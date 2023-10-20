MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 2.014 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.832 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women will meet with Brisbane Heat Women in the third match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in Junction Oval, Melbourne on October 20, 2023. It is going to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women had a pretty terrible season last year with losing more than they won. They finished 7th in the table standings with four wins and nine losses in the competition. MR-W have the likes of Tammy Beaumont this season and will be thrilled to begin their season this year.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women fought very hard in the previous season. They were the second runners-up in the competition and also finished third in the points table with eight wins and five losses. They will be joined by Mignon de Preez this season which will further strengthen their batting order in the contest.

The bookmakers predict the game to be a close encounter. The new additions will certainly weigh in the team’s performance in the upcoming clash. The contest between MR-W and BH-W is expected to be a thrilling experience for the audience.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 45%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Brisbane Heat Women had a pretty good run in their batting order and opened with Georgia Redmayne and Danni Wyatt in the previous season. The batters averaged at 35.40 & 20.23 respectively in the tournament. Wyatt will not be joining the squad but Bess Heath has joined their side this season who averaged at 21.33 last season. BH-W scored 1, 27, 47, 50 & 9 runs before their first dismissal. The openers registered 165 & 17 runs for the first wicket in their two meetings with Melbourne Renegades last year. This said, the opening partnership is expected to be high in the upcoming contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Brisbane Heat Women 2.014 Bet on 1xbet Match Winner: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.96 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.877 Bet on MegaPari

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has proven to be a dicey track to bat on. Scoring runs will not be as easy early on in the game. Pacers and spinners will find assistance that they should look to exploit. The team winning the toss will be keen to bowl first and chase the total at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy during the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women will play their first game in the competition. They had an abysmal season last year and will have to work better this season.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn (partial replacement for Amelia Kerr), Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Batter Grace Harris Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Laura Harris Batter Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Wicket Keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting order last season. They will be thrilled to earn their first set of points from their upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win four games and lead the tally by a huge margin.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women won in both the meetings against Melbourne Renegades Women last season. In their last meeting, Brisbane Heat went in to bat first and scored 163 runs in the game, courtesy to Georgia Voll’s innings of 52 runs for the team. However, chasing the target did not go as planned for the Melbourne Renegades who were bundled out for 137 runs in the 19th over of the game. Charli Knott was the best bowler in the game and picked 3 wickets for an economy of 4.75 in the game. Hence, BH-W won the game by 26 runs.

After a few changes in the squad, let’s see how has the last laugh in the upcoming contest.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews is in a terrific form and is coming from a series against Australia Women where she scored 99*, 132 and 79 runs in the three T20Is. Last season, she secured 253 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.46 but looks in a red-hot form.

Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat Women's top batter

Georgia Redmayne was the top scorer from BH-W last season and amassed 354 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.40. She struck the ball at a strike rate of about 110 and smashed two fifties in her campaign. In her last two meetings against MR-W, she scored 98* & 3 runs in those games.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Shabnim Ismail played a lot of cricket this year and will be prepared for this grand tournament. She picked 11 wickets in 13 games last season and maintained an economy rate of 6.95 in the competition. She will be a key bowler in the team for the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen is feared among the batters. Her wicket-taking ability is just phenomenal that led her to pick 25 wickets in 16 innings last season. She averaged at 15.56 and possessed an economy rate of 6.94 in the previous season.