MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
MER
40%
Chance of Winning
ADS
60%
T20
Junction Oval
Facts:
- To date, the two teams have met on 16 occasions, and the wins have been evenly split, with each team securing 8 victories.
- Adelaide Strikers Women, the 2022 WBBL Champions, kicked off the 2023 season with a win over Melbourne Stars Women.
- Adelaide Strikers Women have three wins and two losses in their last five meetings with Melbourne Renegades Women.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
The Melbourne Renegades had a disappointing start to the season as they lost their opening match. They will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming games. In their first match, Melbourne Renegades couldn't successfully chase a total of 187 runs, falling short by 6 runs. Despite notable contributions from Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Georgia Wareham, all of whom scored more than 30 runs, the team couldn't secure the victory. The responsibility now falls on Hayley Mathews, Joseph Dooley, and Courtney Webb to make an impact with the bat in the upcoming match. On the bowling front, Melbourne Renegades conceded 187 runs during their allotted 20 overs. Hayley Mathews was the standout performer with figures of 3 wickets for 30 runs in her four overs. Sarah Coyte also played a significant role, picking up 2 crucial wickets. However, Georgia Wareham and Prestwidge managed to take one wicket each but conceded runs at a rate exceeding 10 runs per over.
The Adelaide Strikers have established themselves as one of the most formidable teams in the WBBL, and their recent track record includes winning the title in the previous season, displaying an impressive run of form. They have kicked off the current season on a strong note with a commanding victory. In their recent match, the Adelaide Strikers put up an outstanding total of 177 runs. Katie Mack was exceptional with the bat, scoring 86 runs off 50 balls, while Laura Wolvaart contributed 47 runs, forming a formidable 136-run opening partnership. Additionally, Tahila McGrath played a crucial role in the middle order, notching up 34 runs. The Strikers' bowling attack wreaked havoc, restricting the opposition to a mere 29 runs. Megan Schutt and Amanda Wellington each claimed 3 wickets in the match, while Anesu Mushanga and Tahila McGrath made valuable contributions with 2 wickets apiece.
- Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 40%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 60%
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Tammy Beaumont, the 32-year-old batter hailing from England boasts an average of 23.90 in WT20Is. In the last game, she scored 34 runs off 18 balls, smashing 4 fours and 2 sixes. Hence, it is fair to anticipate that Beaumont will score over 21.5 runs in the game.
Laura Wolvaardt, the 24-year-old batter hailing from South Africa boasts an average of 32.82 in WT20Is. She scored 47 runs off 36 deliveries in the previous game. We predict Wolvaardt to surpass the threshold of 23.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Melbourne Renegades Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
The Junction Oval pitch is favourable for batsmen, offering a surface where the ball exhibits minimal movement. This makes shot selection a reliable and consistent aspect of the game. Additionally, the pitch provides a good level of bounce, which is highly appreciated by batsmen for effectively scoring boundaries. Consequently, it is a common strategy for teams to choose to bowl first on this pitch, as it tends to become even more conducive for batting as the match progresses.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 60% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josie Dooley
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Duffin
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Erica Kershaw
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ella Hayward
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women lost their opening game of the season against Adelaide Strikers Women by 6 runs.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt
Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won their opening game of the season comprehensively by 148 runs.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
To date, these two teams have faced off 16 times, and the results have been evenly split, with each side securing 8 victories.
- Total Matches Played: 16 matches
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 8 matches
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 8 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers Women to hit the most match fours @ 1.73 (Pari Match)
In their initial match, the Strikers managed to hit 24 fours, and out of those, 14 were contributed by Mack. While this level of performance may not be consistent in every game, it serves as a promising sign that the Strikers possess the ability to locate the boundary frequently, thanks to the presence of power hitters in their top three batters. On the other hand, the Renegades might face challenges in finding boundaries due to Adelaide's formidable bowling attack.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Hayley Matthews is currently in outstanding form, and her recent performance in a series against Australia Women underscores her prowess, as she recorded scores of 99*, 132, and 79 runs in the three T20Is. While her previous season saw her accumulate 253 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.46, she is currently in exceptional form. In the first match of the season, Matthews contributed 20 runs to her team's total. As a result, we anticipate that Matthews will be the standout batter for MR-W in the upcoming game.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Mack played a pivotal role for the team in the previous season and demonstrated her abilities with an impressive 86-run performance in the first game of this season. She is known for her power hitting and has the potential to take on spinners like Matthews and Wareham with great effectiveness.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Sarah Coyte to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Sarah Coyte picked up two wickets in the last game while conceding only 30 runs in her quota of four overs. Last season, she was the joint highest wicket-taker for MR-W with 11 scalps. Bet on Coyte to be the top bowler for MR-W in the game.
Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Megan Schutt was the best bowler for AS-W in the last game, picking up three wickets while conceding only three runs. Last season, she emerged as their leading wicket-taker with 27 dismissals in 14 innings. This makes her a top bowling prospect for AS-W in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
Despite the potential of the Renegades, the Strikers seem to be in exceptional form, making them the more reliable team at the moment. The head-to-head record also suggests that these teams are evenly matched, as they split their matchups 1-1 in the previous season. While Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur appear to form a strong batting pair for the Renegades, it's our belief that the Strikers possess superior overall strength and will likely emerge as the dominant force in this encounter.
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 2.20 (Pari Match)
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.67 (Pari Match)
Parimatch