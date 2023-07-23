WAS (Washington Freedom) vs SAN (San Francisco) Unicorns Match Prediction WAS 43 % Chance of Winning SAN 57 % Bet Now! Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns go head to head in a pivotal game knowing a win for either side could cement their place in the playoffs. This would be the 11th game of the tournament and would be played at Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is scheduled to be played on July 23 at 3:00 AM IST.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

As we enter the final phase of the group stage, both teams have registered two wins thus far and are level on points with Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings at the summit which makes this a potential four pointer and could have serious ramifications in the point table as both teams aspire to claim top two spots on the table. As per our estimations, San Francisco Unicorns head into this game as slight favourites as they explosive batting style should get them over the line in the upcoming fixture against Washington Freedom

Washington Freedom’s chances of winning - 43%

San Francisco Unicorns’s chances of winning - 57%

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Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both teams have seen their opening batsmen flourish in the tournament thus far. San Francisco have managed to have opening stands of 6, 42 and 88 on the other hand Washington Freedom have managed to register 4, 30 and 68 thus far. San Francisco have registered a better opening stand in each of the three games thus far and considering how well the openers have performed in the last two games we believe San Francisco Unicorns would have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom in the upcoming fixture.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

It's hard to figure out how the wicket would behave considering the sample size of games played at the venue is very small. But the early signs suggest the wicket at Morrisville is flat and we should have a high scoring game. We believe both teams would prefer to bowl first as there is hardly any assistant for the bowlers in the track.

Weather Report

We expect a hot and sunny day in North Carolina which will host its first game of the tournament. The maximum temperature is expected to be 32C and minimum is expected to be 22C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mukhtar Ahmed (B), Saad Ali (B), Akhilesh Bodugum (Spin), Justin Dill (AR), Ben Dwarshuis (Fast), Andries Gous (Wk), Sujith Gowda (B), Wanindu Hasaranga (AR), Moises Henriques (AR), Marco Jansen (Fast), Adam Milne (Fast), Saurabh Netravalkar (Fast), Anrich Nortje (Fast), Josh Phillippe (Wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Dane Piedt (Spin), Obus Pienaar (AR), Matthew Short, Glen Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Glen Phillip Batter Obus Pienaar Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Moises Henriques All-rounder Akeal Hosein Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Dane Piedt All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom are one of the four teams with four points on the table. After the opening day defeat by Seattle Orcas, Washington outfit have registered back to back wins and are well in the contention to make the playoffs this term.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Aponso

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Aaron Finch (c ) Batter Tajinder Singh All-rounder Finn Allen Batter Corey Anderson Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Carmi le Roux Bowler Shadab Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Chaitanya Bishnoi All-rounder

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have managed to get two wins in first three games and are level on points with Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom. In the last game, they managed to beat LA Knight Riders as they won the game by 21 runs

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

As this is the inaugural season, we do not have historic data for both teams. This would be the first head to head game between the teams.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to hit more sixes than Washington Freedom

Even though both teams are level on points on the points table, both teams are poles apart in terms of their style of play. San Francisco Unicorn average 10.66 sixes a game and in each of the three games either they have equalled the no. of sixes they have conceded or outscored their opponent. On the other hand, Washington Freedom averaged 4.66 sixes a game which is the lowest by any team in this tournament. Whats makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the first three games, Washington Unicorns have conceded more sixes than they have managed to score which makes this a great opportunity to make some financial gains.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Team Batters

Mathew Short to be Washington Freedom’s top batter

Mathew Short has shown his brilliance in each of the first three games, with 125 runs he is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in the tournament and his innings of 43 off 35 balls in the last outing makes him our top pick for the game.

Matthew Wade to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top batter

Matthew Wade had a slow start to the tournament but has finally shown up especially in the last two games. Even though he is not the top scorer for San Francisco Unicorns thus far, his innings of 78 off 41 balls in the last games makes him our top pick for the game.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Team Bowlers

Moises Henriques to be Washington Freedom’s top bowler

Moises Henriques and Marco Jansen have been the two standout bowlers for Washington Freedom with five wickets in first three games. But Henriques edges Jansen in all other departments considering he has bowled with an economy of 6.5 which is brilliant in short format. Henriques bowling figure of 3/26 in the last games makes him our top pick for the game.

Shadab Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’s top bowler

After a disappointing start in the season opener, Shabad Khan has slowly grown as the tournament has progressed. In the last game against the LA Knight Riders, Shadab was instrumental and played a key role as San Francisco registered their second win of the season. His Bowling figures of 2/26 makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.