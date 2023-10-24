MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction MST 42 % Chance of Winning ADS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.739 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will play against each other in the 8th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in Junction Oval, Melbourne on October 24, 2023. It is going to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women, the defending champions, started their campaign on a positive note but lost in their last outing of the competition. They are currently placed 4th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.675. Adelaide Stars fell apart against Melbourne Renegades in their previous outing and could not withstand their bowling attack.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women finished pretty low in the standings last season but have made strides in the competition so far. They started their campaign with a win over Sydney Sixers in the first game but fell prey to a disaster in their batting order and lost their latest game against the Strikers.

The sides will clash again in the competition. Adelaide Strikers Women dominated in the previous contest between the teams while Melbourne Stars Women will try to hold on to their side after a humiliating loss in the previous game.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning:42%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score under 44.5 runs in the first 6 overs (1.87 @PARIMATCH)

Melbourne Stars Women had a disappointing run in the previous edition of the competition. They had an inconsistent set of batters in the last season. The team has Sophia Dunkley, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland in the top batting order this year who have failed to leave a mark so far and average at 9.50, 28.00, 7.50 & 17.50 in the current competition. The team has clashed before in the competition where MS-W posted only 18 runs in the first six overs. However, MS-W scored 50 runs in their next game against Sydney Sixers Women in those overs. Adelaide Strikers have a good bowling line-up and conceded 18 & 47 runs in the first six overs of the two games. Given the past performances, MS-W are expected to score low in the powerplay overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Women score in the first six overs 45.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total fours in the game Under 33.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

Spinners are expected to get some help from the surface in Melbourne. The only game played here this season was won by the team batting first here. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first as three out of the last five matches have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 15 to 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women bundled out at 29 runs in their previous outing against the Strikers. They need to work better in their batting department..

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Ella Wilson All-rounder Madeline Penna Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

This will be the second clash against the Stars in the competition. They have a decent batting order but will have to be more economical in their bowling order.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars Women managed to win three times while Adelaide Strikers Women could only win two.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

The sides collided last in the current season where Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win the game by 148 runs. AS-W has a strong batting outing and raised 177 runs in the game. The top order excelled with the bat with the likes of 87 runs coming out of the bat of Katie Mack whereas Wolvaardt settled for 47 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Melbourne Stars Women had a disastrous outing and went all out for 29 runs in the game. Sophia Dunkley scored the highest in the team, 9 runs, while you can imagine the rest of the individual scores. Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets each in the fixture that led to Strikers’ victory in the game. The upcoming match will be a golden opportunity for the Stars to settle the score whereas the Strikers will go usual about their routine.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is a hard hitter in the squad of the Strikers. Mack scored 86 runs off 50 balls in her first outing against the Stars. She has a total of 89 runs in 2 games at an average of 44.50.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter

Meg Lanning is a terrific batter in the team and smashed 55 off 34 balls in the first game. However, she faced an early dismissal at 1 in her last outing. She averages at 28.00 in the competition and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 27 wickets last season in 14 innings at an average of 13.07 and an economy of 6.39. She picked 3 wickets in the competition so far in 2 innings at an economy of 6.42.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00. She displayed fantastic form in the first game of this season as she racked 4 wickets in the game but could not pick any wicket in the next game. She has a total of 4 wickets and an economy rate of 7.87