WAS (Washington Freedom) vs LOS (Los Angeles Knight Riders) Match Prediction WAS 57 % Chance of Winning LOS 43 % Bet Now! Washington Freedom take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 11th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 15 at 01:00 AM IST.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. With two wins in three matches, Washington Freedom are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Seattle Orcas Washington bowlers bowled well and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season and have been disappointing thus far. La Knight Riders are winless in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 57%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 43%

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Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunil Narine had a dismal campaign last season as in five games he scored 53 runs with an average of 13.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Narine’s struggles have continued this season and he has scored 13 runs in three matches which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Another important reason for the Los Angeles Knight Riders struggle in this campaign has been the inability to get a good start in games. LA Knight Riders have lost early wickets in all three games thus far and have scored 38, 42 and 40 in powerplay which makes us believe they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Los Angeles Knight Riders 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 04% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom got off to a good start as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Derone Davis, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Joshua Little, Adithya Ganesh, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nitish Kumar Batter David Miller Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Bowler Saif Badar All-rounder Corne Dry Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a solid start to the campaign but are winless in last three games which includes two defeats and are currently fourth on the table.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders have gone head to head last season and Washington Freedom won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 1

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 0

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom go head to head in contrasting form as Washington Freedom has been dominant thus far and remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand LA Knight Riders had a good start to the tournament but since they won in the opening game they have stuttered and are winless in the last three matches. One of the biggest reasons for LA Knight Riders struggle this season has been the form of their openers and in two of the three matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Washington Freedom would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Steve Smith to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Even though Steve Smith did not have a great outing in the last against Seattle Orcas, we are going to stick with him as with 84 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Roy to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Jason Roy did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last two matches Roy has played well and scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar has had a phenomenal start to the season he was the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom last season and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson has had a brilliant start to the campaign as in the opening game he bagged two wickets and then in the last game he bagged another three wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.