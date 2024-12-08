India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction BANG 20 % Chance of Winning IND 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U19 take on Bangladesh U19 in the Finals of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 08 at 10:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Chance of Winning

India U19 headed into this tournament as favourites but got off to a disappointing start as they were beaten by Pakistan U19 in the opening game. They won back to back games and qualified for the SemiFinals. In the Semi Finals, India went head to head against Sri Lanka and India won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents Bangladesh U19 won two of the three matches in the group stages and made the Semis this term where they went head to head against Pakistan U19. Bangladesh U19 dominated the game as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19 ’ chances of winning - 80%

Bangladesh U19’ chances of winning - 20%

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India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not have a great game against Pakistan U19 but since then he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 23, 76 and 67 in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Zawad Abrar has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. Abrar scored a duck in the opening game but has scored 59, 24 and 17 in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Chetan Sharma, Anurag Kawade

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Mohamed Amaan All-rounder Harvansh Singh Wicket-keeper Nikhil Kumar Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Mohamed Enaan Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 lost the opening game against Pakistan U19 but have won three games on the bounce which includes a Semifinals win against Sri Lanka U19.

Bangladesh U19 News & Player List

Bangladesh U19 Player List

Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Allen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, MD Rifat Beg, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin

Predicted Playing XI

Zawad Abrar Batter Kalam Siddiqui Allen Batter Md Azizul Hakim Tamin Batter Debasish Sarkar Deba All-rounder Md Farid Hasan Faysal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Shihab James Batter Md Rizan Hossan All-rounder Al Fahad All-rounder Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U19 Team Form

Bangladesh U19 won two of the three games in the group stages and made the Semifinals where they beat Pakistan U19 with seven wickets to spare.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Head to Head

India U19 have dominated this fixture against Bangladesh U19 21-05. Both sides went head to head in the World Cup earlier this year, India U19 won the game.

Head to Head

India U19: 16

Bangladesh U19 : 10

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh U19 and India U19 go head to head in the finals after both sides registered dominant victories in the Semifinals. Bangladesh U19 have won three of the four games in this tournament much like their opponents but the biggest difference between the two sides have been the form of the openers as Bangladesh has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the four matches thus far. On the other hand, after a disappointing start against Pakistan U19, India U19 have won three games on the bounce and in all three matches they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe India U19 would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre to be India U19’ top batter

Ayush Mhatre has been sensational for India U19 thus far as with 175 runs, he is the leading run scorer for India U19. In the last game he scored 34 off 28 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin was once again brilliant in the last match against Pakistan U19 as he scored 61 off 42 balls. With 224 runs he is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Top Bowlers

Chetan Sharma to be India U19’ top bowler

Chetan Sharma had a phenomenal game against Sri Lanka in the Semifinals where he bagged three wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for India U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Al Fahad to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler

Even though Al Fahad did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.