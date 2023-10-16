Manipur vs Railways Match Prediction MAN 13 % Chance of Winning RAI 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.172 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Railways will square off against each other in the brand new season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Manipur vs Railways Chance of Winning

In 7 games, Manipur secured just a single victory in the previous season. Their season commenced with consecutive losses, followed by a hard-fought three-run win over Puducherry, but then they faced four consecutive defeats. Manipur concluded the season in the second-to-last position on the league table, amassing only 4 points with a net run rate of -2.872. Batting proved to be a persistent issue for Manipur, as they failed to breach the 140-run mark throughout the entire season. Furthermore, their bowling performance fell short of expectations. To improve their prospects for the upcoming season, Manipur needs to focus on enhancing all three facets of their game.

The Railways, on the other hand, performed a tad better than Manipur last season. They managed to pick three wins in seven games. They were placed under Elite Group A last season and came 5th in a 8 team group with 12 points. The Railways started off on a negative note last season, losing to Uttarakhand by 7 wickets with three balls to spare. However, they showed signs of comeback, winning the next game by 7 wickets. Thereafter, they lost two games in a row but gave a strong fight to win the next two. Eventually, they failed to qualify for the knockouts, suffering a 6 wicket defeat in their last league stage encounter vs Vidarbha. The Railways had a mixed season last time out. They had their moments but failed to make the most of it. The Karn Sharma led side will be hoping to get things better this time.

Manipur's chance of winning: 13%

Railways’ chance of winning: 87%

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Manipur vs Railways Betting Tips

Nitesh Sedai was the opening batsman for Manipur throughout all seven matches in the previous season. Unfortunately, he had a challenging campaign, managing to score just 79 runs with an average of 11.28. In the T20 format, the 25-year-old has maintained a modest average of only 16.19. Based on his recent performances, we have predicted that Sedai is likely to score less than 21.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Wakaskar last played a game for Railways back in 2018. He has been away from cricket for some time now but boasts an average of 25.55 in the format. He has scored 460 runs in 18 T20s. All that said, Wakaskar is expected to score over 22.5 runs in the game against Manipur.

Manipur vs Railways Toss Prediction

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is expected to favour the batters. Out of the 7 games played here, 5 ended in favour of the team batting second while 2 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here is 149 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Monday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 68% humidity, 3% precipitation and a wind blowing at 9 km/h. Monday's weather forecast for Ranchi predicts clear skies.

Manipur Player List

Basir Rahman, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, L Kishan Singha, Ahmed Shah, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Johnson Singh, Ronald Longjam, Najarul Islam, Prafullomani Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Karnajit Yumnam, Kangabam Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Bikash Singh, Pheiroijam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Johnson Singh Batsman Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batsman Rex Rajkumar Wicket-Keeper Ahmed Shah Wicket-Keeper L Kishan Singha Wicket-Keeper Basir Rahman Batter Pheiroijam Singh Bowler Kishan Thokchom Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Bikash Singh Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur picked up only a solitary win in seven games last season.

Railways Players List

Hemant Singh, Faiz Ahmed, Amit Mishra, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Wakaskar, Manish Rao, Ashish Singh, M R Chaudhary, Shivakant Shukla, Mahesh Rawat, Deepak Bansal, Manjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hemant Singh Batsman Saurabh Wakaskar Batsman Mahesh Rawat Wicket-Keeper Shivakant Shukla Batsman Faiz Ahmed Wicket-Keeper Manish Rao Wicket-Keeper Deepak Bansal Bowler Amit Mishra Bowler Karn Sharma (c) Bowler Ashish Singh Bowler M R Chaudhary Bowler

Railways Recent Form

With three wins and four defeats in seven games, Railways finished 5th last season in the Elite Group A.

Manipur vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played a game against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Manipur vs Railways Betting Odds

Manipur to score under 19.5 runs before their first dismissal

Manipur in their last five games posted the scores of 4, 21, 0, 0 & 4 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring one, Manipur failed to surpass the threshold of 19.5 runs before their first dismissal. Bet on Manipur to score under 19.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game.

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Manipur vs Railways Top Batters

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be the top batter for Manipur

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, the Manipur skipper, hammered 134 runs last season in only 7 matches at an average of 22.33. He emerged as Manipur’s 2nd highest run-getter. Bet on Keishangbam to be the top batter for Manipur in the game.

Mahesh Rawat to be the top batter for Railways

Mahesh Rawat, the 37-year-old wicket-keeper batter boasts an average of 33.91 in the format. He has a bagful of experience and has featured in 62 T20s, scoring 1153 runs from them. He has been away from the game for some time now but we have backed him to make a strong comeback in the upcoming game.

Manipur vs Railways Top Bowlers

L Kishan Singha to be the top bowler for Manipur

L Kishan Singha was the joint highest wicket-taker for Manipur last season. He managed to pick four in seven games at an economy of 6.63. Singha performed well in the Ranji Trophy as well, picking up 44 wickets in only 7 matches. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Manipur in the game.

Karn Sharma to be the top bowler for Railways

Karn Sharma, the 35-year-old leg-spinner from Uttar Pradesh, showcased his skills by taking six wickets in seven matches during the previous season of SMAT. With a wealth of experience, he has accumulated an impressive tally of 137 wickets across 148 T20 innings. Given his track record, Karn Sharma is anticipated to lead the Railways' bowling attack in the upcoming match.