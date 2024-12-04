Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Match Prediction PAK 99 % Chance of Winning JPN 1 % Bet Now! Pakistan U19 take on Japan U19 in the 11th game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 04 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs this year as they have lost only one game in 2024. Pakistan have continued their winning momentum in this campaign and have a perfect record thus far. After beating India U19 in the opening game they dominated UAE U19 in the last game and are currently at the top of the table.

Japan U19 headed into this tournament as massive underdogs and have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost both games and have been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by India by 211 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 ’ chances of winning - 99%

Japan U19’ chances of winning - 1%

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Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saad Baig has struggled for consistency for Pakistan U19. In ODIs, Baig has scored 390 runs in 22 matches with an average of 19.74 and in the last game he scored mere four runs which makes us believe Baig will score low in the upcoming game.

Hugo Kelly has struggled for consistency in this calendar year. But in the last match he was brilliant against India U19 as he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Pakistan U19 News & Player List

Pakistan U19 Player List

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Haroon Arshad Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Saad Baig Wicket-keeper Farhan Yousaf Batter Faham-ul-Haq All-rounder Umar Zaib All-rounder Naveed Ahmed Khan Bowler Abdul Subhan Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Pakistan U19 Team Form

Pakistan U19 continued their brilliant form in ODIs in this tournament as they have won both games and have qualified for the semifinals.

Japan U19 News & Player List

Japan U19 Player List

Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Daniel Panckhurst (wk), Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Aarav Tiwari, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Kai Wall, Skyler Nakayama Cook, Yuto Yageta, Max Yonekawa Lynn

Predicted Playing XI

Aditya Phadke Batter Nihar Parmar Batter Koji Hardgrave Abe All-rounder Kazuma Kato-Stafford All-rounder Daniel Panckhurst Wicket-keeper Charles Hinze Batter Hugo Kelly All-rounder Timothy Moore All-rounder Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake Bowler Aarav Tiwari Bowler Kai Wall Bowler

Japan U19 Team Form

Japan U19's wait for their first win continues as they have lost both matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Head to Head

This would be the first time Pakistan U19 and Japan U19 go head to head in ODI format.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Japan U19

Japan U19 and Pakistan U19 go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far as Japan U19 have been dominated in both matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan U19 have been solid thus far and with two wins in two games they have already booked a place in the semifinals this season. In the two matches thus far, Pakistan U19 openers have managed an opening stand of 160 and 94 runs which makes us believe Pakistan U19 openers would dominate once again and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be Pakistan U19’ top batter

Shahzaib Khan has continued to impress in this tournament as he once again scored a brilliant century in the last match against UAE U19. He is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hugo Kelly to be Japan U19’ top batter

Hugo Kelly did not have a great start to the tournament but he managed to turn things around and scored a brilliant half century against India U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan U19 vs Japan U19 Top Bowlers

Ali Raza to be Pakistan U19’ top bowler

Even though Ali Raza did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent for Pakistan U19 this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake to be Japan U19’ top bowler

Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Japan U19. Lake has bagged six wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.