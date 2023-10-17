Meghalaya vs Mumbai Match Prediction
MEG
57%
Chance of Winning
MUM
43%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
If we consider both team’s previous match in this tournament, Meghalaya was defeated by Hyderabad with 9 wickets. They only managed to score 119 runs in 20 overs while batting first. The leading scorer was Larry Sangma, who scored 46 runs on 40 balls.
Mumbai performed admirably against Haryana in a match that was hampered by weather. Mumbai, facing a 148-run target, was able to complete the chase thanks in large part to the outstanding performance of their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 76 runs on 43 balls while hitting three gorgeous sixes and maintaining a strike rate of 176.74.
Facts:
- In this series Mumbai won their first match and Meghalaya lost against Hyderabad.
- Mumbai is the champion of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.
- In the previous year Mumbai won 6 out of 7 matches they played.
- Last Year Meghalaya won just 2 matches and lost 5 matches.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Chance of winning
Mumbai has an advantage over Meghalaya when comparing player forms and past performances. Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Dhawal Kulkarni are some of the team's prominent IPL players. Ajinkya Rahane used to call SMS stadium in Jaipur home when he was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad. Mumbai has more strength across the board.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Last year Meghalaya defeated Mumbai in one match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament but after that they failed to keep the momentum and lost 5 matches, on the other hand Mumbai won 6 out of 7 matches.
In this season if we talk about the previous encounter of both the teams, Meghalaya lost their match against Hyderabad by 9 wickets. After losing the toss while playing first they just made 119 runs in 20 overs. Larry Sangma was the top scorer with 46 runs on 40 balls.
Mumbai was outstanding in a rain affected match against Haryana. Facing the target of 148 runs, Mumbai chased successfully with the help of brilliant innings from the skipper Ajinkya Rahane who smashed 76 runs on the 43 balls with 3 beautiful sixes and strike rate of 176.74.
Mohit Avasthi and Tanish Kotian are the most successful players for Mumbai in the bowling segment. For Meghalaya no bowler was impressive, only Chengkam Sangma got a wicket.
Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tanish Kotian, Larry Sagma and Chengkam Sangma are few players to count on.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mumbai to win
Meghalaya to win
Mumbai to win
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is level, supporting the batsmen. The pitch has little grass, so the ball hits the bat directly in the middle. The team that wins the toss would prefer to assign the objective to the opposition. On this surface, 145 to 150 would be a good total.
Weather Report
Good atmosphere for the game of cricket here in Jaipur. With yesterday’s little showers and cool breeze, the temperature got down from 32 to 28 degree celsius. Humidity will be a little high of 61%. There is 20% rain anticipation on the match day.
Meghalaya Player List
Meghalaya Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arien Bonchang Sangma
|
Batsman
|
Nahul Verma (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Mewada Shylla
|
All Rounder
|
Sylvester Mylliempdah
|
All Rounder
|
Lerry G Sangma
|
Batsman
|
Rajesh Bishnoi (C)
|
All Rounder
|
Amiangshu Sen
|
Batsman
|
Anish Charak
|
All Rounder
|
Akash K Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Ram Gurung
|
Bowler
|
Chengkam Sangma
|
Bowler
Meghalaya squad:Riboklang Hynniewta, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Arien Bonchang Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Junjun M Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Sanvert Kurkalang, Kilco R Marak, Lerry G Sangma, Ram Gurung, Anish Charak, Akash K Choudhary, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi, Nahul Verma
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya looks out of form as we have seen their performance in previous matches. Team scored only 119 runs and lost the game with 9 wickets. Only Larry Sengma has shown a good temperament as he made 46 runs when wickets were falling at the other end.
Mumbai Player List
Mumbai Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batsman
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batsman
|
Shams Mulani
|
All Rounder
|
Prasad Panwar (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All Rounder
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil
Mumbai Team Form
By winning the last game with 8 wickets Mumbai has shown their amazing form. Anjikya Rahane was outstanding with 76 in just 43 balls. In the bowling department Tanish Kotian was brilliant with claiming 3 wickets. Overall team is in good form and in fantastic momentum.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Head to Head
Meghalaya and Mumbai have faced each other in just 1 T20 match and Meghalaya was the winner in that match .
- Total T20 Matches played – 1
- Meghalaya won – 1
- Mumbai won - 0
- Tie - 0
- No Result - 0
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Betting odds
Although Meghalaya is getting low odds by the bookies but having an eye on Mumbai’s current form, the team has a good winning chance. So gamblers may get some profit by gambling on the Mumbai team.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen
Meghalaya expects a good start from opener batsmen Arien Sangma and Nakul Verma. In the middle order Larry Sengma is also in good form who scored 46 runs in the last match with a strike rate of 115.10.
Brilliant batting performance by the captain Anjikya Rahane in the last match when he played a brilliant inning of 76 runs with a strike rate of 176.74. He has loads of experience of playing here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He will be the key player for Mumbai. Shivam Dube and Yashashvi Jaiswal will be other batters to look for.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler
Chengkam Sangma was the only successful bowler in the last game for Meghalaya. Captain Rajesh Bishnoi will be another reliable bowler for the team.
Frontline bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian will again take the bowling command for Mumbai. Tanush Kotian picked the highest 3 wickets in the previous match. Tushar was the leading wicket taker for Mumbai with 17 wickets in the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meghalaya
- Meghalaya to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai to win @ 2.76 (Parimatch)
Parimatch