TEX (Texas Super Kings) vs WAS (Washington Freedom) Match Prediction TEX 43 % Chance of Winning WAS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.642 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Texas Super Kings take on Washington Freedom in the 17th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 20 at 06:00 AM IST.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings stuttered at the start of the campaign as they were beaten by Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game, since then they are unbeaten in the last four and with six points, they are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat defending champions MI New York by 15 runs.

Washington Freedom have had a phenomenal campaign thus far and with a win in the last game against MI New York they have become the first side to qualify for the playoffs this season. They are the only unbeaten team in the competition and as per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 43%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 57%

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Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips

Texas Super Kings struggled against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as even though they got off to a good start they scored 41 in powerplay. But since then they have scored 67, 67 and 61 in the powerplay in the last three matches which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway has been sensational thus far as so far he has scored 164 runs with an average of 54.66 which is brilliant for a top order batsman who hasn’t played much cricket prior to this tournament. We expect Conway to continue his brilliant form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Washington Freedom 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as the last three matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Cameron Stevenson, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Milind Kumar Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Joshua Tromp All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings lost the opening game against LA Knight Riders but are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom have had a brilliant run thus far as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition. Washington Freedom have already qualified for the playoffs.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom have gone head to head twice and Washington Freedom won the first game but the last game between the two sides was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 0

Washington Freedom: 1

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom

Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings go head to head in what seems like a four pointer game between the two sides as both sides would be eyeing the top spot in the points table. One of the biggest strengths for Texas Super Kings has been the form of their openers who have excelled thus far. Faf de Plessis and Devon Conway have been scoring for fun thus far as both batsmen are ranked one and two in regards to top run scorers in this tournament. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all matches thus far, Texas Super Kings have had a better opening partnership than their opponents which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.642 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis continued his brilliant start to the tournament in the last game against MI New York as he scored a brilliant half century and with 209 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Travis Head stuttered at the start of the campaign but has scored back to back half centuries in the last two games and with 141 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Marcus Stoinis to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis did not play the first two games but has made a fine return into the starting 11. In the last game he ended the match with bowling figures of 4/50 and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar did not play the last game but is expected to return to the starting 11. He has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.