York by 17 runs.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Both teams would have a low (under) opening partnership

Both teams have struggles to get a good opening stand in the tournament so far. Texas Super Kings have managed to get an opening stand of 12, 6 and 20 averaging 12.66 in the tournament. On the other hand, Texas have conceded an average of 11.33 runs as opening stand in those games. Even though Seattle have managed to get a great start to the campaign, like their opponents they haven’t managed to get a good opening stand in the first two games, averaging 14.5 runs thus far. Looking into these underlined states we believe both teams would struggle to get a good start in the game and it's a great opportunity to encash upon.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Batters

Nauman Anwar to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

Even though the sample size is too small, Nauman Anwar has been the most consistent performer for Seattle Orcas in the first two games. With scores of 30 and 48 in the two outings, we believe Anwar would be in the thick of things and would be among runs in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter

Having smashed two half centuries in first three games, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings thus far. Conway’s breathtaking innings of 74 off 55 balls helped Texas register an important victory against MI New York which makes him our top pick for the game.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

Even though Cameron Gannon is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas in the tournament we would still side with Harmeet Singh in the upcoming game mainly due to the fact he managed to bowl with incredible consistency and has maintained an economy of 4.88 which is phenomenal in T20 format and apart from that has managed to take three wickets thus far which also makes him our top pick for the game.

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler

Along with Devon Conway, Mohammad Mohsin has been the best performer for Texas Super Kings so far in the tournament. With seven wickets in first three games, Mohsin is the leading wicket taker for Texas in the tournament which also makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.