WAS (Washington Freedom) vs SAN (San Francisco) Unicorns Match Prediction
WAS
43%
Chance of Winning
SAN
57%
T20
Church Street Park
Facts
- San Francisco Unicorns lead the way in terms of most sixes (32) in the tournament.
- With an economy of 9.35, San Francisco Unicorns have bowled with the worst economy in the tournament.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning
As we enter the final phase of the group stage, both teams have registered two wins thus far and are level on points with Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings at the summit which makes this a potential four pointer and could have serious ramifications in the point table as both teams aspire to claim top two spots on the table. As per our estimations, San Francisco Unicorns head into this game as slight favourites as they explosive batting style should get them over the line in the upcoming fixture against Washington Freedom
- Washington Freedom’s chances of winning - 43%
- San Francisco Unicorns’s chances of winning - 57%
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Both teams have seen their opening batsmen flourish in the tournament thus far. San Francisco have managed to have opening stands of 6, 42 and 88 on the other hand Washington Freedom have managed to register 4, 30 and 68 thus far. San Francisco have registered a better opening stand in each of the three games thus far and considering how well the openers have performed in the last two games we believe San Francisco Unicorns would have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom in the upcoming fixture.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction
It's hard to figure out how the wicket would behave considering the sample size of games played at the venue is very small. But the early signs suggest the wicket at Morrisville is flat and we should have a high scoring game. We believe both teams would prefer to bowl first as there is hardly any assistant for the bowlers in the track.
Weather Report
We expect a hot and sunny day in North Carolina which will host its first game of the tournament. The maximum temperature is expected to be 32C and minimum is expected to be 22C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Mukhtar Ahmed (B), Saad Ali (B), Akhilesh Bodugum (Spin), Justin Dill (AR), Ben Dwarshuis (Fast), Andries Gous (Wk), Sujith Gowda (B), Wanindu Hasaranga (AR), Moises Henriques (AR), Marco Jansen (Fast), Adam Milne (Fast), Saurabh Netravalkar (Fast), Anrich Nortje (Fast), Josh Phillippe (Wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Dane Piedt (Spin), Obus Pienaar (AR), Matthew Short, Glen Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Glen Phillip
|
Batter
|
Obus Pienaar
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Piedt
|
All-rounder
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom are one of the four teams with four points on the table. After the opening day defeat by Seattle Orcas, Washington outfit have registered back to back wins and are well in the contention to make the playoffs this term.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Finch (c )
|
Batter
|
Tajinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Carmi le Roux
|
Bowler
|
Shadab Khan
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Chaitanya Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have managed to get two wins in first three games and are level on points with Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom. In the last game, they managed to beat LA Knight Riders as they won the game by 21 runs
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head
As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds
San Francisco Unicorns to hit more sixes than Washington Freedom
Even though both teams are level on points on the points table, both teams are poles apart in terms of their style of play. San Francisco Unicorn average 10.66 sixes a game and in each of the three games either they have equalled the no. of sixes they have conceded or outscored their opponent. On the other hand, Washington Freedom averaged 4.66 sixes a game which is the lowest by any team in this tournament. Whats makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the first three games, Washington Unicorns have conceded more sixes than they have managed to score which makes this a great opportunity to make some financial gains.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Team Batters
Mathew Short to be Washington Freedom’s top batter
Mathew Short has shown his brilliance in each of the first three games, with 125 runs he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in the tournament and his innings of 43 off 35 balls in the last outing makes him our top pick for the game.
Matthew Wade to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top batter
Matthew Wade had a slow start to the tournament but has finally shown up especially in the last two games. Even though he is not the top scorer for San Francisco Unicorns thus far, his innings of 78 off 41 balls in the last games makes him our top pick for the game.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Team Bowlers
Moises Henriques to be Washington Freedom’s top bowler
Moises Henriques and Marco Jansen have been the two standout bowlers for Washington Freedom with five wickets in first three games. But Henriques edges Jansen in all other departments considering he has bowled with an economy of 6.5 which is brilliant in short format. Henriques bowling figure of 3/26 in the last games makes him our top pick for the game.
Shadab Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top bowler
After a disappointing start in the season opener, Shabad Khan has slowly grown as the tournament has progressed. In the last game against the LA Knight Riders, Shadab was instrumental and played a key role as San Francisco registered their second win of the season. His Bowling figures of 2/26 makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: San Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom managed to overcome the opening day loss as they managed back to back wins against Texas Super Kings and LA Knight Riders. In the last outing, Washington Freedom inflicted yet another defeat to the LA Knight Riders as they failed to open their account in the tournament. Washington outfit managed to chase down 175 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
Like their opponent, San Francisco Unicorns have managed to register two wins in the first three games and are one of the four teams with four points on the points table. In the last game, San Francisco managed to score a mammoth 212 runs as they restricted LA Knight Riders to 191 and won the game by 21 runs.
Considering the fact San Francisco Unicorns have been so lethal in batting in the first three games, bookmakers have sided with the San Francisco outfit and have labelled them as strong favourites in the upcoming game. We believe it would make a lot of sense to side with the bookies on this one as on paper San Francisco Unicorn possess enough threat to overcome Washington Freedom in the upcoming game which could be an absolute feast for the neutrals.
- Washington Freedom to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)
- San Francisco Unicorns to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)