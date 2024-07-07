TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction TEX 54 % Chance of Winning LOS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.852 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Texas Super Kings take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the second game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 06:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings had a solid campaign in the group stages last season as they bagged three wins in five matches and ended up second on the table. Texas Super Kings failed to replicate their form in the group stages into the playoffs as they were beaten by Seattle Orcas in the Qualifier round and then were knocked out by MI New Yorks.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season as they bagged one win in five matches as they ended up sixth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition. LA Knight Riders would be hoping for a better start this term. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 54%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 46%

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Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips

Los Angeles Knight Riders did not have a great campaign in the group stages as they ended up sixth on the table. But they still managed to hit 44 sixes in five matches. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings managed to hit 43 sixes in seven matches which makes us believe, LA Knight Riders would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Even though Texas Super Kings struggled to score sixes in the last season they still managed to hit 74 fours in the last campaign averaging 10.2 fours a game. On the other hand, LA Knight Riders only managed to hit 8.6 fours a game which makes us believe Texas Super Kings would hit more fours in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Texas Super Kings 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santner All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings were dominant in the group stage as they ended up second on the table but were beaten by Seattle Orcas and MI New York in the playoffs

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

David Miller, Jason Roy, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Andre Russell, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Corne Dry, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Adithya Ganesh, Alex Carey, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Josh Little, Spencer Johnson, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Unmukt Chand Batter Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Adithya Ganesh Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Sunil Narine All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season as they won one game in the group stage and ended up sixth on the table.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders have gone head to head once prior to this fixture. Texas Super Kings won the game by 69 runs.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 1

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings head into this tournament after what was a contrasting performance last season. LA Knight Riders had a dismal campaign as they ended up with one win in five matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings made the playoffs after ending up second on the table. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Texas Super Kings dominated the game as they scored 181 and bowled LA Knight Riders out for mere 112. Texas Super Kings ended the game with a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.002 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Even though Devon Conway hasn't played much cricket this year and had a dismal campaign in the World Cup, we are going to stick with him as he was the leading run scorer for his side last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Russell to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Andre Russell was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Los Angeles Knight Riders last year. With 206 runs, Russell was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Mohammad Mohsin was the bright spark for Texas Super Kings last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Texas Super Kings and with nine wickets, he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ali Khan to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ali Khan had a solid campaign last season as he ended the campaign with six wickets and was one of the most consistent bowlers for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.