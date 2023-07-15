SEA (Seattle Orcas) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction
SEA
48%
Chance of Winning
WAS
52%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts
- Quinton de Kock has a lot of experience and averages 32.96 in his T20 career.
- Wanindu Hasaranga led the bowling order of Sri Lanka in the World Cup Qualifiers and picked the most wickets, 22, in the competition.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Chances of Winning
Major League Cricket’s (MLC 2023) inaugural season will run from July 14 to July 30. The USA is hosting a brand-new T20 League tournament. Seattle Orcas have Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza as their big signings, which is frankly not as impressive as the other teams in Major League Cricket 2023. However, they picked several popular all-rounders with the likes of Dasun Shanaka in the team.
Washington Freedom, on the other hand, does not have the biggest names in the business, but Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe will constitute a fairly competitive side. This will be the third game of the competition and should be a thrilling experience.
Seattle Orcas chance of winning - 48%
Washington Freedom chance of winning - 52%
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Tips
The opposing sides have their own strengths and limitations, and it will be captivating to discover how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Seattle Orcas have an impressive line-up of batters whereas Washington Freedom has a forceful bowling attack. The match is guaranteed to pack a lot of back and forths, with the result uncertain for the upcoming contest.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Toss Prediction
A brand new season is going to take place at two locations in the USA. Dallas, Texas will experience a heat wave and batting in the second innings will be the preference for both the sides.
Weather Report
The skies will be clear on the match-day. The weather is expected to be very hot and humid and the average temperature shall peak to 42 degree Celicius in the afternoon but will be relatively cooler in the evening.
While there is no chance of rain during the game, the weather is expected to be extremely hot and humid during the day. The beginning of the game is expected to experience a temperature of about 42C.
Seattle Orcas Player List
Aaron Jones, Q de Kock, CJ Gannon, Harmeet Singh, SO Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, GSNFG Jayasuriya, H Klaasen, Nauman Anwar, WD Parnell, NK Patel, AK Perera, D Pretorius, SS Ranjane, MD Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, P Simhadri, MW Tromp, AJ Tye, HR Walsh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
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All-rounder
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Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
|
Shehan Jayasuriya
|
Batter
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Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
This team has a sensational talent in the batting line-up with the likes of international names. The bowling is also sound with aggressive pacers in the ranks. .
Washington Freedom Player List
B Akhilesh Reddy, JG Dill, BJ Dwarshuis, AGS Gous, SN Gowda, MC Henriques, M Jansen, AF Milne, Mukhtar Ahmed, SN Netravalkar, A Nortje, JR Philippe, GD Phillips, DL Piedt, AJ Pienaar, Saad Ali, Usman Rafiq, PWH de Silva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
Justin Dill
|
All-rounder
|
Saad Ali
|
Batter
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
The team did not cash in a lot of batsmen in the team. The batting line-up looks a bit bland but will be backed by talented bowlers in the team.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Head-to-Head
Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
Seattle Orcas to score under 21.5 runs for the opening partnership (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Seattle Orcas have openers like Quinton de Kock, Aaron Jones & Nauman Anwar in the team. Hetmyer might step up in the top order but usually bats deep in the order. However this betting tip relies more on the aggressive bowling attack of Washington Freedom. WAF have fast bowlers like Nortje, Hosein and Adam Milne in the team. This will make it extremely difficult for the already fragile batting order of SEO to face their 1st dismissal under 22 runs.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Best Batters
Quinton de Kock to be Seattle Orcas’s Best Batter
Quinton de Kock is an exciting batter from South Africa. His experience in the international ring has made him what he is today. He averages 32.96 in his T20 career. De Kock smashed 143 runs in 4 games in the IPL 2023 at an average of 35.75, striking over 140.
Moises Henriques to be Washington Freedom’s Best Batter
Although a middle order batter, Moises Henriques will be one of the top names in the batting order of Washington Freedom. He featured in 15 games for Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2022/23 where he scored 306 runs at an average of 27.81. His last four scores in the competition read as- 45*, 23*, 58 & 4 runs respectively. He will be a prominent name in the batting order of Washington Freedom.
Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Best Bowlers
Wayne Parnell to be Seattle Orcas’s Best Bowler
The South African left-handed pacer will be leading the bowling order of SEO. He picked 283 wickets in his 267 T20 innings. Parnell picked 9 wickets in seven games he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Washington Freedom’s Best Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga is an obvious pick from Washington Freedom, given his experience in the international arena. He picked 9 wickets in 8 games of the IPL 2023 and leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.89. He recently played in the World Cup qualifiers and grabbed 22 scalps in the competition. He will definitely be able to grab a few wickets in the upcoming brawl.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Washington Freedom
Quinton de Kock is as good behind the stumps as he is in front of them and the opener is known for bashing the bowlers to all parts in the powerplay. Compatriot Wayne Parnell can be a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron Hetmyer was a run-machine in the IPL 2023 and will certainly power up the batting arsenal of SEO. Dasun Shanaka has not been in top form but will be expected to regain his confidence from the upcoming competition.
The Washington Freedom team, on the other hand, comprises seasoned players ready to make a significant impact in the MLC T20 competition. Moises, Glenn Phillips & Josh Philippe will do the most heavy lifting in the batting department and will be under a lot of pressure. But the real strength in the team comes from their formidable line-up of bowlers in the team. Their bowling is clearly stronger than their batting with Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen and Adam Milne in the mix. All these four bowlers will not only bowl their full quota of four overs, seven days a week, but are also genuine wicket-takers. Considering both the squads, WAF outweighs in the bowling department that should shift the game’s momentum in their favour. The bookmakers also provided favourable odds for WAF to win
Seattle Orcas to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
Washington Freedom to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)Bet Now!