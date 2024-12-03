Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction
AFG
70%
Chance of Winning
NEP
30%
Youth teams
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With four wickets, AM Ghazanfar is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan U19 in this campaign.
- With six wickets, Yuvraj Khatri is the leading wicket taker for Nepal U19 in this tournament.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Chance of Winning
Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they head into this game after seven defeats in the last eight matches. They have lost both games thus far and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sri Lanka U19 and they lost the game by 131 runs.
Much like their opponents, Nepal U19 have struggled to make a mark as they have lost both games thus far and are currently third on the table. In the last game they lost against Bangladesh U19 by five wickets. As per our calculations, Afghanistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan U19 ’ chances of winning - 70%
- Nepal U19’ chances of winning - 30%
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil has struggled to make a mark in the ODIs for Afghanistan u19. Even though he scored 34 in the opening game, he scored a duck in the last game which makes us believe Maroofkhil would struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
Uttam Rangu Maga has had a decent outing thus far for Nepal U19. In the last six matches Magar has scored 26, 35, 3, 0, 17 and 29 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, each of the last three games thus far at the venue has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Afghanistan U19 News & Player List
Afghanistan U19 Player List
Mahboob Khan (c), Uzairullah Niazai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Hamza Khan Alikhil (wk), Nazifullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, AM Ghazanfar, Ezat Barakzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran, Rohullah, Fahim Khewawal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mahboob Khan
|
Batter
|
Uzairullah Niazai
|
Batter
|
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai
|
All-rounder
|
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
|
All-rounder
|
Hamza Khan Alikhil
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Barkat Ibrahimzai
|
Batter
|
Nazifullah Amiri
|
All-rounder
|
Khatir Stanikzai
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Aziz
|
Bowler
|
Nooristani Omarzai
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
Afghanistan U19 Team Form
Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODIs as they have six defeats in seven matches and have lost both games thus far.
Nepal U19 News & Player List
Nepal U19 Player List
Hemant Dhami (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Mayan Yadav, Naren Saud, Unish Bikram Singh, Naren Bhatta, Santosh Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Roshan Bishwakarma, Abhisekh Tiwari, Bipin Mahato, Aprajit Poudel, Ranjit Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aakash Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Mayan Yadav
|
Batter
|
Arjun Kumal
|
All-rounder
|
Santosh Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Uttam Thapa Magar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naren Bhatta
|
Batter
|
Roshan Bishwakarma
|
All-rounder
|
Naren Saud
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Khatri
|
Bowler
|
Hemant Dhami
|
Bowler
|
Unish Bikram Singh
|
Bowler
Nepal U19 Team Form
Nepal U19 have a dismal record in ODIs as they have lost ten of the last 11 matches. Nepal U19 have lost both games thus far.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Head to Head
Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 have played only once prior to this fixture which was back in Jan 2024, Afghanistan U19 won the game with one wicket to spare.
Head to Head
Afghanistan U19 : 1
Nepal U19: 0
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Betting Odds
Afghanistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Nepal U19
Nepal U19 and Afghanistan U19 head into the final game of the campaign as both sides have struggled to make a mark and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides have failed to win a single game and are on zero points after two matches. Nepal and Afghanistan has been outplayed in both games but surprisingly both sides have managed to have a better opening partnership in both matches. On paper Afghanistan have a far better bowling attack which makes us believe Afghanistan U19 would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19
Youth teams
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Batters
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to be Afghanistan U19’ top batter
Even though Faisal Khan Ahmadzai did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and has showcased consistency thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Akash Tripathi to be Nepal U19’ top batter
Aakash Tripathi has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent batter for Nepal U19. In the last game Tripathi scored 43 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan U19’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan U19 heading into this tournament. In the last game Ghazanfar bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yovraj Khatri to be Nepal U19’ top bowler
Yuvraj Khatri has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last match Khatri bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan U19
- Afghanistan U19 to win - 1.42 (PariMatch)
- Nepal U19 to win - 2.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch