On This Day in Cricket - June 19

Another day with a rich history of cricketing events, June 19, 2024, saw the South African team defeating the USA Team by just 18 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2018, the England team scored 481 runs with the loss of 6 wickets against the Australian team as Alex Hales made 147 runs in the match. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the New Zealand team defeated the South African team by 4 wickets as Kane Williamson made a staggering century in the match.

On This Day - June 19, 2018 - England defeats Australia by 242 runs

The day of 19th June, 2018, saw a complete demolition by the England team at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, as they scored a massive 481 runs against the Australian team. Batting first in the match, the England team started well as Jason Roy made 82 runs from 61 balls while Alex Hales made 147 runs from 92 balls. At the top, Jonny Bairstow got 139 runs from 92 balls with a strike rate of 151.08.

(England defeated Australia by 242 runs)

In the middle order, Eoin Morgan grabbed the opportunity and made 67 runs from 30 balls with a strike rate of 223.33 as the England team made 481 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 50 overs. Coming to the Australian innings, they were all-out for just 239 runs in 37 overs as Adil Rashid grabbed 4 wickets. From the batting department, Travis Head got 51 runs from 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis made 44 runs from 37 balls.

On This Day - June 19, 2024 - South Africa defeats USA by 18 Runs

When the Super Eight clash between South Africa and the United States took place at North Sound in the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa secured an 18 run victory after posting 194/4 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a brilliant 74 from 40 balls, while Aiden Markram added 46 and Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 36. For the USA, Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh picked up 2 wickets each.

(South Africa defeated USA by 18 runs)

Chasing 195, the USA showed plenty of fight and finished on 176/6. Andries Gous played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 80 from 47 balls, while Harmeet Singh contributed a quick 38 off 22 deliveries. However, the target proved just out of reach. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s standout bowler with figures of 3/18, supported by Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje with 1 wicket each.

On This Day - June 19, 2019 - New Zealand defeats South Africa by 4 Wickets

For the 25th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, New Zealand pulled off a thrilling 4 wicket win over South Africa with 3 balls to spare. Batting first, South Africa posted 241/6 in their 49 overs. Hashim Amla scored 55, while Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 67. David Miller added a useful 36. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.

(New Zealand defeated South Africa by 4 wickets)

In reply, New Zealand had some early trouble as they slipped to 80/4. However, captain Kane Williamson held the innings together with a brilliant unbeaten 106 from 138 balls. James Neesham contributed 23, while Colin de Grandhomme played a crucial knock of 60 from 47 balls. Chris Morris took 3 wickets for South Africa, but Williamson’s calm century guided New Zealand to 245/6 in 48.3 overs and secured an important victory.

On This Day - June 19, 2013 - England defeats South Africa by 7 Wickets

Between the two sides at The Oval in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy semi final, England produced a dominant display to beat South Africa by 7 wickets and book their place in the final. South Africa had a disastrous start after being asked to bat first. James Anderson struck twice early, while James Tredwell and Stuart Broad kept the pressure on. The batting lineup collapsed to 80 for 8 before David Miller fought back with an unbeaten 56 from 51 balls and Rory Kleinveldt added 43.

(England defeated South Africa by 7 wickets)

Their 95 run partnership for the 9th wicket helped South Africa reach 175 in 38.4 overs. Tredwell was outstanding with 3 for 19, while Broad took 3 for 50 and Anderson claimed 2 for 14. Chasing 176, England lost 2 early wickets but Jonathan Trott anchored the innings with an unbeaten 82 from 84 balls. Joe Root contributed 48, adding 105 runs with Trott for the 3rd wicket. England comfortably reached 179 for 3 in 37.3 overs, winning with 75 balls to spare.