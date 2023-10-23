MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction MER 40 % Chance of Winning ADS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will square off against each other in the match number 7 of the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:30 am IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

The Melbourne Renegades had a disappointing start to the season as they lost their opening match. They will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming games. In their first match, Melbourne Renegades couldn't successfully chase a total of 187 runs, falling short by 6 runs. Despite notable contributions from Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Georgia Wareham, all of whom scored more than 30 runs, the team couldn't secure the victory. The responsibility now falls on Hayley Mathews, Joseph Dooley, and Courtney Webb to make an impact with the bat in the upcoming match. On the bowling front, Melbourne Renegades conceded 187 runs during their allotted 20 overs. Hayley Mathews was the standout performer with figures of 3 wickets for 30 runs in her four overs. Sarah Coyte also played a significant role, picking up 2 crucial wickets. However, Georgia Wareham and Prestwidge managed to take one wicket each but conceded runs at a rate exceeding 10 runs per over.

The Adelaide Strikers have established themselves as one of the most formidable teams in the WBBL, and their recent track record includes winning the title in the previous season, displaying an impressive run of form. They have kicked off the current season on a strong note with a commanding victory. In their recent match, the Adelaide Strikers put up an outstanding total of 177 runs. Katie Mack was exceptional with the bat, scoring 86 runs off 50 balls, while Laura Wolvaart contributed 47 runs, forming a formidable 136-run opening partnership. Additionally, Tahila McGrath played a crucial role in the middle order, notching up 34 runs. The Strikers' bowling attack wreaked havoc, restricting the opposition to a mere 29 runs. Megan Schutt and Amanda Wellington each claimed 3 wickets in the match, while Anesu Mushanga and Tahila McGrath made valuable contributions with 2 wickets apiece.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 40%

Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 60%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont, the 32-year-old batter hailing from England boasts an average of 23.90 in WT20Is. In the last game, she scored 34 runs off 18 balls, smashing 4 fours and 2 sixes. Hence, it is fair to anticipate that Beaumont will score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Laura Wolvaardt, the 24-year-old batter hailing from South Africa boasts an average of 32.82 in WT20Is. She scored 47 runs off 36 deliveries in the previous game. We predict Wolvaardt to surpass the threshold of 23.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval pitch is favourable for batsmen, offering a surface where the ball exhibits minimal movement. This makes shot selection a reliable and consistent aspect of the game. Additionally, the pitch provides a good level of bounce, which is highly appreciated by batsmen for effectively scoring boundaries. Consequently, it is a common strategy for teams to choose to bowl first on this pitch, as it tends to become even more conducive for batting as the match progresses.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 60% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Erica Kershaw Wicket-keeper Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost their opening game of the season against Adelaide Strikers Women by 6 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Bridget Patterson Batter Madeline Penna Bowler Danielle Gibson All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Jemma Barsby All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their opening game of the season comprehensively by 148 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

To date, these two teams have faced off 16 times, and the results have been evenly split, with each side securing 8 victories.

Total Matches Played: 16 matches

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 8 matches

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 8 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women to hit the most match fours @ 1.73 (Pari Match)

In their initial match, the Strikers managed to hit 24 fours, and out of those, 14 were contributed by Mack. While this level of performance may not be consistent in every game, it serves as a promising sign that the Strikers possess the ability to locate the boundary frequently, thanks to the presence of power hitters in their top three batters. On the other hand, the Renegades might face challenges in finding boundaries due to Adelaide's formidable bowling attack.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews is currently in outstanding form, and her recent performance in a series against Australia Women underscores her prowess, as she recorded scores of 99*, 132, and 79 runs in the three T20Is. While her previous season saw her accumulate 253 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.46, she is currently in exceptional form. In the first match of the season, Matthews contributed 20 runs to her team's total. As a result, we anticipate that Matthews will be the standout batter for MR-W in the upcoming game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Mack played a pivotal role for the team in the previous season and demonstrated her abilities with an impressive 86-run performance in the first game of this season. She is known for her power hitting and has the potential to take on spinners like Matthews and Wareham with great effectiveness.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Coyte to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sarah Coyte picked up two wickets in the last game while conceding only 30 runs in her quota of four overs. Last season, she was the joint highest wicket-taker for MR-W with 11 scalps. Bet on Coyte to be the top bowler for MR-W in the game.

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was the best bowler for AS-W in the last game, picking up three wickets while conceding only three runs. Last season, she emerged as their leading wicket-taker with 27 dismissals in 14 innings. This makes her a top bowling prospect for AS-W in the game.