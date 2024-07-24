TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs SEA (Seattle Orcas) Match Prediction TEX 57 % Chance of Winning SEA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.651 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Texas Super Kings take on Seattle Orcas in the 21st game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 24 at 06:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have qualified for the playoffs once again this season. With six points in six matches, Texas Super Kings are currently third on the table. In the last game they got swept away by Washington Freedom who won the game 42 runs.

On the other hand, Seattle Orcas have looked a shadow of themselves after a promising campaign last season they have failed to find their footing and have been knocked out of the competition as with one win in six matches they are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 57%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 43%

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Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then they have scored 67, 67, 61 and 76 in the powerplay in the last four matches which makes us believe they would score well once again in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Even though Devon Conway struggled in the last game, he has been sensational this season thus far. In five games thus far, Conway has scored 180 runs with an average of 45 runs which is great for an opening batsman. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Texas Super Kings 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first but the last four of the six games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings lost the opening game against the LA Knight Riders but managed to turn things around and have qualified for the playoffs. In the last game they were beaten by Washington Freedom by 42 runs.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Predicted Playing XI

Nauman Anwar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shubham Ranjane Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Zaman Khan All-rounder

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas have had a difficult campaign thus far as they are sixth on the table and have lost each of the last four matches heading into this game.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas went head to head twice last season and on both occasions the Seattle Orcas were victorious.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 0

Seattle Orcas: 2

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings go head to head in what seems like a game with less significance for both sides. Seattle Orcas have endured a dismal campaign thus far as they have bagged just one win in six matches and have already been knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, for the second time in as many seasons Texas Super Kings would be in the playoffs where they would face MI New York in the eliminator. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Seattle Orcas were victorious. This season Texas Super Kings openers have been the star of the show as they have been the most consistent opening pair this term. In four of the five matches Texas Super Kings have had a better opening partnership than their opponents which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.651 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis continued his brilliant start to the tournament and has scored back to back half centuries heading into this game. With 264 runs thus far, Du Plessis is the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton struggled in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he failed to open his account, regardless he has been brilliant thus far and with 225 runs he is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Marcus Stoinis to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Marcus Stoinis struggled against Washington Freedom in the last game, he has been brilliant with the ball thus far and with six wickets he is one of the top wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Seattle Orcas. So far this season, Gannon has bagged 10 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.