Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction AFG 70 % Chance of Winning NEP 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.303 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan U19 take on Nepal U19 in the tenth game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 10:30 AM IST.

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Chance of Winning

Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they head into this game after seven defeats in the last eight matches. They have lost both games thus far and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sri Lanka U19 and they lost the game by 131 runs.

Much like their opponents, Nepal U19 have struggled to make a mark as they have lost both games thus far and are currently third on the table. In the last game they lost against Bangladesh U19 by five wickets. As per our calculations, Afghanistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan U19 ’ chances of winning - 70%

Nepal U19’ chances of winning - 30%

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Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil has struggled to make a mark in the ODIs for Afghanistan u19. Even though he scored 34 in the opening game, he scored a duck in the last game which makes us believe Maroofkhil would struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

Uttam Rangu Maga has had a decent outing thus far for Nepal U19. In the last six matches Magar has scored 26, 35, 3, 0, 17 and 29 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, each of the last three games thus far at the venue has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Afghanistan U19 News & Player List

Afghanistan U19 Player List

Mahboob Khan (c), Uzairullah Niazai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Hamza Khan Alikhil (wk), Nazifullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, AM Ghazanfar, Ezat Barakzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran, Rohullah, Fahim Khewawal

Predicted Playing XI

Mahboob Khan Batter Uzairullah Niazai Batter Faisal Khan Ahmadzai All-rounder Naseer Khan Maroofkhil All-rounder Hamza Khan Alikhil Wicket-keeper Barkat Ibrahimzai Batter Nazifullah Amiri All-rounder Khatir Stanikzai All-rounder Abdul Aziz Bowler Nooristani Omarzai Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler

Afghanistan U19 Team Form

Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODIs as they have six defeats in seven matches and have lost both games thus far.

Nepal U19 News & Player List

Nepal U19 Player List

Hemant Dhami (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Mayan Yadav, Naren Saud, Unish Bikram Singh, Naren Bhatta, Santosh Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Roshan Bishwakarma, Abhisekh Tiwari, Bipin Mahato, Aprajit Poudel, Ranjit Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Aakash Tripathi Batter Mayan Yadav Batter Arjun Kumal All-rounder Santosh Yadav All-rounder Uttam Thapa Magar Wicket-keeper Naren Bhatta Batter Roshan Bishwakarma All-rounder Naren Saud All-rounder Yuvraj Khatri Bowler Hemant Dhami Bowler Unish Bikram Singh Bowler

Nepal U19 Team Form

Nepal U19 have a dismal record in ODIs as they have lost ten of the last 11 matches. Nepal U19 have lost both games thus far.

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Head to Head

Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 have played only once prior to this fixture which was back in Jan 2024, Afghanistan U19 won the game with one wicket to spare.

Head to Head

Afghanistan U19 : 1

Nepal U19: 0

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Betting Odds

Afghanistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Nepal U19

Nepal U19 and Afghanistan U19 head into the final game of the campaign as both sides have struggled to make a mark and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides have failed to win a single game and are on zero points after two matches. Nepal and Afghanistan has been outplayed in both games but surprisingly both sides have managed to have a better opening partnership in both matches. On paper Afghanistan have a far better bowling attack which makes us believe Afghanistan U19 would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Batters

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to be Afghanistan U19’ top batter

Even though Faisal Khan Ahmadzai did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and has showcased consistency thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Akash Tripathi to be Nepal U19’ top batter

Aakash Tripathi has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent batter for Nepal U19. In the last game Tripathi scored 43 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan U19’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan U19 heading into this tournament. In the last game Ghazanfar bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yovraj Khatri to be Nepal U19’ top bowler

Yuvraj Khatri has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last match Khatri bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.