TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction
TEX
55%
Chance of Winning
MINY
45%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts
- MI New York won their previous game by a huge margin of 105 runs.
- Tim David remained unbeaten in both games and sits second in the top-scorers list.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chances of Winning
The competition has been cut-throat right from the moment it began. Leaving the Seattle Orcas, every team is stumbling in the competition. Texas Super Kings won their first game of the season against the LA Knight Riders but had to succumb to a defeat in the next game against Washington Freedom. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the table with a net run rate of 1.575. The team is loaded with talented figures like Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, David Miller in the batting department whereas Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo will empower in the bowling order.
MI New York have also won a game and lost the other in their two games so far. They lost their first game against the San Francisco Unicorns in a high run chase. However, the team retaliated in their next game and won the game by a huge margin, boosting their net run rate in the tournament. MINY currently occupy the second place in the table with a net run rate of 2.075. The upcoming fixture is expected to be a thrilling experience for the viewers.
Texas Super Kings chance of winning - 55%
MI New York chance of winning - 45%
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Tips
The team owners, CSK and MI are believed to be nemesis in the IPL. Their teams in the MLC will collide for the first time in the upcoming fixture. The Super Kings have a stable lineup and have most bases covered. Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway are the in-form openers who can play the long innings. David Miller provides stability in the middle-order while Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo are handy finishers. Rusty Theron has been doing a fine job with the new ball whereas Gerald Coetzee too has done a fantastic job, picking 4 wickets in the two matches he has played.
MI New York’s top order has failed to deliver in the two games but have a few key figures in the batting department who have managed to bear responsibility so far. Their bowling order is laced with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult within their ranks, the world’s most premier fast bowlers, making them pretty lethal. Both have taken 4 wickets apiece so far and will look to continue with their momentum.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Toss Prediction
Grand Prairie Stadium has proved to be a batting first wicket. Out of the six matches played here, five have been won by the team batting first. The captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather in Dallas during the game will be hot and dry during the upcoming match.
Texas Super Kings Player List
Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Ambati Rayudu (WK), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
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Batter
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Devon Conway
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Wicket-keeper
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Milind Kumar
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All-rounder
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Dwayne Bravo
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All-rounder
|
Calvin Salvage
|
Bowler
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Lahiru Milantha
|
Batter
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Mohsin
|
Bowler
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David Miller
|
Batter
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Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Rusty Theron
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
The Texas Super Kings are in good batting form and raised high scores in the two games played. However, they lack in the bowling department and will have to work on it.
MI New York Player List
Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
|
Hammad Azam
|
Batter
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Kieron Pollard (c )
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All-rounder
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Sarabjit Ladda
|
Bowler
|
Ehsan Adil
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
This team has retained a balance in the batting and bowling options and also have all-rounders to provide the flexibility in the team. The team displayed fantastic performance with the ball in their last game where they restricted LAKR at just 50 to win the game by 105 runs.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head-to-Head
Since this is the first edition of the tournament, there is no head to head data available for the two teams.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds
Texas Super Kings to score over 7.5 sixes
The Texas Super Kings have a formidable batting order. They have been capable of bundling in runs, especially from the boundaries and the maximums. TSK have registered 19 sixes in two games. They posted 10 maximums in the first game against the LA Knight Riders. Miller chipped in with his 4 maximums. It was followed by similar performance in their next fixture where TSK hit 9 sixes with the help of Bravo’s 6 maximums.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Best Batters
Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s Best Batter
Devon Conway was ruthless in the IPL 2023 that he recently took part in as a part of Chennai Super Kings. He amassed 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69, laced with six fifties. He carried his form in the inaugural match of the MLC where he smashed 55 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 148.64. His innings was backed with 7 boundaries and a maximum. His cheap dismissal in the previous game is not a determinant of his batting abilities. That said, Conway will be a quintessential batsman for TSK in the upcoming game and is able to manage the pace attack efficiently.
Tim David to be MI New York’s Best Batter
Tim David was always a reliable batter in the deep batting order. Playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he amassed 231 runs in 15 games at an average of 25.66. Coming into this competition, he put fear in the mind of bowlers and refused to give away his wicket, remaining unbeaten in both the games in the two games so far. He scored 53 off 28 balls in the first game followed by his ecstatic innings of 48 off 21 against the LA Knight Riders.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Best Bowlers
Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’s Best Bowler
The Pakistani spinner, Mohammad Mohsin, joined the ranks of Texas Super Kings in the MLC. He does not have a lot of experience but stunned everyone with his bowling spell in the first game of the season. His legbreak googly was unplayable by LA Knight Riders and picked 4 precious wickets in the previous game. He bowled 3 overs and only leaked 8 runs at an economy rate of 2.66. He was very economical in the next game against Washington as well. He picked a wicket but had an economy rate of 7.00 in the game. His extravagant figures should make him the best bowler yet again in the forthcoming fixture.
Trent Boult to be MI New York’s Best Bowler
The left-arm pacer is feared amongst batters across the globe. He picked 13 wickets in 10 games in the IPL 2023. He is very crucial in the powerplay as well as the death overs. In the first game against LA Knight Riders, he bowled 4 overs and leaked 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.80. However, he picked important wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shadab Khan in the game. In his previous game, Boult picked 2 wickets again but only leaked 10 runs in 2.5 overs at an economy rate of 3.52. Having said that, Boult will be the top bowling pick for MINY.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings is fairly balanced with top names in the batting and the bowling order. They have a fantastic line-up of batters in the team but failed to hit the mark in their previous game. They faced an unfortunate defeat in their last game. Washington Freedom went in to bat first and scored 163 runs in the game. TSK fought hard but were shy by 6 runs in the game that led to their defeat. However, the squad will be thrilled again to get back to their winning ways.
MI New York has an impeccable line-up in the competition. They have batters like Pooran, Tim David and Kieron Pollard but their real strength lies with their bowling order with the likes of pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult. The team showcased their bowling talent in their previous game where they clashed against the LA Knight Riders. MINY scored 155 runs when they went in to bat first. All the MINY bowlers picked 2 wickets in the game and bundled out the entire LAKR squad at 50 to win the game by 105 runs. As far as the winners are concerned, the bookmakers have sided with MI New York to win the game with a better batting and bowling line-up. MINY lost their first game by 22 runs but were in it for a long run-chase where they mustered 193 in the game. Their bowling is also impressive for the reasons discussed above. Tim David is in outstanding form as a finisher and might have a big role to play here again. This should be enough to dominate TSK in the upcoming fixture.
Texas Super Kings to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
MI New York to win @ 1.81 (Parimatch)Bet Now!