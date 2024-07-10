TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) Match Prediction
SAN
55%
Chance of Winning
TEX
45%
T20
Church Street Park
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Mohammad Mohsin was the leading wicket taker for Texas Super Kings in the last tournament.
- With 190 runs, Corey Anderson was the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in the last tournament.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning
Texas Super Kings did not have a great start to the tournament as in the opening game against Los Angeles Knight Riders, the Texas Super Kings batsmen failed to show up. LA Knight Riders scored 162 runs in the first innings and Texas Super Kings lost the game by 12 runs. The last game got suspended due to bad weather.
On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns much like last season have had a solid start to the campaign as in the opening game against Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns dominated the game and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 55%
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips
Texas Super Kings struggled against Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start in the run chase they kept losing wickets which eventually led to their downfall. Texas Super Kings scored 41 runs in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score low once again.
Texas Super Kings struggled to score sixes in the last season which is an important stat in the T20 format. Looking at the stats of the opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers Knight Riders, it seems as if the struggle has continued in this campaign as well. We believe the San Francisco Unicorns would score more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as in both games the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Milind Kumar
|
Batter
|
Aaron Hardie
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua Tromp
|
All-rounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Mohsin
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings struggled in the opening game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as they lost the game by 12 runs and the last game was called off due to bad weather.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Carmi le Roux, Finn Allen, Jahmar Hamilton, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Corey Anderson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Matthew Short, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hassan Khan, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins, Sanjay Krishnamurthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Jahmar Hamilton
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Carmi le Roux
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns did not have a great outing in the last campaign but have had a positive start to the season as they beat LA Knight Riders in the opening game of the season.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head
Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns went head to head in the group stages last season and Texas Super Kings won the game with three wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Texas Super Kings: 1
San Francisco Unicorns: 0
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds
San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings
San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings go head to head for the second time. In the first game Texas Super Kings dominated the game as San Francisco Unicorns posted 171 runs on the scoreboard and Texas Super Kings managed to chase the target in the final over and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. Texas Super Kings managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. Texas Super Kings have got a great start in both games thus far which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns
T20
Church Street Park, null
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters
Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
We are going to stick with Devon Conway once again as he had a brilliant game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last outing as he scored a half century and then scored 39 in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen has had a sublime year thus far in T20 format and he continued his impressive form in the opening game against LA Knight Riders as he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers
Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Even though Mohammad Mohsin did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he was one of the most consistent bowlers last season and was also the top wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf had a solid campaign last year for San Francisco Unicorns and once again has had a brilliant start to the tournament as in the opening game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- Texas Super Kings to win @ 1.87 (PariMatch)
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.87 (PariMatch)
Parimatch