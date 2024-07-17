WAS (Washington Freedom) vs MINY (MI New York) Match Prediction MINY 45 % Chance of Winning WAS 55 % Bet Now! Washington Freedom take on MI New York in the 14th game of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 17 at 06:00 AM IST.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom have had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition. With three wins in four games, Washington Freedom currently hold the top spot on the points table and a win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot with two games to go.

On the other hand, MI New York have once again struggled in the group stages and much like last season they need a great run in the last three games in order to make the playoffs this season. MI New York are winless in the last three matches and as per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips

After struggling with inconsistency in the first few matches, Travis Head finally got going in the last outing against Los Angeles Knight Riders as he scored a marvellous half century on the same venue which makes us believe, Head would once again have a great outing and would score well in the upcoming game.

One of the main reasons for MI New York’s struggles in this campaign has been the inability to get a good start in games. MI New York have lost early wickets and have scored 39 and 31 in the last two matches which makes us believe they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: MI New York 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as the last three of the four matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Lahiru Milantha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Obus Pienaar All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom got off to a good start as they have three wins in the first three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Ruben Clinton, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Steven Taylor Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Tim David Batter Ehsan Adil All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder

MI New York Team Form

MI New York got off to a great start as they beat Seattle Orcas in the opening game but are winless in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Head to Head

Washington Freedom and MI New York went head to head twice last season and on both occasions MI New York won the game. This season Washington Freedom beat MI New York by four runs.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 1

MI New York: 2

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Washington Freedom go head to head in what seems like a must win game for the defending champions as they are winless in the last three games and another defeat could have serious ramifications for them this term. On the other hand, Washington Freedom have been brilliant thus far as they remain the only unbeaten team in this campaign and a win against title holders would all but seal a playoff spot for them. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Washington Freedom who won the game. Even though MI New York had a better partnership in the game their top order has struggled throughout the campaign thus far hence we believe Washington Freedom would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Batters

Steve Smith to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Steve Smith continued his brilliant form and scored 42 of 36 balls in the last game against LA Knight Riders. In the last game against MI New York, Smith scored 46 and was the top scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game against Texas Super Kings we are going to back him once again as in the last game against Washington Freedom he scored 44 off 30 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar has had a phenomenal start to the season he was the leading wicket taker for Washington Freedom last season and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Even though MI New York have been struggling in the last few games, Trent Boult has continued his brilliant form and once again bagged two wickets in the last game and is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.