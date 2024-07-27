TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs SAN (San Francisco Unicorns) Match Prediction TEX 56 % Chance of Winning SAN 44 % Bet Now! Texas Super Kings take on San Francisco Unicorns in the Challenger round of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 06:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings struggled for consistency throughout the group stages but still managed to make the playoffs as they ended up third on the table. In the second half of the campaign the performance improved and in the playoffs they were dominant against MI New York as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

On the other hand San Francisco Unicorns have had a sensational end to the group stages as they won four games in a row and ended up second on the table. They fell short against Washington Freedom in the playoffs as Washington Freedom won the game with seven wickets to spare. We believe Texas Super Kings are slight favourites in this fixture.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 56%

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 44%

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Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then they have scored 67, 67, 61, 76, 56 and 49 in the powerplay in the last six matches which makes us believe they would score well once again in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Even though Devon Conway struggled in the last few games in the group stages, he was sensational in the last game against MI New York as he scored a half century taking his run tally to 231 with an average of 46.20 which is exceptional. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Texas Super Kings 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last five of the seven games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Mitchell Santner, Cameron Stevenson, Zia Shahzad, Ottneil Baartman, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have failed to find consistency throughout the campaign but were sensational against MI New York in the playoffs as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Pat Cummins, Carmi le Roux, Karima Gore, Wiaan Mulder, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Tajinder Singh All-rounder Hassan Khan Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with four wins on the bounce. They were beaten by Washington Freedom in the playoffs.

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns went head to head in the group stages this year and Texas Super Kings won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 2

San Francisco Unicorns: 0

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings go head to head for the second time this season. In the group stages, Texas Super Kings dominated the game as they won the tie with seven wickets to spare. They are the only side in this competition who have beaten San Francisco Unicorns this season in the group stages. Apart from that result Texas Super Kings have been inconsistent this season and what has been the biggest positive for them this season has been the form of their openers who have been sensational thus far. Only once this season have they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Texas Super Kings would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis was sensational in the run chase against MI New York in the game as he scored 72 off 47 balls and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen did not have a good game against Washington Freedom in the last outing, regardless he has been sensational thus far and with 192 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers

Marcus Stoinis to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball in this campaign and in the last game against MI New York he had the best bowling figures as he has bagged eight wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hassan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan was the shining light in what was an underwhelming game against Washington Freedom for his side. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.