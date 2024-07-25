TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction
TEX
45%
Chance of Winning
MINY
55%
T20
AirHogs Stadium
Facts:
- With 303 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.
- With 172 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning
Texas Super Kings haven’t had the best of campaigns as they struggled for consistency throughout the group stages but still managed to make the playoffs as they ended up third on the table. In the second half of the campaign the performance improved and in the last match they beat Seattle Orcas by 37 runs.
On the other hand, MI New York have once again had a underwhelming season thus far as they just managed to topple LA Knight Riders and managed to get the fourth spot. They are the defending champions and would be hoping to beat the Texas Super Kings once again in the playoffs. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 55%
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips
Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then they have scored 67, 67, 61, 76 and 56 in the powerplay in the last five matches which makes us believe they would score well once again in the first six overs in the upcoming game.
Even though Devon Conway struggled in the last game, he has been sensational this season thus far. In six games thus far, Conway has scored 180 runs with an average of 36 runs which is great for an opening batsman. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5
MI New York Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: MI New York
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last five of the seven games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Milind Kumar
|
Batter
|
Aaron Hardie
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua Tromp
|
All-rounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Mohsin
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have failed to find consistency throughout the campaign but have ended the group stages with two wins in three matches and ended up third on the table.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batter
|
Steven Taylor
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Monank Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Ehsan Adil
|
All-rounder
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
MI New York Team Form
Much like last season, MI New York struggled throughout the group stages but in the must win game against LA Knight Riders they managed to get the job done and made it through to the playoffs.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head
Texas Super Kings and MI New York went head to head twice this year. The first game was called off and Texas Super Kings won the second game by 15 runs.
Head to Head
Texas Super Kings: 2
MI New York: 1
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds
Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York
MI New York and Texas Super Kings go head to head once again in the playoffs. Last season both sides squared off in the Qualifier-2. Texas Super Kings did beat MI New York in the group stages last term but when it mattered the most MI New York won the game with six wickets to spare. The Texas Super Kings have struggled for consistency this season but one of the biggest positives that they can take into the playoffs this term is the form of their openers who have been terrific in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all five matches thus far Texas Super Kings have managed to have a better opening partnership than their opponents and MI New York have struggled to find consistency with their opening pair. We believe Texas Super Kings would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 303 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. Du Plessis has scored two half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran played one of the most important innings in the last game as he scored 35 off 28 balls and MI New York made the playoffs with the win. He is the leading run scorer for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad missed most of the campaign this season as he only played the last two games and in both matches he was sensational as he bagged five wickets in those games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be MI New York’ top bowler
Rashid Khan was once again brilliant in the last game against LA Knight Riders as he bagged three wickets taking his wicket tally to 10 this season. He is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI New York
- Texas Super Kings to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)
Parimatch