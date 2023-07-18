TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction TEX 55 % Chance of Winning MINY 45 % Bet Now! In the upcoming thrilling fixture of the Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings and MI New York will collide in a 20 over brawl. The game will be hosted at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas and will commence from 6:00 AM IST on July 18.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chances of Winning

The competition has been cut-throat right from the moment it began. Leaving the Seattle Orcas, every team is stumbling in the competition. Texas Super Kings won their first game of the season against the LA Knight Riders but had to succumb to a defeat in the next game against Washington Freedom. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the table with a net run rate of 1.575. The team is loaded with talented figures like Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, David Miller in the batting department whereas Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo will empower in the bowling order.

MI New York have also won a game and lost the other in their two games so far. They lost their first game against the San Francisco Unicorns in a high run chase. However, the team retaliated in their next game and won the game by a huge margin, boosting their net run rate in the tournament. MINY currently occupy the second place in the table with a net run rate of 2.075. The upcoming fixture is expected to be a thrilling experience for the viewers.

Texas Super Kings chance of winning - 55%

MI New York chance of winning - 45%

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Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Tips

The team owners, CSK and MI are believed to be nemesis in the IPL. Their teams in the MLC will collide for the first time in the upcoming fixture. The Super Kings have a stable lineup and have most bases covered. Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway are the in-form openers who can play the long innings. David Miller provides stability in the middle-order while Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo are handy finishers. Rusty Theron has been doing a fine job with the new ball whereas Gerald Coetzee too has done a fantastic job, picking 4 wickets in the two matches he has played.

MI New York’s top order has failed to deliver in the two games but have a few key figures in the batting department who have managed to bear responsibility so far. Their bowling order is laced with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult within their ranks, the world’s most premier fast bowlers, making them pretty lethal. Both have taken 4 wickets apiece so far and will look to continue with their momentum.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Toss Prediction

Grand Prairie Stadium has proved to be a batting first wicket. Out of the six matches played here, five have been won by the team batting first. The captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Dallas during the game will be hot and dry during the upcoming match.

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Ambati Rayudu (WK), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Milind Kumar All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Calvin Salvage Bowler Lahiru Milantha Batter Gerald Coetzee Bowler Mohammad Mohsin Bowler David Miller Batter Mitchell Santner Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

The Texas Super Kings are in good batting form and raised high scores in the two games played. However, they lack in the bowling department and will have to work on it.

MI New York Player List

Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Hammad Azam Batter Kieron Pollard (c ) All-rounder Dewald Brevis Batter Tim David Batter Monank Patel Batter Sarabjit Ladda Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

This team has retained a balance in the batting and bowling options and also have all-rounders to provide the flexibility in the team. The team displayed fantastic performance with the ball in their last game where they restricted LAKR at just 50 to win the game by 105 runs.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head-to-Head

Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to score over 7.5 sixes

The Texas Super Kings have a formidable batting order. They have been capable of bundling in runs, especially from the boundaries and the maximums. TSK have registered 19 sixes in two games. They posted 10 maximums in the first game against the LA Knight Riders. Miller chipped in with his 4 maximums. It was followed by similar performance in their next fixture where TSK hit 9 sixes with the help of Bravo’s 6 maximums.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Best Batters

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s Best Batter

Devon Conway was ruthless in the IPL 2023 that he recently took part in as a part of Chennai Super Kings. He amassed 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69, laced with six fifties. He carried his form in the inaugural match of the MLC where he smashed 55 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 148.64. His innings was backed with 7 boundaries and a maximum. His cheap dismissal in the previous game is not a determinant of his batting abilities. That said, Conway will be a quintessential batsman for TSK in the upcoming game and is able to manage the pace attack efficiently.

Tim David to be MI New York’s Best Batter

Tim David was always a reliable batter in the deep batting order. Playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he amassed 231 runs in 15 games at an average of 25.66. Coming into this competition, he put fear in the mind of bowlers and refused to give away his wicket, remaining unbeaten in both the games in the two games so far. He scored 53 off 28 balls in the first game followed by his ecstatic innings of 48 off 21 against the LA Knight Riders.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Best Bowlers

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’s Best Bowler

The Pakistani spinner, Mohammad Mohsin, joined the ranks of Texas Super Kings in the MLC. He does not have a lot of experience but stunned everyone with his bowling spell in the first game of the season. His legbreak googly was unplayable by LA Knight Riders and picked 4 precious wickets in the previous game. He bowled 3 overs and only leaked 8 runs at an economy rate of 2.66. He was very economical in the next game against Washington as well. He picked a wicket but had an economy rate of 7.00 in the game. His extravagant figures should make him the best bowler yet again in the forthcoming fixture.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’s Best Bowler

The left-arm pacer is feared amongst batters across the globe. He picked 13 wickets in 10 games in the IPL 2023. He is very crucial in the powerplay as well as the death overs. In the first game against LA Knight Riders, he bowled 4 overs and leaked 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.80. However, he picked important wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shadab Khan in the game. In his previous game, Boult picked 2 wickets again but only leaked 10 runs in 2.5 overs at an economy rate of 3.52. Having said that, Boult will be the top bowling pick for MINY.