MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction
MER
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
T20
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Brisbane Heat Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Melbourne Renegades Women and lead the tally by 4-1.
- Melbourne Renegades Women lost the last game against Brisbane Heat Women by 26 runs.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades Women had a pretty terrible season last year with losing more than they won. They finished 7th in the table standings with four wins and nine losses in the competition. MR-W have the likes of Tammy Beaumont this season and will be thrilled to begin their season this year.
On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women fought very hard in the previous season. They were the second runners-up in the competition and also finished third in the points table with eight wins and five losses. They will be joined by Mignon de Preez this season which will further strengthen their batting order in the contest.
The bookmakers predict the game to be a close encounter. The new additions will certainly weigh in the team’s performance in the upcoming clash. The contest between MR-W and BH-W is expected to be a thrilling experience for the audience.
- Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 45%
- Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 55%
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Brisbane Heat Women had a pretty good run in their batting order and opened with Georgia Redmayne and Danni Wyatt in the previous season. The batters averaged at 35.40 & 20.23 respectively in the tournament. Wyatt will not be joining the squad but Bess Heath has joined their side this season who averaged at 21.33 last season. BH-W scored 1, 27, 47, 50 & 9 runs before their first dismissal. The openers registered 165 & 17 runs for the first wicket in their two meetings with Melbourne Renegades last year. This said, the opening partnership is expected to be high in the upcoming contest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Brisbane Heat Women
Match Winner: Melbourne Renegades Women
Match Winner: Melbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has proven to be a dicey track to bat on. Scoring runs will not be as easy early on in the game. Pacers and spinners will find assistance that they should look to exploit. The team winning the toss will be keen to bowl first and chase the total at this venue.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy during the game.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josie Dooley
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Duffin
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Ella Hayward
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women will play their first game in the competition. They had an abysmal season last year and will have to work better this season.
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn (partial replacement for Amelia Kerr), Lucy Hamilton
Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Mignon du Preez
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting order last season. They will be thrilled to earn their first set of points from their upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win four games and lead the tally by a huge margin.
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women won in both the meetings against Melbourne Renegades Women last season. In their last meeting, Brisbane Heat went in to bat first and scored 163 runs in the game, courtesy to Georgia Voll’s innings of 52 runs for the team. However, chasing the target did not go as planned for the Melbourne Renegades who were bundled out for 137 runs in the 19th over of the game. Charli Knott was the best bowler in the game and picked 3 wickets for an economy of 4.75 in the game. Hence, BH-W won the game by 26 runs.
After a few changes in the squad, let’s see how has the last laugh in the upcoming contest.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
T20
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters
Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Hayley Matthews is in a terrific form and is coming from a series against Australia Women where she scored 99*, 132 and 79 runs in the three T20Is. Last season, she secured 253 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.46 but looks in a red-hot form.
Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat Women's top batter
Georgia Redmayne was the top scorer from BH-W last season and amassed 354 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.40. She struck the ball at a strike rate of about 110 and smashed two fifties in her campaign. In her last two meetings against MR-W, she scored 98* & 3 runs in those games.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers
Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Shabnim Ismail played a lot of cricket this year and will be prepared for this grand tournament. She picked 11 wickets in 13 games last season and maintained an economy rate of 6.95 in the competition. She will be a key bowler in the team for the next game.
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Jess Jonassen is feared among the batters. Her wicket-taking ability is just phenomenal that led her to pick 25 wickets in 16 innings last season. She averaged at 15.56 and possessed an economy rate of 6.94 in the previous season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 1.812 (1XBET)
- Brisbane Heat Women to win the match @ 2.014 (1XBET)
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