IND (India U19) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates U19) Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning UAE 1 % Bet Now! India U19 take on United Arab Emirates U19 in the 12th game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 04 at 10:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Chance of Winning

India U19 headed into this tournament as favourites but in the opening game against all odds they were beaten by Pakistan U19. After the loss in the opening game, India U19 have to win the remaining matches if they aspire to reach the semi-finals. In the last game they beat Japan U19 by 211 runs.

United Arab Emirates U19 could not have hoped for a better start in this tournament as they dominated Japan U19 in the opening game. In the last match against Pakistan they were second best as they lost the game by 69 runs. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19 ’ chances of winning - 99%

United Arab Emirates U19’ chances of winning - 1%

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India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has struggled for consistency this year which could be down to inexperience. In the last three games he has scored 13, 1 and 23. The last game was against Japan U19 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ethan D'souza has struggled to make an impact in ODI format as he has struggled for consistency thus far. Even though D’souza scored 84 in the last match we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, each of the last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Chetan Sharma, Anurag Kawade

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Mohamed Amaan All-rounder Harvansh Singh Wicket-keeper Nikhil Kumar Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Mohamed Enaan Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 lost the opening game against Pakistan U19 but managed to turn things around against Japan U19 and are currently third on the table.

United Arab Emirates U19 News & Player List

United Arab Emirates U19 Player List

Akshat Rai, Aryan Saxena, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ali Asgar Shums, Ethan DSouza, Harsh Desai, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Yayin Rai, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Karan Dhiman, Rachit Ghosh, Faisur Rahman, Abdulla Tarique

Predicted Playing XI

Akshat Rai Batter Aryan Saxena Batter Yayin Rai Batter Muhammad Rayan Khan All-rounder Mudit Agarwal Wicket-keeper Aayan Afzal Khan Batter Ethan DSouza All-rounder Noorullah Ayobi All-rounder Harsh Desai Bowler Uddish Suri Bowler Ali Asgar Shums Bowler

United Arab Emirates U19 Team Form

United Arab Emirates U19 beat Japan U19 in the opening game but fell short against Pakistan U19 and are currently second on the table.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Head to Head

This would be the first time India U19 and United Arab Emirates face off in the ODI format.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates U19

United Arab Emirates U19 and India U19 go head to head in the penultimate game as the winner in this match would book a place in the semi-finals in this tournament. Even though India U19 lost the opening game against Pakistan U19, they have been pretty consistent in ODIs this year as they made the finals in World Cup earlier this year and then beat Australia 3-0 at home. Even though India openers have struggled for consistency we believe they are far more superior than UAE U19 openers and we expect India U19 to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Top Batters

Mohamed Amaan to be India U19’ top batter

Mohamed Amaan has been the most consistent batter for India U19, he did not have a great start to the tournament but scored a brilliant century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aryan Saxena to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top batter

Aryan Saxena has had a brilliant campaign thus far as in the opening game against Japan U19 he scored a brilliant century and in the last match he scored 24 off 35 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Top Bowlers

Samarth Nagaraj to be India U19’ top bowler

Samarth Nagaraj did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game where he bagged three wickets against Pakistan U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Uddish Suri to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top bowler

Even though Uddish Suri did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.