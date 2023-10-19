Manipur vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

MAN

20%

Chance of Winning

SAU

80%

Melbet

3.96
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4.00
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4.00
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T20

Jharkhand State Cricket Association Oval

Manipur and Saurashtra battle out in match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Thursday, 19th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Facts:

  • Samarth Vyas has scored 350 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Sheldon Jackson has scored 248 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Chirag Jani has bagged six wickets in the last two matches.
  • Jaydev Unadkat has picked up 14 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.

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Manipur vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Manipur is coming off a loss in the last match against Goa by six wickets. Batting first Manipur scored 122/9 in their 20 overs. Johnson Singh (50 runs in 45 balls ) and Nitesh Sadai (22 runs in 10 balls) were the top performers with the bat for Manipur. Goa then chased down the target in 16.2 overs and handed Manipur their second loss of the season. With the loss against Goa, Manipur dropped down to sixth position in group C of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

After a comprehensive win in their opening match against Punjab by 37 runs, Saurashtra suffered a narrow loss against Gujarat in a rain-curtailed clash in the last match. Batting first Saurashtra posted a decent total (122/6 in 16.2 overs) on the back of Harvik Dessai's (41 runs in 22 balls) and Jay Gohil's (29 runs in 28 balls) handy knocks before rain interruption. Gujarat then scored 110/4 in 10.2 overs and won the match by six wickets (VJD Method). Chirag Jani (3/21) was the top performer with the ball for Saurashtra.

Manipur's dismal performance with the bat has cost them both the matches and they will be up against a strong Saurashtra bowling attack. Manipur's chance of winning depends on the performance of their batsman.

  • Manipur’s chance of winning - 20%
  • Saurashtra’s chance of winning - 80%

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Manipur vs Saurashtra Tips

Chirag Jani has been in phenomenal form with the ball and has bagged three wicket hauls in the last two matches. He will be up against an out of form Manipur Batting unit on a bowling friendly track. We believe Chirag Jani is the best player to bet on to pick at least two wickets against Manipur.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Match Winner: Manipur

1.25
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Match Winner: Saurashtra

4.00
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Match Winner: Manipur

1.26
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Manipur vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won seven of the nine domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.

In the last four matches played in the tournament at JSCA Oval the team batting first won both the matches played in the evening and the average 1st innings score was 239 runs. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Manipur Players List

Nitesh Sedai, Bikash Singh, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Rex Rajkumar Singh, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim, Karnajit Yumnam, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed , Basir Rahman.

Manipur Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Prafullomani Singh

Wicket Keeper

Nitesh Sedai

Batsman

Johnson Singh

Batsman

Langlonyamba Keishangbam

Batsman

Kangabam Priyojit Singh

Batsman

Rex Rajkumar Singh

All-rounder

Chingakham Bidash

All-rounder

Bikash Singh

Bowler

Sultan Karim

Bowler

Kishan Singha

Bowler

Chingakham Bidash

Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur lost both the matches played in the tournament. In the last match they lost to Goa by six wickets.

Saurashtra Players List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Aditya Jadeja.

Player Name

Role

Harvik Desai

Wicket Keeper

Tarang Gohel

Batsman

Samarth Vyas

Batsman

Sheldon Jackson

Batsman

Chirag Jani

All-rounder

Vishvraj Jadeja

All-rounder

Jay Gohil

All-rounder

Dharmenrasinh Jadeja

Bowler

Parth Bhut

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

Kushang Patel

Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra played two matches in the tournament. They won one match and lost one match. In the last match they lost to Gujarat by six wickets (VJD Method).

Manipur vs Saurashtra Head to Head Record

Manipur and Saurashtra are yet to play against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Odds

Saurashtra score more runs for the opening partnership than Manipur

Manipur bowlers on average conceded 31 runs before dismissing an opening pair in the last two matches, while Saurashtra bowlers on average conceded 23 runs before dismissing an opening pair in the last two matches. Therefore Saurashtra has the best probability and chance of winning the opening partnership against Manipur.

Manipur vs Saurashtra

T20

Jharkhand State Cricket Association Oval, Ranchi

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Manipur

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1.25
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Manipur vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Prafullomani Singh tobe the top batter for Manipur

Prafullomani Singh scored 59 runs in the two matches played in the tournament. After remaining on 52* In the first match against Railways, he failed to score big in the last match against Goa. Prafullomani has been in good form and is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Manipur in the shorter format. We predict Prafullomani Singh to be the top batter for Manipur against Saurashtra.

Harvik Desai to the top batter for Saurashtra

Harvik Desai scored 41 runs in 22 balls smashing six fours and two sixes in the last match against Gujarat. He looked in good touch in the last match and has a high chance of scoring big runs in the next match against an ineffective Manipur bowling attack. Based on his recent form, we believe Harvik Desai is the best batsman to be the top batter for Saurashtra against Manipur.

Manipur vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Kishan Sangha to be the top bowler for Manipur

Kishan Singha has been the most economical and impactful bowler for Manipur in both the matches. In the last match he was Manipur's top bowler (1/23). Considering how good he has performed in both the matches, we believe he is the best bowler to be the top bowler for Manipur against Saurashtra.

Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Chirag Jani bowled a phenomenal spell (3/21) in the last match against Gujarat. He bowls accurate lines and lengths and is very deceptive with his slower balls and variations. Jani has been the top bowler for Saurashtra in both the matches played in the tournament and has bagged six wickets. We predict Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra against Manipur.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saurashtra

Saurashtra won one and lost one match in the tournament, while Manipur lost both the matches played in the tournament. The Manipur team are on a five match losing streak and it is going to be a tough challenge for them against a strong Saurashtra squad. Our final prediction is Saurashtra to win comprehensively against Manipur and register their second win off the season.
  • Manipur to win the match @ 1.25 (Melbet)
  • Saurashtra to win the match @ 3.96 (Melbet)
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