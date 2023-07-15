SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction SEA 48 % Chance of Winning WAS 52 % Bet Now! Upcoming battle between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams will clash on the 15 July 2023 of Major League Cricket. The game is scheduled to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on 15 July at 6:00 AM IST.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Chances of Winning

Major League Cricket’s (MLC 2023) inaugural season will run from July 14 to July 30. The USA is hosting a brand-new T20 League tournament. Seattle Orcas have Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza as their big signings, which is frankly not as impressive as the other teams in Major League Cricket 2023. However, they picked several popular all-rounders with the likes of Dasun Shanaka in the team.

Washington Freedom, on the other hand, does not have the biggest names in the business, but Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe will constitute a fairly competitive side. This will be the third game of the competition and should be a thrilling experience.

Seattle Orcas chance of winning - 48%

Washington Freedom chance of winning - 52%

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Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Tips

The opposing sides have their own strengths and limitations, and it will be captivating to discover how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Seattle Orcas have an impressive line-up of batters whereas Washington Freedom has a forceful bowling attack. The match is guaranteed to pack a lot of back and forths, with the result uncertain for the upcoming contest.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Toss Prediction

A brand new season is going to take place at two locations in the USA. Dallas, Texas will experience a heat wave and batting in the second innings will be the preference for both the sides.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear on the match-day. The weather is expected to be very hot and humid and the average temperature shall peak to 42 degree Celicius in the afternoon but will be relatively cooler in the evening.

While there is no chance of rain during the game, the weather is expected to be extremely hot and humid during the day. The beginning of the game is expected to experience a temperature of about 42C.

Seattle Orcas Player List

Aaron Jones, Q de Kock, CJ Gannon, Harmeet Singh, SO Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, GSNFG Jayasuriya, H Klaasen, Nauman Anwar, WD Parnell, NK Patel, AK Perera, D Pretorius, SS Ranjane, MD Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, P Simhadri, MW Tromp, AJ Tye, HR Walsh

Predicted Playing XI

Shimron Hetmyer Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wayne Parnell Bowler Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Aaron Jones Batter Andrew Tye Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

This team has a sensational talent in the batting line-up with the likes of international names. The bowling is also sound with aggressive pacers in the ranks. .

Washington Freedom Player List

B Akhilesh Reddy, JG Dill, BJ Dwarshuis, AGS Gous, SN Gowda, MC Henriques, M Jansen, AF Milne, Mukhtar Ahmed, SN Netravalkar, A Nortje, JR Philippe, GD Phillips, DL Piedt, AJ Pienaar, Saad Ali, Usman Rafiq, PWH de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Moises Henriques All-rounder Glenn Phillips Batter Justin Dill All-rounder Saad Ali Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukhtar Ahmed Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Marco Jansen All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

The team did not cash in a lot of batsmen in the team. The batting line-up looks a bit bland but will be backed by talented bowlers in the team.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Head-to-Head

Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to score under 21.5 runs for the opening partnership (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Seattle Orcas have openers like Quinton de Kock, Aaron Jones & Nauman Anwar in the team. Hetmyer might step up in the top order but usually bats deep in the order. However this betting tip relies more on the aggressive bowling attack of Washington Freedom. WAF have fast bowlers like Nortje, Hosein and Adam Milne in the team. This will make it extremely difficult for the already fragile batting order of SEO to face their 1st dismissal under 22 runs.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Best Batters

Quinton de Kock to be Seattle Orcas’s Best Batter

Quinton de Kock is an exciting batter from South Africa. His experience in the international ring has made him what he is today. He averages 32.96 in his T20 career. De Kock smashed 143 runs in 4 games in the IPL 2023 at an average of 35.75, striking over 140.

Moises Henriques to be Washington Freedom’s Best Batter

Although a middle order batter, Moises Henriques will be one of the top names in the batting order of Washington Freedom. He featured in 15 games for Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2022/23 where he scored 306 runs at an average of 27.81. His last four scores in the competition read as- 45*, 23*, 58 & 4 runs respectively. He will be a prominent name in the batting order of Washington Freedom.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Best Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be Seattle Orcas’s Best Bowler

The South African left-handed pacer will be leading the bowling order of SEO. He picked 283 wickets in his 267 T20 innings. Parnell picked 9 wickets in seven games he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Washington Freedom’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga is an obvious pick from Washington Freedom, given his experience in the international arena. He picked 9 wickets in 8 games of the IPL 2023 and leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.89. He recently played in the World Cup qualifiers and grabbed 22 scalps in the competition. He will definitely be able to grab a few wickets in the upcoming brawl.