TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction TEX 41 % Chance of Winning MINY 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.742 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Texas Super Kings take on MI New York in the 12th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 15 at 06:30 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings stuttered at the start of the campaign as they were second best against Los Angeles Knight Riders, since then they are unbeaten in the last three matches and with four points in four matches they are currently second on the table. The last game against MI New York was called off due to rain.

MI New York had an impressive start to the campaign as they beat Seattle Orcas in the opening game but in the last game against Washington Freedom, the game got impacted by rain and MI New York eventually lost the game by four runs. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 41%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 59%

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Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then in the last two matches Texas Super Kings has scored 67 in powerplay in both games which makes us believe they would score low once again.

Devon Conway has been sensational thus far as so far he has scored 124 runs with an average of 62 which is brilliant for a top order batsman who hasn’t played much cricket prior to this tournament. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Texas Super Kings 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as the last three matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings lost the opening game against LA Knight Riders but are unbeaten in the last three matches and are currently second on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

MI New York got off to a great start as they beat Seattle Orcas in the opening game but then lost against Washington Freedom. MI New York are currently third on the table.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and MI New York went head to head twice last season. Texas Super Kings won in the group stages but MI New York won the game in the playoffs. This season, the game between the two sides got suspended due to bad weather.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 1

MI New York: 1

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Texas Super Kings go head to head in one of the most awaited games of the season the first game got suspended due to rain hence people would be hoping to see some fireworks come Jul 15. Both sides made the playoffs last season but it was MI New York who knocked out Texas Super Kings in the playoffs as they went all the way. One of the biggest differences between the two sides this season has been the form of the openers as in two games thus far MI New York openers have failed to show up and have scored 12 and 15. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings have managed an opening partnership of 30, 109 and 61 in three matches and have had a better opening stand in all three games thus far. We believe the Texas Super Kings would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Mi New York Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.742 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis has had a solid start to the tournament. After failing to hit the heights in the opening game Faf scored a brilliant century against Washington Freedom and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant once again this season as in the opening game against Seattle Orcas as he scored a brilliant half century and then in the last game he scored 44 off 30 balls making him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Mohammad Mohsin had an outstanding tournament last season but struggled at the start of the campaign but in the last game Mohsin bagged four wickets and is now the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult looked great in this campaign, he was unlucky against Washington Freedom as he did not get any wickets but conceded just three runs in two overs. Boult bagged three wickets in the opening fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.