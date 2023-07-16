TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction TEX 60 % Chance of Winning WAS 40 % Bet Now! Texas Super Kings take on Washington Freedom as they try to take firm control of the group. Both teams go head to head in the 5th game of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on July 16 at 2:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this fixture on the back of contrasting displays in the opening set of fixtures in the inaugural 2023 Major League Cricket. Texas Super Kings head into this fixture trying to build on their opening day victory and compound further misery on Washington Freedom who are yet to put points on the board. As per our understanding Texas Super Kings would be too hot to handle and are firm favourites heading into this tie

Texas Super Kings’s chances of winning - 60%

Washington Freedom’s chances of winning - 40%

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Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though we haven’t seen teams get a great opening stand so far in the tournament, we still believe with the quality that Texas Super Kings possess they would be able to get a better opening stand than Washington Freedom in the upcoming game. Devon Conway has already started the campaign with a half century and it's only a matter of time before Faf du Plessis joins the party and gets things going for the Texas based outfit.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

We believe weather would play a key role in the game. With chances of rain in the second innings we reckon whoever wins the toss would opt to bowl first as they would want to take advantage of D&L to turn the game in their favour.

Weather Report

We expect some disruptions in the game as there is a 50% chance of rain at the venue. Regardless of these disruptions we do expect the game to be played out but it's highly likely we might see some reductions in the overs especially in the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 36C and minimum is expected to be 27C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santer, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mohsin

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Lahiru Milantha Batter David Miller Batter Milind Kumar Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santer All-rounder Calvin Savage Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have had a formidable start to the season as even though their skipper failed to perform they still manage to dismantle LA Knight Riders in the inaugural game and won the tie by 69 runs

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mukhtar Ahmed (B), Saad Ali (B), Akhilesh Bodugum (Spin), Justin Dill (AR), Ben Dwarshuis (Fast), Andries Gous (Wk), Sujith Gowda (B), Wanindu Hasaranga (AR), Moises Henriques (AR), Marco Jansen (Fast), Adam Milne (Fast), Saurabh Netravalkar (Fast), Anrich Nortje (Fast), Josh Phillippe (Wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Dane Piedt (Spin), Obus Pienaar (AR), Matthew Short, Glen Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Glen Phillip Batter Obus Pienaar Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Moises Henriques All-rounder Akeal Hosein Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Dane Piedt All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom registered their first loss of the tournament as they failed to defend a sub-par score of 144 and eventually lost the game by five wickets.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to score more sixes than Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings in the opening day win managed to score an incredible 10 sixes in the game and only conceded six sixes. Washington Freedom on the other hand, failed to increase the tempo of the game and could only manage three sixes in the fixture and it could take more than a game to fix all the issues which were brutally highlighted after the first round of fixtures. We believe this game is a mismatch as both teams head into this game in contrasting form and results which makes this a very lucrative betting tip to earn some real money in a very quick time.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Team Batters

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’s top batter

Devon Conway had a perfect start to the campaign as he scored 55 off 37 balls and was one of the key factors as Texas demolished LA Knight Riders in the season opener. We believe he would come good once again and would be the top batter in the upcoming game.

Andries Gous to be Washington Freedom’s top batter

There wasn’t a single standout batter for Washington Freedom in the opening fixture which was one the reason why they started off with a loss in the tournament. Andries Gous had a great start as he scored 28 off 33 balls but could not capitalise on the start and eventually faltered. We believe Gous would come good in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’s top bowler

Mohammad Mohsin was incredible in the inaugural game as he single handedly dismantled the LA Knight Riders batting lineup. His bowling figures of 4/8 makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’s top bowler

Similar to their batters they haven't been one standout bowler for Washington Freedom in the opening game. Even though Saurabh Netravalkar failed to take wickets in the first game but enough potential to state that he would come good for Washington Freedom in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.