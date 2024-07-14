WAS (Washington Freedom) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction
WAS
57%
Chance of Winning
LOS
43%
T20
Church Street Park
Facts:
- With 84 runs, Steve Smith is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this tournament.
- With 97 runs, Jason Roy is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders in this campaign.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Washington Freedom have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. With two wins in three matches, Washington Freedom are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Seattle Orcas Washington bowlers bowled well and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season and have been disappointing thus far. La Knight Riders are winless in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 57%
- Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 43%
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sunil Narine had a dismal campaign last season as in five games he scored 53 runs with an average of 13.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Narine’s struggles have continued this season and he has scored 13 runs in three matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.
Another important reason for the Los Angeles Knight Riders struggle in this campaign has been the inability to get a good start in games. LA Knight Riders have lost early wickets in all three games thus far and have scored 38, 42 and 40 in powerplay which makes us believe they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Los Angeles Knight Riders
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 04% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Dill
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom got off to a good start as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List
Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Saif Badar
|
All-rounder
|
Corne Dry
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
Bowler
Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form
Los Angeles Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign but are winless in last three games which includes two defeats and are currently fourth on the table.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head
Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders have gone head to head last season and Washington Freedom won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Washington Freedom: 1
Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds
Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom
Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom go head to head in contrasting form as Washington Freedom has been dominant thus far and remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand LA Knight Riders had a good start to the tournament but since they won in the opening game they have stuttered and are winless in the last three matches. One of the biggest reasons for LA Knight Riders struggle this season has been the form of their openers and in two of the three matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters
Steve Smith to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Even though Steve Smith did not have a great outing in the last against Seattle Orcas, we are going to stick with him as with 84 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter
Jason Roy did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last two matches Roy has played well and scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar has had a phenomenal start to the season he was the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom last season and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler
Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game he bagged two wickets and then in the last game he bagged another three wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Washington Freedom to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Los Angeles Knight Riders to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch