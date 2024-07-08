TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction WAS 55 % Chance of Winning TEX 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.783 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Texas Super Kings take on Washington Freedom in the fifth game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 09 at 01:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings did not have a great start to the tournament as in the opening game against Los Angeles Knight Riders, the Texas Super Kings batsmen failed to show up. LA Knight Riders scored 162 runs in the first innings, Devon Conway led the run chase with a brilliant half century but Texas Super Kings lost the game by 12 runs.

On the other hand, Washington Freedom had a decent start to the tournament as they went head to head against MI New York in the opening game and beat them by four runs. It was the game that got impacted by rain by Washington Freedom prevailed at the end. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

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Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start in the run chase they kept losing wickets which eventually led to their downfall. Texas Super Kings scored 41 runs in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score low once again.

Texas Super Kings struggled to score sixes in the last season which is an important stat in the T20 format. Looking at the stats of the opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers Knight Riders, it seems as if the struggle has continued in this campaign as well. We believe Washington Freedom would score more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as in both games the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings struggled in the opening game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as they lost the game by 12 runs.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom got off to a good start as they beat defending champions MI New York by six runs.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom went head to head in the group stages last season and Washington Freedom won the game by six runs.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 0

Washington Freedom: 1

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings head into this game after contrasting starts to the season. Texas Super Kings were hoping to dominate Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game but the batsman failed to show up and were eventually beaten by 12 runs. On the other hand, we saw Washington Freedom take centre stage in the opening game against defending champions MI New York and Washington Freedom won the game by DLS. Travis Head and Steve Smith are expected to open the innings for Washington Freedom and even though they did not have a great opening stand in the last game we expect them to dominate this game which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom T20 Church Street Park, null Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.088 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to stick with Devon Conway once again as he had a brilliant game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last outing as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Steve Smith was the star of the show in the run chase against the defending champions MI New York. It was a game that got impacted by rain but Smith scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Mohammad Mohsin to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Mohammad Mohsin did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he was one of the most consistent bowlers last season and was also the top wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar was the centrepiece for Washington Freedom last season as he was the leading wicket taker and this season has had a sensational start as he bagged three wickets in opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.