TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction TEX 55 % Chance of Winning LOS 45 % Bet Now! In the inaugural game of Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings will clash against the Los Angeles Knight Riders on July 14. The game will be hosted at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas and will commence from 6:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chances of Winning

The competition will include six teams contesting in a single group round-robin format. Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will kick-off the competition in a 20 over brawl. A lot of the team is a reminiscence of their IPL franchises. TSK have popular names from the international arena such as Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Daniel Sams and Mitchell Santner. The fantastic opening duo of Conway and Faf is certainly going to shake the arena and that of LAKR. Santner and Bravo will handle the bowling department in search for quick dismissals.

Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, will have the likes of popular players such as Sunil Narine, Unmukt Chand, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russel and Adam Zampa. The franchise did not shy away from making efficient purchases for their first season in the tournament. It will be a relatively new experience for the land of baseball who will experience a different sport. Nevertheless, the T20 format promises thrill and will keep the audience entertained in Dallas.

Texas Super Kings chance of winning - 55%

Los Angeles Knight Riders chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Tips

Chennai Super Kings won the latest season of the IPL and will pose a similar expectation for their team in the MLC as well. TSK have a great mix of batters and bowlers which will ultimately bring in a lot of American admirers of the game. Conway is comfortable against the pacers and does not hesitate to hit the ball across the ropes. His fearlessness will certainly aid the TSK.

Los Angeles Knight Riders, owned by Kolkata Knight Riders, have a harmonious mix of batters and bowlers. They possess one of the most elite spin attacks of the competition with Narine and Zampa in their squad. Andre Russel can be the dark horse with his all-rounder capabilities.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Toss Prediction

Since this is the first time this stadium will be used for such a high profile game, it is difficult to predict how the pitch will play out. However, considering the heat wave in Texas, teams would much rather field in the second innings to protect themselves from any illness.

Weather Report

While there is no chance of rain during the game, the weather is expected to be hot - and I mean HOT. At the start of the game, there is a high chance that the temperature will be 40C, according to Accuweather, which will fall by just six degrees by the end of the game.

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Ambati Rayudu (WK), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Zia Shahzad All-rounder Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Sami Aslam Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Santner Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

This team has been built in a way that it could quite literally compete in any league across the world, including the IPL. With top class batters and bowlers at their disposal, it would be a shock if they don’t make it to the next round with a lot of wins under their belt.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra, Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine (c ) All-rounder Unmukt Chand Batter Shadley van Schalkwyk All-rounder Jason Roy Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Jaskaran Malhotra Wicket-keeper Adam Zampa Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler Gajanand Singh Batter

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

While a lot of players in the setup are from Kolkata Knight Riders, who did not enjoy a particularly good IPL, the extra cushion of having even more talent, should help the team do much better. A good performance in the first game will be key as all teams try to figure out the conditions on offer.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head-to-Head

Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to score over 27.5 runs for the opening partnership

When you have the likes of Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway opening the batting for you, any franchise in world cricket would be envious. The two South African born cricketers were incredible in the IPL and if that is anything to go by, 27.5 runs will be a breeze for them. Both of them finished the biggest league in the world as second and third on the run scoring charts with du Plessis averaging a cool 56.15 while Conway was just behind him with an average of 51.69.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’s Best Batter

Every cricket fan saw what he did to every bowler he faced in IPL 2023 as he ended up scoring an astonishing 730 runs in just 14 matches. When he can do that to the best in the world, imagine what the crowds in America are about to witness. Don’t be shocked if he ends up as the top scorer in the tournament.

Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders ’s Best Batter

He came into the IPL late, owing to KKR’s constant changes, and only played eight games for the Purple Army. He still managed to score a cool 285 runs. Roy has not been playing too much cricket in the Blast for Surrey and will be well rested to give it a proper go in the first game against the Super Kings.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Best Bowlers

Dwayne Bravo to be Texas Super Kings ’s Best Bowler

Bravo might have been relegated to a coaching role in the IPL but make no mistake he can still cut it in T20 cricket. Even in the 2022 IPL season, he claimed an impressive 16 wickets in just 10 games. He will be excited to be playing at the highest level again and anyone who has watched him play knows what a “Champion” he is.

Sunil Narine to be Los Angeles Knight Riders ’s Best Bowler

The Los Angeles Knight Riders off-spinner, Sunil Narine comes into the tournament with a great performance in the T20 Blast where he picked up 20 wickets in 15 games. He was the top wicket taker for Surrey as the team made it to semi final of the competition. While the wicket column might not look too impressive his economy rate of 7.76 in the 20 over tournament showcases he is still one of the best in the shortest format of the game.