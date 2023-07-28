SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs TEX (Texas Super Kings) Match Prediction SEA 55 % Chance of Winning TEX 45 % Bet Now! The top two teams of the 2023 Major league Cricket go head to head in what would be an absorbing contest as the winner would book a date with destiny, the game would be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on July 28 at 6:00 AM IST.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this in contrasting forms, on one hand we have Seattle Orcas who have had a solid season thus far managed to win four of the five games in the group stage and with eight points were outright the top team of the tournament. On other hand, Texas Super Kings season has been filled with inconsistency and unpredictability thus far. Texas have failed to find a winning momentum regardless, they ended up second with six points tied with Washington Freedom on the table. As per our calculations, the table toppers Seattle Orcas are slight favourites heading into game

Seattle Orcas’s chances of winning - 55%

Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 45%

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Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Faf du Plessis has had a campaign to forget thus far. One of the key reasons why Texas Super Kings have struggled to get a good opening partnership so far is the fact Du Plessis has not clicked thus far. So far Du Plessis has scored 0, 14, 8, 13 and 0 averaging below 10 this season. We reckon the South African’s struggles to continue as we head into playoff and to score low in the upcoming game against Seattle Orcas.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

In seven of the eight games played at Dallas, the team batting first has won the game. With no disruption expected in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first on the wicket

Weather Report

We expect a sunny day in Morrisville with chances of any disruptions being bare minimum. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38C and minimum is expected to be 26C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Nauman Anwar (B), Quinton De Cock (WK), Cameron Gannon (Fast), Shehan Jayasuriya (AR), Aaron Jones (B), Wayne Parnell (Fast), Angelo Perera (AR), Shubham Ranjane (AR), Sikandar Raja (AR), Dasun Shanaka (AR), Phani Simhadri (AR), Harmeet Singh (AR), Matthew Tramp (Fast), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Tye

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton De Cock Wicket-keeper Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Cameron Gannon All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Andre Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas ended the group stage with four wins in five games and ended up at the summit with a win against MI New York in the final fixture as they chased down the target of 194 and won the game with two wickets to spare

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Lahiru Milantha Batter David Miller Batter Milind Kumar Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santer All-rounder Calvin Savage Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

With three wins in five games Texas Super Kings ended up second on the table level on points with Washington Freedom. Even though the knockout stage does not start before July 28, for Texas Super Kings they headed into the final game which turned out to be a knockout game against San Francisco Unicorns. Texas Super Kings won the game with three wickets to spare and sealed their place in the playoffs.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Both teams went head to head on July 21, Seattle Orcas dismantled Texas Super Kings as they were restricted to mere 127 which was chased down by Seattle Orcas with four overs to spare who eventually won the game by eight wickets.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

After initial struggles in the first two games, Seattle Orcas have had consistent opening partnerships in the last three games. Seattle averages 30.6 runs as an opening stand throughout the tournament and have conceded just an average of 13 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in four of the five games, Seattle Orcas have managed better opening partnerships than their opponents. Texas Super Kings top order batsmen have struggled throughout the season as they average 8.8 runs opening stand in the tournament which is even worse than what Seattle has conceded. We believe this tip is the closest to a sure thing as we can have in regards to the possibility of a pay out and we reckon, you should encash on this opportunity.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’s top batter

Heinrich Klaasen scored the first century of the tournament as the Seattle Orcas beat MI New York in the final group game. With the century, Klaasen has now scored 231 runs in the tournament as has become the leading run scorer of the tournament and our top pick for the game.

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter

We would go with Devon Conway once again as he played an important knock of 30 off 27 balls after Texas Super Kings lost two early wickets in the chase. Conwar remains the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings and would be our top pick for the game.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’s top bowler

Cameron Gannon has had a phenomenal campaign so far and is the leading wicket taker for the Seattle Orcas. Even though Gannon had an underwhelming game against MI New York, we believe Gannon would come good in the post season and would be the leading wicket taker in the playoffs for his team which makes him our top pick for the game.

Gerald Coetzee to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler

The South African stood up when it mattered the most and ended up with 4/31 in the must win game against San Francisco Unicorns. Gerald Coetzee’s match winning performance took his wicket tally to eight in just three games, level with Mohammad Mohsin as the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick for the game.