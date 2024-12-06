Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction PAK 70 % Chance of Winning BANG 30 % Bet Now! Pakistan U19 take on Bangladesh U19 in the first semifinals of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs this year as they have lost only one game in 2024. Pakistan have been flawless thus far, with three wins in three games and ended up at the top of the table. They went head to head against Japan U19 in the last game, Pakistan U19 won the game by 180 runs.

Bangladesh U19 got off to a great start in this tournament as they won back to back wins but in the last game they fell short against Sri Lanka U19 who ended up at the top of the table. Sri Lanka U19 won the game by seven runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 ’ chances of winning - 70%

Bangladesh U19’ chances of winning - 30%

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Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saad Baig has struggled for consistency for Pakistan U19 in this tournament. In two matches Baig has scored 4 and 3 which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe Baig will score low in the upcoming game.

Zawad Abrar has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. Abrar scored a duck in the opening game but has scored 59 and 24 in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pakistan U19 News & Player List

Pakistan U19 Player List

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Haroon Arshad Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Saad Baig Wicket-keeper Farhan Yousaf Batter Faham-ul-Haq All-rounder Umar Zaib All-rounder Naveed Ahmed Khan Bowler Abdul Subhan Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Pakistan U19 Team Form

Pakistan U19 continued their brilliant form in ODIs in this tournament as they had three wins in three games and ended up at the top of the table.

Bangladesh U19 News & Player List

Bangladesh U19 Player List

Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Allen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, MD Rifat Beg, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin

Predicted Playing XI

Zawad Abrar Batter Kalam Siddiqui Allen Batter Md Azizul Hakim Tamin Batter Debasish Sarkar Deba All-rounder Md Farid Hasan Faysal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Shihab James Batter Md Rizan Hossan All-rounder Al Fahad All-rounder Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U19 Team Form

Bangladesh U19 won each of the first two games but in the last match they were beaten by Sri Lanka U19.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Head to Head

Pakistan U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh U19 16-10. Both teams went head to head in the World Cup this year and Pakistan U19 won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan U19: 16

Bangladesh U19 : 10

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh U19 and Pakistan U19 go head to head in what seems like a close game to call as both sides have had success in this fixture. Both teams went head to head earlier this year and it turned out to be a close game as Pakistan U19 won the game by five runs. Pakistan U19 also had a better opening partnership on the day. Pakistan U19 openers have been the difference makers in this campaign as in the first two matches they managed an opening stand of 160 and 94 and had a better opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe Pakistan U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be Pakistan U19’ top batter

Shahzaib Khan has continued to impress in this tournament as he has been the stand out player thus far. With 336 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter

Even though Md Azizul Hakim Tamin did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 163 runs he is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Top Bowlers

Abdul Subhan to be Pakistan U19’ top bowler

Abdul Subhan has been the stand out bowler for Pakistan U19 in this campaign. He played two matches and bagged eight wickets. Subhan is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Al Fahad to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler

Al Fahad has dominated the group stages for Bangladesh U19 in this tournament. He has been economical and has also bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.