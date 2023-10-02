MALD (Maldives) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction

SAU

94%

Chance of Winning

MALD

6%

Melbet

1.06
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Megapari

1.08
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Bet 365

1.08
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T20i

West End Park International Cricket Stadium

Saudi Arabia will encounter Maldives in match number 8 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. The action will start at 1:30 PM local time at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Saudi Arabia has a strong squad in comparison to Maldives. In this series Saudi Arabia has already defeated the Maldives in a one sided match earlier.

There is a big difference between both the teams as Saudi Arabia won all 3 games whereas Maldives faced defeat in three matches. Maldives is totally looking out of form in this series so far. In the previous match played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to bat first. With the help of 58 runs inning from Abdul Waheed, the Arabian team put 172 runs on the board in 20 overs. Chasing this target Maldives scored just 110 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Batting is the big concern for Maldives. In the match against Kuwait, the home team stopped Maldives at the low total of 100 runs in 20 overs and won the match by 7 wickets. They lost their last match with 9 wickets against Qatar.

Facts:

  • Saudi Arabia has won all 3 matches they played in the tournament.
  • Maldives lost all three matches so far.
  • Both the teams faced each other 2 times in T20s and both the times Saudi Arabia had the upper hand.
  • In the batting, Saudi Arabia will expect good innings from opener batters Abdul Waheed and Faisal khan, on the other hand Maldives will depend on Azyan Farhath and Kaushal Rodrigo.

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Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Maldives had a disappointing tournament so far and lost all three matches they played. Batting is a big concern for the team, they are mostly dependent on Azyan Farhath. On the other hand Saudi Arabia is the tournament's top team by winning all three matches they played. Saudi Arabia has a 85% winning chance.

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Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Saudi Arabia have won all three matches in this tournament, whereas Maldives had a disappointing season so far. By losing all their matches they have very less chances to qualify in the T20 world cup.

If we talk about previous matches of both the teams Maldives lost their first match Saudi Arabia with 62 runs. In this match Saudi Arabia put 172 runs on the board and Maldives made just 107 runs. Against Kuwait Maldives scored just 100 runs in 20 overs and lost the game by 7 wickets.

Saudi Arabia has a strong batting line up, they achieved the target of 175 runs against Kuwait. Maldives faced a nine wickets defeat against Qatar as well.

Top players from Saudi Arabia are Abdul Wahed, Saad Khan, Faisal Khan and the captain Hisham Sheikh. From Maldives point of view players that matter are opening batsman Azyan Farhath, Captain Umar Adam, Kaushal Rodrigo and Leem Shafeeg. Gamblers may bet on these players to put some money.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Saudi Arabia to Win

1.06
Bet on Melbet

Saudi Arabia to Win

1.08
Bet on Bet 365

Saudi Arabia with highest score at first dismissal

1.43
Bet on Melbet

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Doha’s West End Park International Cricket Stadium somehow favors the bowlers. In this series out of 6 matches, 5 were won by the team batting second. So the team winning the toss would like to ball first.

Weather Report

Cricket is played under excellent circumstances in Doha, Qatar. It is anticipated that the temperature will be approximately 38 °C with 24% humidity. There is no predicted rain.

Maldives Player List

Maldives Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Azyan Farhath

Batsman

Umar Adam (c)

All Rounder

Kaushal Rodrigo

Batsman

Mohamed Rishwan (wk)

Batsman

Mohamed Azzam

Batsman

Ahmed Ameel Mauroof

All Rounder

Ibrahim Nashath

Batsman

Ibrahim Rizan

All Rounder

Ibrahim Hassan

Bowler

Leem Shafeeg

Bowler

Wedage Janaka

Bowler

Maldives squad:Umar Adam (c), Azyan Farhath, Kaushal Rodrigo, Mohamed Rishwan (wk), Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Rizan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Leem Shafeeg, Wedage Janaka, Chandana Liyanage, Savindra Amaradasa

Maldives Team Form

Having an eve on the previous few matches Maldives team is looking totally out of form. Azyan Farhath and Kaushal Rodrigo are in amazing form which is good news from the Maldives’s point of view. Team has failed to put some challenging scores on the board, all of their matches were low scoring.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Abdul Waheed

All Rounder

Faisal Khan

Batsman

Saad Khan

Batsman

Abdul Manan Ali

All Rounder

Hisham Sheikh (c)

All Rounder

Umair Sharif

All Rounder

Zain Ul Abidin

All Rounder

Haseeb Ghafoor (wk)

Batsman

Ishtiaq Ahmad

All Rounder

Waheed Baladraf

Bowler

Khalander Mustafa

Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia struggled in the Men's ACC Premier Cup 2023, losing three games while only winning one. They defeated Qatar and the Maldives in this ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A. They lost against Kuwait. Abdul Wahid, Saad Khan and Faisal khan are doing well in the batting department, and Hisham Sheikh, the captain, is outstanding in the bowling department with 8 wickets thus far in the series. Ishtiaq Ahmad also grabbed a 5 wickets haul against Kuwait.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Maldives and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 2 T20 matches and in both the matches Saudi Arabia had the upper hand.

  • Total T20 Matches played – 2
  • Maldives won – 0
  • Saudi Arabia won - 2
  • No Result - 0

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

By winning all three matches Saudi Arabia is a favorite team of bookies. On the other hand Maldives have lost all three games so they are getting high odds such as 7.60. The odds may vary for bookie to bookie but there is not a big difference.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia

T20i

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

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Saudi Arabia

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1.06
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Maldives

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8
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8
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Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

In the batting department Maldives will rely on opening batsman Azyan Farhath and Kaushal Rodrigo. Azyan Farhath has scored 72 runs in this series with a strike rate of 80.00. In the previous match Kaushal Rodrigo smashed 71 runs on 54 balls with a strike rate of 131.48.

Abdul Wahid will be the top batsmen to watch out for Arabian team who has scored 83 runs in the two matches of the series. He smashed 58 runs in just 35 balls with an impressive strike rate of 165.71. Faisal Khan played a brilliant inning of 69 runs on 34 balls with a high strike rate of 202.94

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Ahmed Ameel and Leem Shafeeg are the top bowlers for Maldives, they both picked 2-2 wickets in the 2 matches.

Captain Hisham Sheikh is in great touch and has an impressive line and length. In both the previous he grabbed 4-4 wickets. He will be the main Arabian bowler who will have the eye of punters. Ishtiaq Ahmed is another bowler to look out for, as he has picked 5 wickets against Kuwait.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saudi Arabia

We predict this match as one sided game resulted in favor of Saudi Arabia which is in outstanding form. The team has shown an outstanding performance by winning three matches in a row. In the previous encounter Maldives bowlers failed to have any impact on Saudi Arabian batsmen and the Arabian team smashed 172 runs in 20 overs. Maldives lost all three matches and has a low confidence level. In the previous two matches they scored 100,107 and 121 runs.
  • Saudi Arabia to win @ 1.06 (Melbet)
  • Maldives to win @ 8 (Melbet)
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