TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction TEX 45 % Chance of Winning MINY 55 % Bet Now! Texas Super Kings take on MI New York in the Eliminator of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 25 at 06:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings haven’t had the best of campaigns as they struggled for consistency throughout the group stages but still managed to make the playoffs as they ended up third on the table. In the second half of the campaign the performance improved and in the last match they beat Seattle Orcas by 37 runs.

On the other hand, MI New York have once again had a underwhelming season thus far as they just managed to topple LA Knight Riders and managed to get the fourth spot. They are the defending champions and would be hoping to beat the Texas Super Kings once again in the playoffs. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 55%

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Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then they have scored 67, 67, 61, 76 and 56 in the powerplay in the last five matches which makes us believe they would score well once again in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Even though Devon Conway struggled in the last game, he has been sensational this season thus far. In six games thus far, Conway has scored 180 runs with an average of 36 runs which is great for an opening batsman. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: MI New York 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last five of the seven games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have failed to find consistency throughout the campaign but have ended the group stages with two wins in three matches and ended up third on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

Much like last season, MI New York struggled throughout the group stages but in the must win game against LA Knight Riders they managed to get the job done and made it through to the playoffs.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and MI New York went head to head twice this year. The first game was called off and Texas Super Kings won the second game by 15 runs.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 2

MI New York: 1

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Texas Super Kings go head to head once again in the playoffs. Last season both sides squared off in the Qualifier-2. Texas Super Kings did beat MI New York in the group stages last term but when it mattered the most MI New York won the game with six wickets to spare. The Texas Super Kings have struggled for consistency this season but one of the biggest positives that they can take into the playoffs this term is the form of their openers who have been terrific in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all five matches thus far Texas Super Kings have managed to have a better opening partnership than their opponents and MI New York have struggled to find consistency with their opening pair. We believe Texas Super Kings would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 303 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. Du Plessis has scored two half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran played one of the most important innings in the last game as he scored 35 off 28 balls and MI New York made the playoffs with the win. He is the leading run scorer for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad missed most of the campaign this season as he only played the last two games and in both matches he was sensational as he bagged five wickets in those games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be MI New York’ top bowler

Rashid Khan was once again brilliant in the last game against LA Knight Riders as he bagged three wickets taking his wicket tally to 10 this season. He is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.