MALD (Maldives) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction SAU 94 % Chance of Winning MALD 6 % Place a bet Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bet 365 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 2,000 Saudi Arabia will encounter Maldives in match number 8 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. The action will start at 1:30 PM local time at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Saudi Arabia has a strong squad in comparison to Maldives. In this series Saudi Arabia has already defeated the Maldives in a one sided match earlier. There is a big difference between both the teams as Saudi Arabia won all 3 games whereas Maldives faced defeat in three matches. Maldives is totally looking out of form in this series so far. In the previous match played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to bat first. With the help of 58 runs inning from Abdul Waheed, the Arabian team put 172 runs on the board in 20 overs. Chasing this target Maldives scored just 110 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Batting is the big concern for Maldives. In the match against Kuwait, the home team stopped Maldives at the low total of 100 runs in 20 overs and won the match by 7 wickets. They lost their last match with 9 wickets against Qatar.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Maldives had a disappointing tournament so far and lost all three matches they played. Batting is a big concern for the team, they are mostly dependent on Azyan Farhath. On the other hand Saudi Arabia is the tournament's top team by winning all three matches they played. Saudi Arabia has a 85% winning chance.

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Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Saudi Arabia have won all three matches in this tournament, whereas Maldives had a disappointing season so far. By losing all their matches they have very less chances to qualify in the T20 world cup.

If we talk about previous matches of both the teams Maldives lost their first match Saudi Arabia with 62 runs. In this match Saudi Arabia put 172 runs on the board and Maldives made just 107 runs. Against Kuwait Maldives scored just 100 runs in 20 overs and lost the game by 7 wickets.

Saudi Arabia has a strong batting line up, they achieved the target of 175 runs against Kuwait. Maldives faced a nine wickets defeat against Qatar as well.

Top players from Saudi Arabia are Abdul Wahed, Saad Khan, Faisal Khan and the captain Hisham Sheikh. From Maldives point of view players that matter are opening batsman Azyan Farhath, Captain Umar Adam, Kaushal Rodrigo and Leem Shafeeg. Gamblers may bet on these players to put some money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saudi Arabia to Win 1.06 Bet on Melbet Saudi Arabia to Win 1.08 Bet on Bet 365 Saudi Arabia with highest score at first dismissal 1.43 Bet on Melbet

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Doha’s West End Park International Cricket Stadium somehow favors the bowlers. In this series out of 6 matches, 5 were won by the team batting second. So the team winning the toss would like to ball first.

Weather Report

Cricket is played under excellent circumstances in Doha, Qatar. It is anticipated that the temperature will be approximately 38 °C with 24% humidity. There is no predicted rain.

Maldives Player List

Maldives Probable Playing XI

Player Role Azyan Farhath Batsman Umar Adam (c) All Rounder Kaushal Rodrigo Batsman Mohamed Rishwan (wk) Batsman Mohamed Azzam Batsman Ahmed Ameel Mauroof All Rounder Ibrahim Nashath Batsman Ibrahim Rizan All Rounder Ibrahim Hassan Bowler Leem Shafeeg Bowler Wedage Janaka Bowler

Maldives squad:Umar Adam (c), Azyan Farhath, Kaushal Rodrigo, Mohamed Rishwan (wk), Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Rizan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Leem Shafeeg, Wedage Janaka, Chandana Liyanage, Savindra Amaradasa

Maldives Team Form

Having an eve on the previous few matches Maldives team is looking totally out of form. Azyan Farhath and Kaushal Rodrigo are in amazing form which is good news from the Maldives’s point of view. Team has failed to put some challenging scores on the board, all of their matches were low scoring.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Abdul Waheed All Rounder Faisal Khan Batsman Saad Khan Batsman Abdul Manan Ali All Rounder Hisham Sheikh (c) All Rounder Umair Sharif All Rounder Zain Ul Abidin All Rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (wk) Batsman Ishtiaq Ahmad All Rounder Waheed Baladraf Bowler Khalander Mustafa Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia struggled in the Men's ACC Premier Cup 2023, losing three games while only winning one. They defeated Qatar and the Maldives in this ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A. They lost against Kuwait. Abdul Wahid, Saad Khan and Faisal khan are doing well in the batting department, and Hisham Sheikh, the captain, is outstanding in the bowling department with 8 wickets thus far in the series. Ishtiaq Ahmad also grabbed a 5 wickets haul against Kuwait.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Maldives and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 2 T20 matches and in both the matches Saudi Arabia had the upper hand.

Total T20 Matches played – 2

Maldives won – 0

Saudi Arabia won - 2

No Result - 0

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

By winning all three matches Saudi Arabia is a favorite team of bookies. On the other hand Maldives have lost all three games so they are getting high odds such as 7.60. The odds may vary for bookie to bookie but there is not a big difference.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia T20i West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Maldives Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8 Bet Now!

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

In the batting department Maldives will rely on opening batsman Azyan Farhath and Kaushal Rodrigo. Azyan Farhath has scored 72 runs in this series with a strike rate of 80.00. In the previous match Kaushal Rodrigo smashed 71 runs on 54 balls with a strike rate of 131.48.

Abdul Wahid will be the top batsmen to watch out for Arabian team who has scored 83 runs in the two matches of the series. He smashed 58 runs in just 35 balls with an impressive strike rate of 165.71. Faisal Khan played a brilliant inning of 69 runs on 34 balls with a high strike rate of 202.94

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Ahmed Ameel and Leem Shafeeg are the top bowlers for Maldives, they both picked 2-2 wickets in the 2 matches.

Captain Hisham Sheikh is in great touch and has an impressive line and length. In both the previous he grabbed 4-4 wickets. He will be the main Arabian bowler who will have the eye of punters. Ishtiaq Ahmed is another bowler to look out for, as he has picked 5 wickets against Kuwait.