India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Prediction SRI 35 % Chance of Winning IND 65 % Bet Now! India U19 take on Sri Lanka U19 in the second semi-finals of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 10:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Chance of Winning

India U19 headed into this tournament as favourites but in the opening game they were beaten by Pakistan U19. India U19 managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with back to back wins and ended up second on the table. In the last match India U19 beat United Arab Emirates U19 with ten wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs prior to this tournament but they were flawless in the group stages as they won all three games and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Bangladesh U19 by seven runs. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19 ’ chances of winning - 65%

Sri Lanka U19’ chances of winning - 35%

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India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not have a great game against Pakistan U19 but since then he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 23 and 76 in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. After failing to make an impact in the opening game he has scored 53 and 19 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first, four of the six matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Chetan Sharma, Anurag Kawade

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Mohamed Amaan All-rounder Harvansh Singh Wicket-keeper Nikhil Kumar Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Mohamed Enaan Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 lost the opening game against Pakistan U19 but managed to turn things around as they won back to back games and made the Semifinals.

Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Player List

Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Yenula Dewthusa, Ramiru Perera, Geethika De Silva, Tanuja Rajapakse

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Dulnith Sigera Batter Vimath Dinsara Batter Kavija Gamage All-rounder Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Lakvin Abeysinghe Batter Viran Chamuditha All-rounder Vihas Thewmika All-rounder Praveen Maneesha Bowler Newton Ranjith Kumar Bowler Mathulan Kugathas Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have had a perfect campaign thus far as they won all three matches and made the Semifinals.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Head to Head

India U19 have dominated this fixture in the past against Sri Lanka U19 41-06. The last game between the two sides was back in Dec 2021, India won the match.

Head to Head

India U19 : 41

Sri Lanka U19: 06

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka U19

Sri Lanka U19 and India U19 head into this penultimate game after both sides have had a solid run in the group stages. India lost their opening game against Pakistan but bagged maximum points in the last two games and qualified for the semifinals. On the other hand, Sri Lanka U19 had a solid run in the group stages as they bagged maximum points and ended up at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Sri Lanka U19 have dominated the group stages, they top order has struggled in all matches thus far as Sri Lanka U19 has conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three games which makes us believe India U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre to be India U19’ top batter

Ayush Mhatre has been sensational for India U19 thus far as with 141 runs, he is the leading run scorer for India U19. In three games, Mhatre has scored 20, 54 and 67 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sharujan Shanmuganathan to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter

Even though Sharujan Shanmuganathan did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he scored a century and a half century in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Bowlers

Yudhajit Guha to be India U19’ top bowler

Yudhajit Guha was brilliant in the last game against Japan U19 as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler

Vihas Thewmika has been the most consistent bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this campaign as he has bagged seven wickets and in the last game he had the best bowling figures against Bangladesh U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.