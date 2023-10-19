Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction MEG 45 % Chance of Winning MIZ 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Meghalaya and Mizoram lock horns in match 47 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, 19th October 2023. The match will be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 01:30 pm IST.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Meghalaya are coming off a huge loss against Mumbai in the last match. Batting first Meghalaya managed to score 65/9. Anish Charak (20 runs in 22 balls) and Akash Choudhary (11 runs in 18 balls) managed to reach double figures amongst the Meghalaya batsmen. Mumbai opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 runs in 14 balls) and Agkrish Raghuvanshi (32 runs in 31 balls) chased down the target in 9.4 overs handing Meghalaya their second loss of the season. Rajesh Bishnoi (1/20) was the star performer with the ball for Meghalaya.

Mizoram lost their last match against Baroad by six wickets. Batting first Mizoram finished at 97/7 in 20 overs. Mohit Jangra (28 runs in 25 balls), Joseph Lalthankhuma (20 runs in 29 balls) and Jehu Anderson (18 runs in 15 balls) were the top performers with the bat for Mizoram. Mizoram bowlers had few runs on the board to defend and they dragged the match till the 14th over and picked up four wickets. Mystery spinner KC Cariappa (3/17) was the star performer with the ball for Mizoram. With the loss against Baroda, Mizoram dropped from sixth position to seventh position in the points table.

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 45%

Mizoram’s chance of winning: 55%

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Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Tips

KC Cariappa has been in phenomenal form with the ball in both and has picked up two three wicket hauls in back to back matches. The pitch favours spinners which is an added advantage to Cariappa. We believe he is the best player to bet on to be the top bowler of the match and to pick up two or more wickets.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The surface at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won four matches and the average 1st innings score was 135 runs.

In the two afternoon matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, the team batting first won zero matches and the team batting second won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 108 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Thursday, 19th October is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 60% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Meghalaya Players List

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma, Kilco Marak, Junjun Sangma, Sanvert Kurkalang, Riboklang Hynniewta.

Meghalaya Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arien Sangma Batsman Nakul Verma Wicket Keeper Mewada Shylla Batsman Sylvester Mylliempdah Batsman Larry Sangma All-rounder Amiangshu Sen Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Anish Charak Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Kilco Marak Bowler Ram Gurung Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya played two and lost two matches in the tournament. In the last match they lost to Mumbai by nine wickets.

Mizoram Players List

Lalhruaizela, Gaurav Singh, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Vanlal Remruata, F Lalmuanzuala.

Mizoram Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lalhruaizela Batsman Gaurav Singh Batsman Agni Chopra Batsman Jehu Anderson Wicket Keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Mohit Jangra All-rounder F Lalmuanzuala All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Vanlal Remruata Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram played two matches and lost both the matches played in the tournament. In the last match they lost to Baroda by six wickets.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Head to Head Record

Meghalaya and Mizoram clashed in three matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Meghalaya won all the three matches.

Matches Played : 03 matches

: 03 matches Meghalaya Won: 03 matches

03 matches Mizoram Won: 00 matches

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Joseph Lalthankhuma to score over 20 runs

Joseph Lalthankhuma scored 32 and 20 runs in the last two matches. He has been the top batsman for Mizoram in both the matches. Lalthankhuma is one of the reliable and consistent run-scorers. We back him to score over 20 runs against Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Top Batters

Larry Sangma to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Larry Sangma scored 46 runs in 40 balls smashing seven fours and one six against Hyderabad and in the last match he failed to score runs and was dismissed for seven runs against Mumbai. He is the leading run-scorer (53 runs) for Meghalaya in the tournament. Sangma has scored 154 runs at an average of 19.25 in the last 10 T20 matches. We believe Larry Sangma is the best batter to bet on to be the top batter for Meghalaya against Mizoram.

Joseph Lalthankhuma to be the top batter for Mizoram

Joseph Lalthankhuma scored 20 runs in the last match against Baroda. In the first match he scored 32 runs against Chhattisgarh and was the top scorer for his team. Joseph has scored 165 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. We predict Joseph Lathankhuma to score runs and be the top batter for Mizoram versus Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Rajesh Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

The captain of Meghalaya team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rajesh Bishnoi has been the stand out performer with the ball for Meghalaya. He finished with match figures of 1/20 in the last match against Mumbai. Bishnoi has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. We back Rajesh Bishnoi to come good and pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Meghalaya against Mizoram.

KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram

KC Cariappa is off to a great start to the tournament and in the last match he finished with match figures of 3/17. In the first match against Chhattisgarh Cariappa bagged three wickets and was the top bowler for Mizoram. In the two matches combined KC Cariappa has picked up six wickets and has been the best bowler in Group A. We back Cariappa to once again weave his magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Mizoram against Meghalaya.